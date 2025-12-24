Retail Sales y/y reflect percentage changes in the total value of goods sold at retail level during the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The calculation does not include consumer costs for services rendered. The final value is not seasonally adjusted. A higher than expected reading can affect the Hong Kong dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.