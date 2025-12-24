CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

China Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
National Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Business
Medium 49.7
50.0
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
49.7
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Composite PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in the manufacturing and service sectors. The indicator calculation is based on the surveys of representatives of a number of companies. Each response is weighted according to the size of a company and its contribution to the total production or services of the subsector it belongs to. Thus, the largest companies make a greater contribution to the indicator calculation. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the country. Readings above 50 can have a positive effect on yuan quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "China Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
49.7
50.0
Oct 2025
50.0
50.6
Sep 2025
50.6
50.5
Aug 2025
50.5
50.2
Jul 2025
50.2
50.7
Jun 2025
50.7
50.4
May 2025
50.4
50.2
Apr 2025
50.2
51.4
Mar 2025
51.4
51.1
Feb 2025
51.1
50.1
Jan 2025
50.1
52.2
Dec 2024
52.2
50.8
Nov 2024
50.8
50.8
Oct 2024
50.8
50.4
Sep 2024
50.4
50.1
Aug 2024
50.1
50.2
Jul 2024
50.2
50.5
Jun 2024
50.5
51.0
May 2024
51.0
51.7
Apr 2024
51.7
52.7
Mar 2024
52.7
50.9
Feb 2024
50.9
50.9
Jan 2024
50.9
50.3
Dec 2023
50.3
50.4
Nov 2023
50.4
50.7
Oct 2023
50.7
52.0
Sep 2023
52.0
51.3
Aug 2023
51.3
51.1
Jul 2023
51.1
52.3
Jun 2023
52.3
52.9
May 2023
52.9
54.4
Apr 2023
54.4
57.0
Mar 2023
57.0
56.4
Feb 2023
56.4
52.9
Jan 2023
52.9
42.6
Dec 2022
42.6
47.1
Nov 2022
47.1
49.0
Oct 2022
49.0
50.9
Sep 2022
50.9
51.7
Aug 2022
51.7
52.5
Jul 2022
52.5
54.1
Jun 2022
54.1
48.4
May 2022
48.4
42.7
Apr 2022
42.7
48.8
Mar 2022
48.8
51.2
Feb 2022
51.2
51.0
Jan 2022
51.0
52.2
Dec 2021
52.2
52.2
Nov 2021
52.2
50.8
Oct 2021
50.8
51.7
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code