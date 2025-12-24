Economic Calendar
China Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
|Medium
|49.7
|
50.0
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
49.7
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Composite PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in the manufacturing and service sectors. The indicator calculation is based on the surveys of representatives of a number of companies. Each response is weighted according to the size of a company and its contribution to the total production or services of the subsector it belongs to. Thus, the largest companies make a greater contribution to the indicator calculation. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the country. Readings above 50 can have a positive effect on yuan quotes.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "China Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites