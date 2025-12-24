Common Consumer Price Index y/y reflects common changes in prices of 55 components included in CPI calculation. The change as compared to the previous month is calculated in percentage. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for a larger share of household expenditures. Common CPI is one of the key measures of consumer sentiment and national inflation. Common CPI growth can be seen as positive for the Canadian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Common CPI y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.