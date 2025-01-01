InfoDouble

Gets the value of specified double type property.

bool InfoDouble(

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop_id,

double& var

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of double type property from ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.

var

[out] Reference to double type variable to place result.

Return Value

true – success, false – unable to get property value.

Note

The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.