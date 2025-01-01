DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCCurveYMin 

YMin

Liefert den niedrigsten Wert der Funktion auf der Y-Achse (nur reelle Zahlen).

double  YMin()

Rückgabewert

Der niedrigste Wert dieser Funktion auf der Y-Achse (nur reelle Zahlen).