Create

Creates CComboBox control.

virtual bool Create(

const long chart,

const string name,

const int subwin,

const int x1,

const int y1,

const int x2,

const int y2

)

Parameters

chart

[in] ID of the chat, at which the control is created.

name

[in] Unique name of the control.

subwin

[in] Subwindow of the chart, at which the control is created.

x1

[in] X coordinate of the upper left corner.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the upper left corner.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the lower right corner.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the lower right corner.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.