CTreeNode

CTreeNode is a class of the CTree binary tree node.

Description

CTreeNode provides the ability to work with nodes of the CTree binary tree. Options of navigation through the tree are implemented in the class. Besides, methods of working with the file are implemented.

Declaration

class CTreeNode : public CObject

Title

#include <Arrays\TreeNode.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CTreeNode Direct descendants CTree

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Owner Gets/sets the pointer of the owner node Left Gets/sets the pointer of the left node Right Gets/sets the pointer of the right node Balance Gets the node balance BalanceL Gets the balance of the left sub-branch of the node BalanceR Gets the balance of the right sub-branch of the node Creation of a new element CreateSample Creates a new node instance Comparison RefreshBalance Recalculates the node balance Search GetNext Gets the pointer of the next node Input/Output SaveNode Saves the node data to a file LoadNode Downloads the node data from a file virtual Type Gets the identifier of the node type

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Compare

Trees of CTreeNode class descendants have practical application.

A descendant of CTreeNode class should have predefined methods: CreateSample creates a new instance of the descendant class of CTreeNode, Compare compares values of key fields of the descendant class of CTreeNode, Type (if it is necessary to identify a node), SaveNode and LoadNode (if it is necessary to work with a file).

Let's consider an example of a CTree descendant class.