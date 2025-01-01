MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryOpenCLSupportDouble
- BufferCreate
- BufferFree
- BufferFromArray
- BufferRead
- BufferWrite
- Execute
- GetContext
- GetKernel
- GetKernelName
- GetProgram
- Initialize
- KernelCreate
- KernelFree
- SetArgument
- SetArgumentBuffer
- SetArgumentLocalMemory
- SetBuffersCount
- SetKernelsCount
- Shutdown
- SupportDouble
SupportDouble
Checks if floating point data types are supported on the device.
|
bool SupportDouble();
Return Value
Returns true, if the device supports floating point data types.