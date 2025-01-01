文档部分
ProjectionMatrixSet

计算并设置3D坐标投影矩阵到2D帧。

void  ProjectionMatrixSet(
   float  fov,              // 视角
   float  aspect_ratio,     // 画帧长宽比
   float  z_near,           // 
   float  z_far             // 
   );

参数

fov

[in]  视角宽度（以弧度表示）以创建场景投影。

aspect_ratio

[in]  2D画帧长宽比。

z_near

[in]  到近裁剪平面的距离。

z_far

[in]  到远裁剪平面的距离。

返回值

无。

注意

2D画帧只显示落入指定视角且位于近裁剪平面和远裁剪平面之间的3D对象的投影。