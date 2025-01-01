- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
ProjectionMatrixSet
计算并设置3D坐标投影矩阵到2D帧。
void ProjectionMatrixSet(
参数
fov
[in] 视角宽度（以弧度表示）以创建场景投影。
aspect_ratio
[in] 2D画帧长宽比。
z_near
[in] 到近裁剪平面的距离。
z_far
[in] 到远裁剪平面的距离。
返回值
无。
注意
2D画帧只显示落入指定视角且位于近裁剪平面和远裁剪平面之间的3D对象的投影。