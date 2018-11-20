Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Extent - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8820
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Extent oscillator displays the difference between the moving average and the price as a colored histogram.
It has four inputs:
- MA period - moving average calculation period
- MA type - moving average type
- Simple - simple moving average
- Exponential - exponential moving average
- Smoothed - smoothed moving average
- Linear-Weighted - linear weighted moving average
- Wilder Exponential - Welles Wilder's exponential moving average
- Sine-Weighted - sine-weighted moving average
- Triangular - triangular moving average
- Least Square - least square moving average (LSMA)
- Hull MA by Alan Hull - Hull's moving average (HMA)
- Zero-Lag Exponential - exponential moving average with the minimum delay
- Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' trendline
- Moving Median - moving median
- Geometric Mean - moving average based on the geometric mean method
- Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell - moving average based on Chris Satchwell's Regularized EMA method
- Integral of Linear Regression Slope - integral of linear regression slope (ILRS MA)
- Combination of LSMA and ILRS - moving average - combination of LSMA and ILRS methods
- Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' triangular moving average
- Volume-Weighted - volume-weighted moving average
- MA applied price - moving average calculation price
- Price for comparison - compared price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23118
Standard Deviation smoothing
Smoothed Standard DeviationKey_Reversal
Key Reversal indicator
Specified_Time_Range_Candles
Specified time range candles indicatorE-Friday
Have a look at the daily bar #1. Position trailing.