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Indicators

Extent - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Extent.mq5 (44.85 KB) view
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Extent oscillator displays the difference between the moving average and the price as a colored histogram.

It has four inputs:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23118

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