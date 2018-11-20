Key Reversal pattern is similar to Engulfing price action pattern and consists of three bars. Two of them are trend-following and the third (key) one should absorb the previous (second) one.

The indicator implements a simplified pattern structure: Bullish Key Reversal - two bearish bars and one bullish bar (the third one). The third bar's Close price exceeds High of the previous (second) bar.

Bearish Key Reversal - two bullish bars and one bearish bar (the third one). The third bar's Close price is lower than Low of the previous (second) bar.

There are five inputs:

Trend detection period - number of bars preceding the key one

- number of bars preceding the key one Use trend detection filter - consider bars before the key one (Yes/No)

- consider bars before the key one (Yes/No) Show alerts (Yes/No)



(Yes/No) Send mails - send signals to an email (Yes/No)

- send signals to an email (Yes/No) Send push-notifications - send push notifications to a mobile device (Yes/No)

If Use trend detection filter is disabled, the pattern applies the key bar only.

