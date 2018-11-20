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Indicators

Standard Deviation smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Smoothed Standard Deviation. Smoothing period is equal to 3 (smoothing is calculated using MovingAverages.mqh). The image below shows conventional and smoothed Standard Deviations:

Standard Deviation smoothing


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23119

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