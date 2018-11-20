'Specified time range candles' indicator displays colored candles at a specified time interval (trading session) on the price chart.

Candles not falling within the specified range are displayed by the specified chart display type.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Start hour of the trading session

Session length - displayed trading session duration in hours

- displayed trading session duration in hours Chart mode - mode of displaying the chart not falling within a specified period

- mode of displaying the chart not falling within a specified period Bar chart



Candlesticks



Line chart