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Specified_Time_Range_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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'Specified time range candles' indicator displays colored candles at a specified time interval (trading session) on the price chart.
Candles not falling within the specified range are displayed by the specified chart display type.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Start hour of the trading session
- Session length - displayed trading session duration in hours
- Chart mode - mode of displaying the chart not falling within a specified period
- Bar chart
- Candlesticks
- Line chart
Fig. 1. Start hour of the trading session = 8, Session length = 5
Fig. 2. Start hour of the trading session = 0, Session length = 12
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23114
Extent
Extent indicatorStandard Deviation smoothing
Smoothed Standard Deviation