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Indicators

Specified_Time_Range_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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'Specified time range candles' indicator displays colored candles at a specified time interval (trading session) on the price chart.
Candles not falling within the specified range are displayed by the specified chart display type.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Start hour of the trading session
  • Session length - displayed trading session duration in hours
  • Chart mode - mode of displaying the chart not falling within a specified period
    • Bar chart
    • Candlesticks
    • Line chart

Fig. 1. Start hour of the trading session = 8, Session length = 5


Fig. 2. Start hour of the trading session = 0, Session length = 12


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23114

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