Archive of trades made by the Panther Trade Scenario indicator on XAUUSD

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This publication contains all weekly reviews of trades made using the Panther Trade Scenario indicator on XAUUSD.
Panther Trade Scenario trading system
- From June 15 to 19, 2026, Total: -14383 pips
- From June 8 to 12, 2026, Total: +5493 pips
- From June 1 to 5, 2026, Total: -2588 pips
- From May 25 to 29, 2026, Total: +2350 pips
- From May 18 to 22, 2026, Total: +8102 pips
- From May 11 to 15, 2026, Total: +3980 pips
- From May 4 to 8, 2026, Total: +5210 pips
- From April 27 to May 1, 2026, Total: +5266 pips
IMPORTANT! This article is updated every week.
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