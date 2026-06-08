Panther Trade Scenario indicator trade review on XAUUSD from June 1 to 5, 2026

Today we will review trades based on the indicator Panther Trade Scenario on XAUUSD for the week from June 1 to 5, 2026, and see how a ready-made scenario on the chart helps make decisions without guesswork or unnecessary doubts.

The report will show all situations formed by the indicator signals: where the entry appeared, where the risk was predefined, what target was built into the scenario, and how each trade eventually played out. This format allows you to evaluate not only the weekly result but also the working principle of Panther Trade Scenario in real market conditions.

✅ Main result (with filters applied)

- 2588 pips in one week

With 5 losing trades

Win Rate: 67,7%







XAUUSD review

On June 2, three consecutive buy signals were generated on XAUUSD. All three signals were taken, as they formed during the active trading session and fully matched the Panther Trade Scenario logic.

The first signal appeared after the price broke out of the bearish move and started to recover. A lower timeframe confirmation supported the bullish direction, so the first long position was opened.

After the initial entry, the market made a local pullback, but the bullish scenario remained valid. When the price once again confirmed the move on the lower timeframe, the indicator generated a second buy signal. A second long position was opened to follow the ongoing uptrend.

The third signal appeared after the next pullback. The price maintained its upward direction, and Panther Trade Scenario once again confirmed a long entry opportunity. After that, a third buy position was opened.

The price then continued moving higher, and all three positions were closed with profit after the overall bullish impulse played out.





Fig. 1. Three trades closed with profit, total result: +2824 pips

On the same day, five more buy signals were generated, but all of them were classified as weak. Although the Panther Trade Scenario indicator was showing a bullish setup and lower timeframe confirmations appeared on the chart, these signals formed after the active trading window had ended.

According to the trading rules, only signals that appear between 04:00 and 15:00 GMT are taken. In this case, all entries appeared late in the evening, outside the active trading session, so no trades were opened.





Fig. 2. No trades were opened: five weak signals formed outside the active trading session (04:00–15:00 GMT)

The next two buy signals on XAUUSD were generated on June 3, but they were also classified as weak. The Panther Trade Scenario indicator was showing a bullish setup after a sharp price decline, but both signals appeared before the active trading window had started.

The first signal formed during the night session, when the price had just started recovering after the impulsive drop. The second signal appeared after a local pullback, but it was still generated before 04:00 GMT.





Fig. 3. No trades were opened: two weak signals formed before the active trading session (04:00–15:00 GMT)

The next buy signal was also generated on June 3 and was classified as strong. After a sharp bearish move, the price entered an area where selling pressure started to weaken, while the lower timeframe showed signs that the decline was losing momentum.

The Panther Trade Scenario indicator formed a bullish setup and confirmed a buy entry, so a trade was opened in the direction of the emerging uptrend. After the entry, the price delivered a strong bullish impulse and moved confidently in favor of the signal. As soon as the upward momentum started to weaken, the trade was closed.





Fig. 4. The trade closed with a profit of +778 pips

Later on June 3, four more consecutive buy signals were generated on XAUUSD. Following the previous bullish impulse, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator maintained its bullish setup and repeatedly provided confirmations for long entries.

The first trade was opened after the bullish setup was confirmed on the lower timeframe. The price then slowed down but did not produce a full reversal, so after repeated confirmations, two more long positions were opened. The fourth signal appeared after a sharp bearish move, when the lower timeframe once again showed signs of a possible bullish reversal.

However, this time the bullish scenario did not continue. After several attempts to move higher, the price reversed downward, and all four trades were closed by StopLoss.





Fig. 5. Four trades closed with a loss, total result: −8441 pips

On June 4, a sell signal was generated. The Panther Trade Scenario indicator identified a short setup: the dashboard showed a bearish direction, and the price was located in a zone where selling opportunities were considered. After a local pullback, a lower timeframe confirmation appeared, so a trade was opened in the direction of the expected continuation of the downtrend.

However, after the entry, the price failed to continue moving lower. Instead, the market started to reverse sharply to the upside, forming a strong impulsive move against the position, and the trade was closed by StopLoss.





Fig. 6. The trade closed with a loss of -1649 pips

On June 5, six consecutive buy signals were generated. All signals appeared during the active trading session and were therefore taken into execution. The Panther Trade Scenario indicator maintained a bullish setup, and entries were triggered after individual lower timeframe confirmations.

The first signal appeared after the price slowed down following a decline and started showing initial signs of recovery. A lower timeframe confirmation supported a long entry, so the first buy trade was opened.

The second signal appeared after a small pullback. The price did not show any signs of invalidating the bullish scenario, so after another lower timeframe confirmation, an additional long position was opened.

The third signal formed after a deeper correction. The indicator again confirmed potential continuation of the upward move, and a trade was opened in line with the ongoing bullish scenario.

The fourth trade was opened after another price pause and a new lower timeframe confirmation. At this point, the market was still gradually moving upward, so the signal was also taken.

The fifth signal appeared after a local pullback within the broader uptrend. Following confirmation from the Panther Trade Scenario, another buy position was opened.

The sixth signal formed closer to the upper part of the move, when price again confirmed a long setup after a correction. After that, the market delivered a final bullish impulse, and all open positions were closed in the same area as the move started to slow down.





Fig. 7. Six trades closed in profit, total result: +3900 pips

Weekly results for XAUUSD:

Over the past week, several trading scenarios were generated on XAUUSD by the Panther Trade Scenario indicator. Some signals were intentionally skipped, as they formed outside the active trading window (04:00–15:00 GMT) and were classified as weak. Only signals that appeared within the trading session and matched the system logic were taken into execution.

In total, 15 trades were opened during the week. Out of these, 10 trades closed in profit and 5 closed in loss. The Win Rate on opened positions was 66.7%.

Despite the majority of trades being profitable, the week closed with a negative result. The main impact came from a sequence of four losing trades on June 3, when the indicator continued to maintain a bullish scenario, but price failed to extend higher and reversed against open positions. An additional loss came from the June 4 trade, where the short scenario also failed to continue and the position was closed by StopLoss.

The total weekly result was -2588 pips.

It is important to note that this is the first losing trading week within the current Panther Trade Scenario review series. At the same time, the statistics of profitable trades remain positive: 10 winning trades out of 15. The loss was not caused by a large number of incorrect entries, but by the fact that several stop losses were significantly larger than part of the profitable trades.

Despite the negative outcome, the signal selection rules were strictly followed: weak signals outside trading hours were ignored, and trades were only opened after indicator confirmation. Therefore, this week is recorded as the first losing week in terms of overall PnL, while still remaining an important part of the system’s statistical record.





🔍 Important All signals can be verified in the MetaTrader strategy tester in visual mode — before purchase .









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