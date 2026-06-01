Panther Trade Scenario indicator trade review on XAUUSD from May 25 to 29, 2026

Today we will review trades based on the indicator Panther Trade Scenario on XAUUSD for the week from May 25 to 29, 2026, and see how a ready-made scenario on the chart helps make decisions without guesswork or unnecessary doubts.

The report will show all situations formed by the indicator signals: where the entry appeared, where the risk was predefined, what target was built into the scenario, and how each trade eventually played out. This format allows you to evaluate not only the weekly result but also the working principle of Panther Trade Scenario in real market conditions.

✅ Main result (with filters applied)

+ 2350 pips in one week

With 3 losing trades

Win Rate: 70%







XAUUSD review

The first signal was received on May 26 for a buy trade on XAUUSD. After a strong downward movement, the price began to slow down, and the first signs of the correction ending and a new upward move forming appeared on the lower timeframe. After confirmation was received, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator generated the first buy signal, and a trade was opened.

After the first trade was opened, the price started developing an upward move. During a local correction, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator generated an additional buy signal, allowing a second trade to be opened at a more favorable price within the emerging long scenario.

Both trades were later closed with a profit.





Fig. 1. Both trades closed with a profit, resulting in a total gain of +1,294 pips

The next three buy signals were also received on May 26. After a strong decline, the price started forming an upward correction, and the Panther Trade Scenario indicator consistently provided buy confirmations on the lower timeframe.

The first trade was opened after the initial confirmation of an upward reversal appeared. The price then formed a local pullback, after which a second buy signal emerged, allowing another position to be opened within the active long scenario.

Later, the market formed another correction, but the conditions for buying remained valid. After a new confirmation on the lower timeframe, a third buy trade was opened.

After that, the upward movement began to weaken. The price failed to continue rising and formed a reversal downward, causing all three positions to be closed according to the trade management rules.





Fig. 2. Three trades closed with a loss, resulting in a total of −2,287 pips

Toward the end of the trading session on May 26, two more buy signals appeared on XAUUSD. After the downward move ended, the first signs of a reversal appeared on the lower timeframe, and the Panther Trade Scenario indicator generated a buy confirmation. The first position was opened based on this signal.

After a local correction, the long scenario remained valid, and a second trade was opened after a new confirmation appeared on the lower timeframe. Both trades were closed with a profit.





Fig. 3. Both trades closed with a profit, resulting in a total gain of +1,243 pips

The next buy signals were also received on May 26, but they appeared after the end of the active trading window. According to the Panther Trade Scenario rules, only signals generated between 04:00 and 15:00 GMT are taken into work. These signals appeared later in the day, around 15:00–16:00 GMT, so they were classified as weak and no trades were opened.





Fig. 4. No trades were opened: weak signal generated after the active trading hours of 04:00–15:00 GMT

Closer to the end of the day on May 26, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator generated four more signals on XAUUSD. All of them were formed after the active trading window had closed, during the evening session. Such entries do not meet the system requirements, so all four signals were ignored.





Fig. 5. No trades were opened: weak signal generated after the active trading hours of 04:00–15:00 GMT

The next signal was received on May 29 for a sell trade. After a strong bullish impulse, the first signs of a reversal to the downside appeared on the chart, and the Panther Trade Scenario indicator generated a sell confirmation on the lower timeframe. The first position was opened based on this signal.

The price then produced a local pullback, but the bearish direction remained intact. After a new confirmation appeared on the lower timeframe, a second trade was opened within the same scenario. Both trades closed with a profit.





Fig. 6. Both trades closed with a profit, resulting in a total gain of +1,598 pips

The next sell signal was also received on May 29. The bearish direction on the higher timeframe remained intact, and after another upward correction, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator found an entry point in the direction of the main trend. A confirmation on the lower timeframe generated the signal, and a trade was opened.

After the entry, the price resumed its decline and moved in favor of the scenario. When the movement started to slow down, the trade was closed with a profit.





Fig. 7. The trade closed with a profit of +502 pips

Weekly results for XAUUSD:

During the past week, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator generated 16 trading signals on XAUUSD.

Of these, 10 signals were taken into work because they appeared during active trading hours and met the system requirements. Another 6 signals were intentionally skipped because they were generated outside the 04:00–15:00 GMT trading window and were classified as weak.

The results of the executed trades are as follows:

Total trades opened: 10

Winning trades: 7

Losing trades: 3

Win Rate: 70%

Total result: +2350 pips

The week demonstrated how Panther Trade Scenario performs in both market directions: at the beginning, long scenarios were executed after downward moves ended, while on May 29, sell scenarios were executed after an upward reversal. Most entries were not opened at random points but only after confirmation appeared on the lower timeframe in the direction of the active scenario.

There was also a sequence of three losing positions when the upward movement failed to continue and reversed downward. Despite this, the overall weekly result remained positive: 7 winning trades out of 10 and a final profit of +2,350 pips. At the same time, all weak signals outside the active trading window were consistently filtered out, preventing the statistics from being overloaded with late-day and overnight entries.





🔍 Important All signals can be verified in the MetaTrader strategy tester in visual mode — before purchase .









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