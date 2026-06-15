Panther Trade Scenario indicator trade review on XAUUSD from June 8 to 12, 2026

Today we will review trades based on the indicator Panther Trade Scenario on XAUUSD for the week from June 8 to 12, 2026, and see how a ready-made scenario on the chart helps make decisions without guesswork or unnecessary doubts.

The report will show all situations formed by the indicator signals: where the entry appeared, where the risk was predefined, what target was built into the scenario, and how each trade eventually played out. This format allows you to evaluate not only the weekly result but also the working principle of Panther Trade Scenario in real market conditions.

✅ Main result (with filters applied)

+5493 pips in one week

No losing trades

Win Rate: 100%







XAUUSD review

The first signal of the week was received on June 9 for a sell trade on XAUUSD. The Panther Trade Scenario indicator formed a bearish scenario: the direction on the dashboard was identified as downward, and after a local upward move, the price began showing signs of a reversal to the downside. Confirmation for entry appeared on a lower timeframe, so the first signal was classified as strong and a sell trade was opened.

The price then started moving in line with the bearish scenario and formed a downward impulse. During this move, a second sell signal appeared. However, it was generated outside the Panther Trade Scenario trading window. According to the system rules, only signals received between 04:00 and 15:00 GMT are traded, so the second signal was classified as weak and no additional trade was opened.

As a result, only the first trade was taken. After the downward move continued and signs of slowing momentum appeared, the first position was closed with a profit.





Fig. 1. Only the first trade based on the strong bearish signal was taken and closed with a profit of +968 pips. The second signal was classified as weak because it was generated outside the trading window of 04:00–15:00 GMT, so no additional trade was opened

The next two signals were received on June 12 for sell trades on XAUUSD. Both signals were classified as strong because they were generated during trading hours, while the Panther Trade Scenario indicator showed a bearish scenario: the direction on the dashboard was identified as downward.

The first signal appeared after a strong upward impulse, when the price stalled near the top of the move and began showing signs of a reversal. Confirmation for selling appeared on a lower timeframe, so the first short trade was opened.

After that, the price started declining but then formed a local pullback. The bearish scenario remained valid, and after renewed confirmation on a lower timeframe, the indicator generated a second sell signal. A second short trade was opened in the direction of the ongoing downward move.

The price then delivered a strong downward impulse. When the move started to slow down and the probability of a pullback against the bearish scenario increased, both trades were closed with a profit.





Fig. 2. Both trades were closed with a profit, with a total result of +3332 pips

The next sell signal was also received on June 12 and was again classified as strong. After the previous decline, the price formed a local upward pullback, but the overall bearish scenario according to Panther Trade Scenario remained unchanged: the dashboard direction stayed downward, and confirmation for a sell entry appeared on a lower timeframe.

The trade was opened near the end of the trading window. After entry, the price continued moving downward in line with the signal and formed an impulsive decline. Since the trade was opened near the close of the trading window, the position was not held longer than necessary: after the move played out and signs of slowing momentum appeared, the trade was closed with a profit.





Fig. 3. The trade was closed with a profit of +1193 pips

Weekly results for XAUUSD :

During the past trading week, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator generated 5 trading signals on XAUUSD.

Out of these, 4 signals were taken because they were generated during trading hours and matched the system logic. One additional signal was intentionally skipped because it appeared outside the 04:00–15:00 GMT trading window and was classified as weak.

The results of the executed trades are as follows:

Total trades opened: 4

Winning trades: 4

Losing trades: 0

Win Rate: 100%

Total result: +5493 pips

After the first losing week, the system returned to positive performance. Importantly, the profit was achieved not through a large number of entries, but through selective trade execution. Only strong signals that appeared during trading hours and were confirmed by the Panther Trade Scenario logic were taken.

The reviewed week closed with a strong result: all 4 opened trades ended in profit, with a total gain of +5493 pips. Following the negative result of the previous week, this confirms that the losing streak was simply part of the statistical performance, while Panther Trade Scenario continues to provide high-quality trading setups when its selection rules are followed.





🔍 Important All signals can be verified in the MetaTrader strategy tester in visual mode — before purchase .









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