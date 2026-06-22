Panther Trade Scenario indicator trade review on XAUUSD from June 15 to 19, 2026

Today we will review trades based on the indicator Panther Trade Scenario on XAUUSD for the week from June 15 to 19, 2026, and see how a ready-made scenario on the chart helps make decisions without guesswork or unnecessary doubts.

The report will show all situations formed by the indicator signals: where the entry appeared, where the risk was predefined, what target was built into the scenario, and how each trade eventually played out. This format allows you to evaluate not only the weekly result but also the working principle of Panther Trade Scenario in real market conditions.

✅ Main result (with filters applied)

-14 383 pips in one week

With 2 losing trades

Win Rate: 50%







XAUUSD review

The first signal of the week was received on June 18 for XAUUSD. After a strong bearish impulse, the price movement started to slow down, and the first signs of a possible reversal to the upside appeared on the lower timeframe. After confirmation from Panther Trade Scenario, the first long trade was opened.

After the first position was opened, the price failed to continue its previous downward movement. An additional buy confirmation appeared on the lower timeframe, so a second trade was opened within the developing long scenario.

Later, the price formed another local pullback, but after it ended, another attempt to continue moving higher appeared. The indicator once again confirmed a buying opportunity, allowing a third position to be opened.

The fourth signal appeared after another slowdown in the bearish movement. When a new buy confirmation formed again on the lower timeframe, a fourth trade was opened in the direction of the developing upward movement.

As a result, all four positions were opened sequentially as new confirmations appeared on the lower timeframe, all within the same reversal long scenario.





Fig. 1. Four buy trades were opened sequentially after separate confirmations according to the Panther Trade Scenario logic. The combined result of the four open positions was −14,383 pips

The next three signals were also received on June 18 for XAUUSD buys, but all of them formed after the end of the trading session. Although the Panther Trade Scenario indicator maintained the long scenario and continued to show buy confirmations, the signals appeared after 15:00 GMT.

According to the system rules, only signals formed between 04:00 and 15:00 GMT are taken into trading. Therefore, all three signals were classified as weak, and no trades were intentionally opened based on them.





Fig. 2. No trades were opened: three weak signals formed after the end of the trading session, 04:00–15:00 GMT

On the same day, June 18, two more signals were received for XAUUSD. Both of them formed in the evening, after the Panther Trade Scenario trading window had already closed.

According to the system rules, only signals received between 04:00 and 15:00 GMT are taken into trading. Therefore, both evening signals were classified as weak, and no trades were intentionally opened based on them.





Fig. 3. No trades were opened: two weak signals formed in the evening after the end of the trading session, 04:00–15:00 GMT

Weekly results for XAUUSD :

Over the past week, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator generated 9 trading signals for XAUUSD.

Of these, 4 signals were taken into trading because they formed during the trading session and met the system conditions. Another 5 signals were classified as weak and intentionally skipped because they appeared after the trading window of 04:00–15:00 GMT had closed.

The results of the open positions are as follows:

Total trades opened: 4

Weak signals skipped: 5

Win Rate: 50%

Total result for the week: −14,383 pips

All four positions were opened on June 18 within a single developing long scenario. However, the expected upward movement failed to gain sufficient continuation, and the combined result of the four positions turned out to be negative.

It is also worth noting that there were significantly fewer trading opportunities this week compared to previous periods. The XAUUSD price action remained insufficiently strong to form a large number of high-quality scenarios.

The week ended with a loss of −14,383 pips. At the same time, the Panther Trade Scenario selection rules were followed: five late signals were not taken into trading, and positions were opened only after confirmations appeared within the trading window.

🔍 Important All signals can be verified in the MetaTrader strategy tester in visual mode — before purchase .









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