Panther Trade Scenario indicator trade review on XAUUSD from May 4 to 8, 2026

Today we will review trades based on the indicator Panther Trade Scenario on XAUUSD for the week from May 4 to 8, 2026, and see how a ready-made scenario on the chart helps make decisions without guesswork or unnecessary doubts.

The report will show all situations formed by the indicator signals: where the entry appeared, where the risk was predefined, what target was built into the scenario, and how each trade eventually played out. This format allows you to evaluate not only the weekly result but also the working principle of Panther Trade Scenario in real market conditions.

✅ Main result (with filters applied)



+5210 pips for the week

With 1 losing trade

XAUUSD review



The first signal was received on May 4 for a selling. On the higher timeframe, a confirmed bearish structure was in place, after which on the lower timeframe the Panther Trade Scenario indicator formed an entry point in continuation of the move. After entry, the price made a downward move, but then failed to continue the decline, so the position was closed early with a positive result.





Fig. 1. The trade closed with a profit of +593 pips

The next signal was also received on May 4, again as a sell signal. The bearish structure remained on the higher timeframe, while on the lower timeframe the Panther Trade Scenario indicator formed an entry point in trend continuation. After opening the position, the price continued downward and covered the main part of the scenario. When the impulse started to weaken and reversal signs appeared, the trade was automatically closed with a profit.





Fig. 2. The trade closed with a profit of +2015 pips

The third signal was also a sell signal, but it was classified as weak. Although the bearish structure remained on the chart, the signal formed outside the main trading hours, when the probability of a proper impulsive move is lower. Therefore, this trade was not opened, and the signal was skipped according to the filtering rules.





Fig. 3. A weak signal formed outside the main trading hours

The next signal was a sell signal in the short zone. According to the logic of the Panther Trade Scenario indicator, the scenario was formed in the direction of the current structure, but after entry, the price did not continue downward. The move quickly reversed against the position, so the trade was closed almost immediately with a small loss.





Fig. 4. The trade closed with a loss of -457 pips

After the structure changed on the higher timeframe, a buy signal formed on XAUUSD. The Panther Trade Scenario indicator confirmed the upward direction, and on the lower timeframe an entry point appeared in continuation of the new move. After opening the position, the price delivered an upward move, and when it started to show signs of slowing and a possible reversal, the trade was closed with a profit.





Fig. 5. The trade closed with a profit of +583 pips

After a corrective move, the price continued in the direction of the higher timeframe trend. On the lower timeframe, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator formed a buy signal, confirming the end of the pullback and the opportunity to enter in continuation of the upward move. After opening the position, the price delivered the first upward impulse, and at the first signs of reversal, the trade was closed with a profit.





Fig. 6. The trade closed with a profit of +630 pips

The next trade was also opened based on a buy signal after the corrective move ended. The upward structure remained on the higher timeframe, while on the lower timeframe the Panther Trade Scenario indicator formed an entry point in trend continuation. After opening the position, the price immediately delivered an impulsive upward move, allowing the trade to be closed with a profit.





Fig. 7. The trade closed with a profit of +716 pips

The next signal was formed as a buy signal after a pullback within the upward move. The price held the higher timeframe structure, after which a new entry appeared on the lower timeframe based on the Panther Trade Scenario indicator. The trade was opened at the moment the move resumed, and the market quickly delivered a strong upward impulse. After the main part of the move, the position was closed with a profit.





Fig. 8. The trade closed with a profit of +1130 pips

The next signal was also a buy signal, but it was classified as weak. Despite the presence of an upward structure, the signal appeared outside trading hours, when the probability of a quality continuation is lower. Therefore, the trade was deliberately skipped according to the signal selection rules.





Fig. 9. The trade was deliberately skipped: the signal appeared outside trading hours and was classified as weak

Weekly result for XAUUSD:



During the reviewed period, 9 trading signals were generated on XAUUSD by the Panther Trade Scenario indicator. Of these, 7 signals were taken into work, while 2 were deliberately skipped as they formed outside trading hours and were classified as weak.

Out of 7 opened trades, 6 closed with profit and only 1 trade ended with a loss. As a result, the win rate on open positions was 85.7%, and the total weekly result was +5210 pips.

This result clearly demonstrates the logic of Panther Trade Scenario. The indicator does not just provide direction — it forms a trade at the moment when the higher timeframe already has a structured move, and the lower timeframe provides confirmation. As a result, trades were opened not at random points, but at the beginning of moves, when the scenario was just starting to unfold.

Overall, the week highlighted the key advantage of Panther Trade Scenario: the indicator helps not just to see a signal, but to trade a predefined scenario — with a clear entry point, controlled risk, and a defined target.





🔍 Important All signals can be verified in the MetaTrader strategy tester in visual mode — before purchase . The indicator is currently in the launch phase, and the price is increasing daily.







Panther Trade Scenario trading system MT4 Version | MT5 version





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