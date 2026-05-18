Panther Trade Scenario indicator trade review on XAUUSD from May 11 to 15, 2026

Today we will review trades based on the indicator Panther Trade Scenario on XAUUSD for the week from May 11 to 15, 2026, and see how a ready-made scenario on the chart helps make decisions without guesswork or unnecessary doubts.

The report will show all situations formed by the indicator signals: where the entry appeared, where the risk was predefined, what target was built into the scenario, and how each trade eventually played out. This format allows you to evaluate not only the weekly result but also the working principle of Panther Trade Scenario in real market conditions.

✅ Main result (with filters applied)



+ 3980 pips for the week

With 1 losing trade





XAUUSD review



On XAUUSD, two consecutive buy signals appeared; however, both were formed before the start of active trading hours. Despite the presence of a long scenario, the market was in the early phase of the session, where the probability of proper movement follow-through is lower. Therefore, these signals were classified as weak, and no trades were opened based on them.





Fig. 1. No trades were opened: weak signal formed before active trading hours

The third trade was also opened as a buy after confirmation of an upward structure on the higher timeframe and a signal on the lower timeframe. However, as with the previous entries, the price failed to continue moving upward and, after a local rise, reversed downward. As a result, the position was closed with a loss.





Fig. 2. The trade closed with a loss of -1633 pips

Since the upward structure on the higher timeframe was not broken, the Panther Trade Scenario indicator continued to look for trades in the direction of the current movement. After confirmation on the lower timeframe, a new buy signal was formed. The price moved upward in line with the scenario, but then the momentum started to weaken, so the position was closed.





Fig. 3. The trade closed with a profit of +652 pips

The fifth signal was a sell signal in the short zone, but it appeared after the trading session window had already closed. Under such conditions, price action often becomes less clean, and the probability of full scenario execution decreases. For this reason, the trade was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 4. No trade was opened: weak signal formed outside trading hours

The next signal was also a sell signal in continuation of the short scenario, but it appeared outside trading hours. Since new entries are not taken after the trading window closes, the signal was classified as weak and no trade was opened.





Fig. 5. No trade was opened: weak signal formed after trading hours ended

After the price moved into the short zone, the indicator sequentially generated two sell signals. However, both entries appeared outside the trading window, so they were not considered valid trades. According to the filtering rules, such situations are skipped even if a complete scenario is visible on the chart.





Fig. 6. No trade was opened: weak signal formed outside trading hours

In this section on XAUUSD, three consecutive buy signals appeared, but they were formed after the main trading window had closed. Although the indicator showed a long scenario and confirmations appeared on the lower timeframe, such entries are considered weak due to their timing. As a result, no trades were opened based on these signals.





Fig. 7 No trades were opened: weak signals formed after trading hours ended

The indicator continued to look for buy opportunities, as the upward scenario remained on the higher timeframe. However, all three signals appeared in the evening, outside the trading window. This is why, despite confirmations on the lower timeframe, these trades were deliberately skipped.





Fig. 8. No trades were opened: weak signals formed outside trading hours

After the price returned to the long zone, the indicator generated two buy signals. However, since they appeared in the evening, after trading hours had ended, no trades were opened. These signals were classified as weak specifically due to their timing.





Fig. 9. No trades were opened: weak signals formed outside trading hours

The next buy signal also appeared outside active trading hours. Even though the price was in the long zone and the scenario on the chart had formed, according to the rules, such late entries are not taken into execution.





Fig. 10. No trade was opened: weak signal formed outside trading hours

The next entry on XAUUSD was formed after the price completed its decline and began to recover upward. On the higher timeframe, the long bias remained, while on the lower timeframe, a confirmation appeared for entry after a local reversal. The trade was opened at the start of a new move, after which the price continued moving in the direction of the signal, allowing profit to be locked in.





Fig. 11. The trade closed with a profit of +622 pips

The next buy signal appeared after the price completed a downward pullback and started forming upward movement. On the lower timeframe, confirmation of a local structure shift appeared, after which the Panther Trade Scenario indicator generated a long entry point. The trade was opened at the moment the momentum began, and the subsequent upward movement allowed profit to be secured.





Fig. 12. The trade closed with a profit of +690 pips

The next buy signal appeared after a pullback within the current upward scenario. On the higher timeframe, the long bias remained, while on the lower timeframe, confirmation appeared for entry in the direction of the current trend. The trade was opened at the moment the upward movement resumed, and the following move allowed the position to be closed with profit.





Fig. 13. The trade closed with a profit of +598 pips

The next signal was formed after an aggressive decline in XAUUSD. Despite the upward scenario remaining on the higher timeframe, the entry itself appeared after the trading window had already closed. As a result, no trade was opened based on this signal.





Fig. 14. No trade was opened: weak signal formed after trading hours ended

After a deep correction, the indicator continued to consider buy opportunities, as the overall priority remained upward. On the lower timeframe, two consecutive entry confirmations appeared, but both signals were formed outside trading hours. For this reason these trades were deliberately skipped.





Fig. 15. No trades were opened: weak signals formed outside trading hours

In this section on XAUUSD, four buy trades were opened. All signals appeared within active trading hours, so they were not classified as weak and were taken into execution.

On the higher timeframe, the upward scenario remained, so the Panther Trade Scenario indicator continued to look for long entries. The first trade was opened after confirmation on the lower timeframe and produced a strong impulsive upward move. Then, as new local pullbacks formed and further confirmations appeared, the indicator sequentially generated three more entry points in the direction of the current movement.

Each trade was opened not at a random point, but after a new confirmation appeared on the lower timeframe in line with the upward structure. As a result, all four positions moved in the direction of the signal and were closed with profit.





Fig. 16. Four trades were opened during active trading hours and closed with a total profit of +3051 pips

Weekly results for XAUUSD:



During the reviewed period, a total of 27 trading signals were generated for XAUUSD by the Panther Trade Scenario indicator. Of these, 9 signals were taken into work, while 18 were deliberately skipped as they were formed outside active trading hours and classified as weak.

The results for the opened positions are as follows:

Total trades opened: 9

Winning trades: 8

Losing trades: 1

Win Rate: 88.9%

Total result: +3980 pips

It is important to note that the key factor this week was not only the outcome of the opened trades, but also the filtering of weak signals. Most signals were skipped intentionally because they appeared before the start or after the end of the active trading window. Such situations were not taken into execution, even if a scenario was present on the chart.

This clearly demonstrates the practical logic of working with the Panther Trade Scenario: the indicator may show a ready trade scenario, but only those signals that appear during normal trading hours—when the probability of proper movement realization is higher — are taken into operation.

As a result, the week closed with a positive outcome of +3980 pips, with weak signals filtered out and the main active trades showing a high success rate — 8 profitable positions out of 9 opened.





🔍 Important All signals can be verified in the MetaTrader strategy tester in visual mode — before purchase . The indicator is currently in the launch phase, and the price is increasing daily.







Panther Trade Scenario trading system MT4 Version | MT5 version





I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



