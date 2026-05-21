MarketBreakdown | EURGBP, EURJPY, US100, DXY
Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.
1️⃣ #EURGBP daily time frame 🇪🇺🇬🇧
The pair reached a significant demand zone based on a horizontal
structure support and a rising trend line.
Because the market looks too oversold to me, there is a high chance
that a pullback will occur soon.
2️⃣ #EURJPY daily time frame 🇪🇺🇯🇵
The market is in a weak momentum now.
The price is stuck within a narrow horizontal range.
I will expect a bullish movement to the resistance of the range
with its potential breakout to the upside.
3️⃣ #NASDAQ Index #US100 daily time frame 🇺🇸
The index found strong support after a pullback from the ATH.
The market reacted to that, forming an imbalance bullish candle yesterday.
With a high probability, the index will continue rising.
4️⃣ #DXY Dollar Index daily time frame 💲
The market is currently consolidating within a horizontal parallel channel.
I will be waiting for a breakout of one of the boundaries of that to confirm
the next wave.
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