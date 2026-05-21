MarketBreakdown | EURGBP, EURJPY, US100, DXY



Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.



1️⃣ #EURGBP daily time frame 🇪🇺🇬🇧



The pair reached a significant demand zone based on a horizontal

structure support and a rising trend line.



Because the market looks too oversold to me, there is a high chance

that a pullback will occur soon.



2️⃣ #EURJPY daily time frame 🇪🇺🇯🇵



The market is in a weak momentum now.

The price is stuck within a narrow horizontal range.



I will expect a bullish movement to the resistance of the range

with its potential breakout to the upside.



3️⃣ #NASDAQ Index #US100 daily time frame 🇺🇸



The index found strong support after a pullback from the ATH.

The market reacted to that, forming an imbalance bullish candle yesterday.



With a high probability, the index will continue rising.



4️⃣ #DXY Dollar Index daily time frame 💲



The market is currently consolidating within a horizontal parallel channel.



I will be waiting for a breakout of one of the boundaries of that to confirm

the next wave.

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