Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | EURGBP, EURJPY, US100, DXY

21 May 2026, 12:00
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
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MarketBreakdown | EURGBP, EURJPY, US100, DXY

Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.

1️⃣ #EURGBP daily time frame 🇪🇺🇬🇧

The pair reached a significant demand zone based on a horizontal
structure support and a rising trend line.

Because the market looks too oversold to me, there is a high chance
that a pullback will occur soon.

2️⃣ #EURJPY daily time frame 🇪🇺🇯🇵

The market is in a weak momentum now.
The price is stuck within a narrow horizontal range.

I will expect a bullish movement to the resistance of the range
with its potential breakout to the upside.

3️⃣ #NASDAQ Index #US100 daily time frame 🇺🇸

The index found strong support after a pullback from the ATH.
The market reacted to that, forming an imbalance bullish candle yesterday.

With a high probability, the index will continue rising.

4️⃣ #DXY Dollar Index daily time frame 💲

The market is currently consolidating within a horizontal parallel channel.

I will be waiting for a breakout of one of the boundaries of that to confirm
the next wave.

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#eurgbp, eurjpy, DXY, us100