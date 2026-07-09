What Sentinel Gold does well — and why I built it the way I did

Gold is the hardest major to automate. It gaps, it spikes on news, and its volatility can triple in an afternoon. Most gold robots survive their backtests by hiding the ugly part — repainting signals, curve-fit parameters, and a drawdown number nobody wants to show you. I built Sentinel Gold to be the opposite of that. Here is what it does well, and why.

1. It shows you the drawdown before it asks for your money.

Every Sentinel product on my profile is published with a verified real-tick backtest, and the honest drawdown sits right next to the profit — not buried, not cropped. Every strategy has quiet weeks and losing streaks; you should see them first. You should never buy a gold EA whose worst month is a secret.

2. The signals are non-repainting.

A signal is decided on the CLOSE of the bar and never moves again. What you see in the history is exactly what you would have seen live — no arrows quietly relocating to look perfect afterwards. You can verify this yourself for free with the Sentinel Gold Signals indicator.

3. It is built and tested on real ticks, not idealized data.

Real spread, real gaps, real fills. A strategy that only shines on "every tick (generated)" is a strategy that only works in a fantasy. Sentinel is developed and validated on real-tick data so live behaviour matches the backtest as closely as gold allows.

4. A plan for every regime, not one setting for all of them.

Gold is not one market — it grinds, it breaks out, it ranges, it swings. That is why Sentinel Gold Servet is a four-module system (Guardian, Storm, Sniper, Titan), each tuned for a different behaviour, instead of one "magic" setting pretending to handle everything. You run what fits the conditions and your account size.

5. Risk is constant and pre-calibrated.

Position size is derived from your balance and an ATR-based stop, so your worst-case loss stays the same whether gold is calm or on fire. Nothing to tune, nothing to guess — attach it to an XAUUSD chart on a hedging account and it runs.

6. Free tools, so you can judge me before you pay me.

The Sentinel Gold Panel and Sentinel Gold Signals are free. Attach them, watch how they behave, read the on-chart risk and SL/TP levels. If you like how the free tools think, the paid Expert Advisors think the same way — just automated.

That is the whole philosophy: honesty over hype, transparency over black boxes, and respect for how genuinely hard gold is to trade. I would rather show you a real drawdown and keep a customer for years than sell a fantasy once. That, more than any single number, is why I think Sentinel Gold is worth your time.

— Servet Coban