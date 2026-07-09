🌊 Wave Rider 5.0 is Here — The Biggest Upgrade I've Ever Shipped

Five months. That's how long Wave Rider has now been trading live — through trend runs, violent news spikes, and the choppy weeks in between — doing exactly what it was built to do: ride the waves and protect the account. No blown grids. No panic. Just steady, verified performance, week after week.

Most EAs don't survive their first month on the Market. Wave Rider spent five proving itself. And while it was busy doing that, I was busy building what comes next.

Five stable months. Version 5. The timing writes itself.

Version 5.0 isn't an update — it's a new generation. New strategy engines, a smarter grid, a fully redesigned dashboard, and the deepest testing campaign in Wave Rider's history: hundreds of full-history, real-tick backtests, every change measured, every improvement proven before it earned its place.

Product Page: Click Here

🎯 I Didn't Add Features. I Hunted Results.

Every change in 5.0 came from one question: does it produce more high-quality entries while respecting your chosen risk level? If a change couldn't prove itself in extensive real-tick backtesting, it didn't ship. Some ideas I was excited about got rejected by the data — and that's exactly the point. What's left is only what worked.

Here's the part most EAs get wrong: risk isn't one-size-fits-all. Wave Rider lets you pick your risk level — and in 5.0 I re-tuned every strategy so its drawdown actually lands where that level promises:

Low risk — targeted around 10% DD

— targeted around DD Medium risk — roughly 15–20% DD

— roughly High risk — up to about 35% for the most aggressive traders DD

You choose your tolerance; the EA is calibrated to respect it. Run the full portfolio and the combined drawdown typically sits lower still, because the strategies rarely take their worst days at the same time. No "trust me" — it's all measurable, and you can reproduce it in your own Strategy Tester.

🚀 What's New in 5.0

🔥 New Strategy — Momentum Continuation

Strikes when a healthy trend re-ignites — and in 5.0 it learned to strike repeatedly, harvesting a confirmed move again and again while conditions stay valid, instead of taking one entry and watching the rest of the move go by.

⚡ New Strategy — Impulse Rider

Detects genuine bursts of market energy on higher timeframes, then works the wave on lower timeframes with multiple precision entries. One of the strongest performers I have ever measured.

📊 New Strategy — Smart-Money Volume

Volume Spread Analysis makes its public debut in 5.0: it reads where the smart money is quietly accumulating or letting go, and trades both directions. Tuned through the full 5.0 campaign to one of the lowest drawdown profiles in the entire arsenal.

🧠 Adaptive Volatility Intelligence

The engine now reads the market's volatility regime and adjusts entry standards automatically — demanding more confirmation in dangerous, compressed conditions and staying active when conditions are clean.

☀️ Summer Precision Mode

Gold behaves differently in thin summer markets. Wave Rider now automatically enforces its strictest entry quality during July and August — no settings changes needed, it just knows.

🖥️ NextGen Dashboard

A completely restyled, professional dark interface: all 8 strategy slots live at a glance, real closed-P/L tracking for Wave Rider's own trades, and a cleaner performance readout. Beautiful and readable.





Also in 5.0: a full internal reliability audit of the entire engine, broader broker compatibility (including brokers that list gold as "GOLD"), and dozens of hardening fixes under the hood. New strategies ship conservatively disabled — you choose when to turn them on.

📈 The Results: Same Market. Same Risk Engine. A Different League.

During the 5.0 campaign I benchmarked an optimized multi-strategy configuration against the stock setup on 18 months of 100% real-tick XAUUSD data. The gap speaks for itself:

7.5× net profit vs the stock setup

vs the stock setup 2.4× recovery factor

~3× trading activity

🔬 Backtest Improvements — Strategy by Strategy (High Risk 2025-NOW)

Don't take my word for it. Look. Every improved strategy below shows its before/after from the 5.0 optimization campaign; the brand-new engines show their first published results. All runs: XAUUSD M5, 100% real ticks, identical conditions.

S01 — Support & Resistance: unlocked

The quietest strategy in the arsenal became one of the busiest: several times more entries, a brand-new breakout-retest entry path that catches moves the classic logic used to miss, and new volatility intelligence that eliminated its worst drawdown days at the entry level. It trades much harder now — calibrated so that even at its busiest it stays inside your chosen risk level's drawdown band. Same core, an entirely new level of output.

S02 — Pullback: more entries, safer startup

The pullback strategy learned where its own trend filter was holding it back — and let go of exactly that, unlocking meaningfully more entries without meaningfully changing its risk. It also received hardening fixes from the full engine audit for rock-solid behavior from the very first bar. Same DD with double amount of entries.

S04 — M5 Bounce: sharper entries, automatic seasonal protection

During July and August the strategy now auto-enforces its strictest trend and candle quality checks — insurance for the choppy summer months that costs nearly nothing the rest of the year.

S05 — Smart-Money Volume: new in 5.0, built for safety

Making its public debut with the second-lowest drawdown of all eight strategies in testing — while trading both directions and keeping a near-80% win rate. During development I rejected every configuration that traded more at the cost of deeper risk; what shipped is the version with no trade-off anywhere I could find.

S06 — Momentum Continuation: new in 5.0

The repeat-entry engine harvests a confirmed move again and again while conditions stay valid — and across every tested setting its worst-case scenario stayed pinned flat. The extra trades come free of extra tail risk.

S07 — Impulse: new in 5.0, top-tier profit factor

Brand new in 5.0 — and in portfolio testing it added over 80% net profit at essentially unchanged risk. Hundreds of quality entries per year, riding confirmed impulses only.

The Full Portfolio: up to 100× profits

All improvements running together: the strategies barely compete with each other, and the compounding does the rest. This is what 5.0 was built for.

As you can see - on high risk the DD stayed the same while profits went up 100x

🎚️ Risk Profiles

Auto Risk lets you choose how big your trades are. Risk Profiles let you choose how selective they are — a single switch that reshapes how strictly every strategy filters its entries:

Cautious — tighter entry standards, fewer but higher-conviction trades, lower drawdown

— tighter entry standards, fewer but higher-conviction trades, lower drawdown Balanced — the default: the tuned sweet spot between activity and drawdown

— the default: the tuned sweet spot between activity and drawdown Aggressive — looser filters and more entries, for traders who want maximum activity

One switch, applied across the whole arsenal — pick the trading personality that fits you, not just the position size.





✅ See the Results for Yourself

Wave Rider 5.0 will be available later this month as free upgrade to all that bought it. The numbers are the sales pitch.

Get Wave Rider on the MQL5 Market

Trading involves substantial risk. Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance.