Trading Systems

WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID

29 November 2025, 19:00
Christophe Pa Trouillas
127

SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated assets, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.

[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]


📌 The concept



📌 Why choose this EA?

Multi-asset diversification

  • Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability
  • Advanced structural risk-management at core

Sophisticated grid strategy

  • Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities
  • Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
  • Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability
  • Important: No martingale strategy employed

AI empowered Risk and Money Management for Grids

  • Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring
  • Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility
  • Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events
  • Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance
  • Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
  • Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)



📌 Uncorrelated pairs and asset





📌 Optimised weight of the uncorrelated assets




<📌 Specs and Signals

  • EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
  • Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics
  • Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex
  • Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000

[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]


If you are new to mql5 please follow these steps to make your purchase https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498


📌 Implementation



Get the user manual here: 

⚙️ https://bit.ly/3KdwpDx


Important:

  • ensure that the trading asset symbols are added/shown in the Market Watch window of your MetaTrader terminal

  • this will enable your Expert Advisor (EA) to run on all chosen symbols simultaneously.


📌Our Commitments and backtest specs


Our system adheres to strict backtesting protocols with

🔹  100% qualitative data with no omissions

🔹  zero deletion or manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits.

🔹  zero overfitting

🔹  validated Walk Forward simulation

🔹  validated Monte Carlo simulation

🔹  continuous monitoring of the Live metrics with the backtest metrics



See our commitments and backtest specs here and how not to be fooled when buying an algo





