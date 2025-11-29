WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID

SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated assets, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.

Multi-asset diversification

Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD

Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability

Advanced structural risk-management at core

Sophisticated grid strategy

Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities

Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry

Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability

Important: No martingale strategy employed

AI empowered Risk and Money Management for Grids

Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring

Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility

Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance

Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings

Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)











EURUSD | M5 Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD

XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics

M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex

ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC

2020 – 2025, OHLC Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000

If you are new to mql5 please follow these steps to make your purchase https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

Get the user manual here: ⚙️ https://bit.ly/3KdwpDx

Important: ensure that the trading asset symbols are added/shown in the Market Watch window of your MetaTrader terminal this will enable your Expert Advisor (EA) to run on all chosen symbols simultaneously.

Our system adheres to strict backtesting protocols with 🔹 100% qualitative data with no omissions 🔹 zero deletion or manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits. 🔹 zero overfitting 🔹 validated Walk Forward simulation 🔹 validated Monte Carlo simulation 🔹 continuous monitoring of the Live metrics with the backtest metrics



