WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID

SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated assets, optimizing portfolio weight to maximize profits while managing risk with AI-driven market monitoring.
📌 The concept
📌 Why choose this EA?
Multi-asset diversification
- Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability
- Advanced structural risk-management at core
Sophisticated grid strategy
- Capitalizes on mean reversion opportunities
- Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry
- Adds positions during price retracements to enhance profitability
- Important: No martingale strategy employed
AI empowered Risk and Money Management for Grids
- Integrated with Grok4 AI for real-time market monitoring
- Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions and market volatility
- Automatically closes positions or blocks trades during abnormal market events
- Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on risk tolerance
- Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings
- Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (after 10-30% returns)
📌 Uncorrelated pairs and asset
📌 Optimised weight of the uncorrelated assets
<📌 Specs and Signals
- EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5
- Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
- Timeframes: M5-H1 depending on asset volatility characteristics
- Backtest History: ICMarkets has limited CAD pairs history until 2025 so the backtests have been made on EasyForex
- Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
📌 Implementation
Get the user manual here:
Important:
-
ensure that the trading asset symbols are added/shown in the Market Watch window of your MetaTrader terminal
-
this will enable your Expert Advisor (EA) to run on all chosen symbols simultaneously.
📌Our Commitments and backtest specs
Our system adheres to strict backtesting protocols with
🔹 100% qualitative data with no omissions
🔹 zero deletion or manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits.
🔹 zero overfitting
🔹 validated Walk Forward simulation
🔹 validated Monte Carlo simulation
🔹 continuous monitoring of the Live metrics with the backtest metrics
