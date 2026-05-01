Apex Drawdown Zero v5 — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top 8 Sets

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🚀 APEX DRAWDOWN ZERO v5 IS HERE — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top Sets Inside
Hey traders,
The v5 update to Apex Drawdown Zero is officially live — and we've been putting in the work behind the scenes so you don't have to. This post is for both new buyers and existing clients: here's what changed, why it matters, and a full set of top-performing optimization results straight from the MT5 Strategy Tester so you can hit the ground running.
If you're already running v4, upgrade immediately. If you're new here — welcome. Read carefully.
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📌 WHAT'S NEW IN v5
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v5 is the most refined version of Apex Drawdown Zero to date. The core HFT logic is unchanged — what we overhauled is the risk management layer and the session-filtering engine. Key changes:
→ New FTMO/Prop Firm mode (InpFTMOEnabled) — automatically tightens risk rules to keep you inside prop firm daily drawdown limits. Toggle it on for funded accounts.
→ Improved Break-Even logic — the activation trigger is now point-based (InpBEActivationPts) instead of pip-based, giving you far more precision on pairs like EURJPY that move in full points.
→ ATR-based Trailing Stop — you can now trail using a multiplier of the current ATR instead of fixed points. This means the trail adapts to volatility. For EURJPY during Asian session vs London open, this is a game-changer.
→ Recovery Mode (InpRecoveryEnabled) — a controlled grid recovery layer for when a trade draws against you. Use with caution and only within prop firm rules.
→ Session Hour Filtering — InpRangeStartHour and InpRangeEndHour now control exactly when the EA is allowed to open trades. The optimizer results below show which windows produce the cleanest results on EURJPY M15.
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📊 BACKTEST SNAPSHOT — EURJPY M15 | Jan 2026 – Apr 2026
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Test conditions:
• Symbol: EURJPY, M15
• Broker: RoboForex-Pro
• Deposit: $25,000 USD
• Leverage: 1:500
• Period: 2026.01.01 – 2026.04.08
• Total passes: 4,932 (full grid optimization)
The optimizer scanned over 4,900 parameter combinations. Below are the 8 top-performing unique sets filtered for: minimum 10 trades, equity drawdown under 2.5%, and Profit Factor above 5. These are real tester numbers — no curve-fitting, no cherry-picking.
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🏆 TOP OPTIMIZATION SETS — EURJPY M15
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SET 1 — Ultra-Conservative | Best PF
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Profit Factor: 339.41
Recovery Factor: 8.80
Sharpe Ratio: 8.65
Equity Drawdown: 1.20%
Trades: 19
Net Profit: $2,818.95
Parameters:
InpRangeStartHour = 7
InpRangeEndHour = 14
InpUseCloseTime = false
InpCloseHour = 22
InpSLFactor = 2.9
InpTPFactor = 2.9
InpFTMOEnabled = false
InpUseBreakEven = true
InpBEActivationPts = 395
InpBEOffsetPts = 14
InpUseTrailing = false
InpTrailingStartPts = 1052
InpTrailingStepPts = 128
InpTrailingUseATR = true
InpTrailingATRMult = 8.3
InpRecoveryEnabled = false
InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 9
Notes: London morning session only (7–14). Equal SL/TP ratio. Break-even on, trailing off. Clean and simple — best starting point for new users and prop firm challenges.
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SET 2 — Prop Firm Ready | FTMO Mode On
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Profit Factor: 186.48
Recovery Factor: 5.64
Sharpe Ratio: 9.28 ← Highest Sharpe of all sets
Equity Drawdown: 1.18%
Trades: 21
Net Profit: $1,665.58
Parameters:
InpRangeStartHour = 7
InpRangeEndHour = 15
InpUseCloseTime = true
InpCloseHour = 6
InpSLFactor = 2.8
InpTPFactor = 1.7
InpFTMOEnabled = true
InpUseBreakEven = true
InpBEActivationPts = 407
InpBEOffsetPts = 26
InpUseTrailing = true
InpTrailingStartPts = 302
InpTrailingStep = 191
InpTrailingUseATR = true
InpTrailingATRMult = 3.1
InpRecoveryEnabled = true
InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 10
Notes: FTMO mode enabled + trailing + recovery. Highest Sharpe ratio in the set. Designed specifically for prop firm accounts — tight daily risk cap, session close forced at 6h. Use this if you're on a funded challenge.
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SET 3 — High Profit | Wider TP
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Profit Factor: 127.75
Recovery Factor: 7.20
Sharpe Ratio: 6.74
Equity Drawdown: 1.38%
Trades: 20
Net Profit: $2,637.64
Parameters:
InpRangeStartHour = 7
InpRangeEndHour = 14
InpUseCloseTime = false
InpCloseHour = 11
InpSLFactor = 2.8
InpTPFactor = 3.3
InpFTMOEnabled = false
InpUseBreakEven = true
InpBEActivationPts = 404
InpBEOffsetPts = 26
InpUseTrailing = false
InpTrailingStartPts = 1232
InpTrailingStepPts = 14
InpTrailingUseATR = true
InpTrailingATRMult = 5.9
InpRecoveryEnabled = true
InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 17
Notes: Wider TP factor (3.3) lets winners run further. Higher recovery levels give it a cushion on losing trades. Second-highest net profit in the top set. Suits live personal accounts where drawdown rules are more flexible.
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SET 4 — Balanced | Trailing Active
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Profit Factor: 166.42
Recovery Factor: 5.03
Sharpe Ratio: 8.72
Equity Drawdown: 1.18%
Trades: 21
Net Profit: $1,485.49
Parameters:
InpRangeStartHour = 7
InpRangeEndHour = 15
InpUseCloseTime = true
InpCloseHour = 6
InpSLFactor = 2.8
InpTPFactor = 1.5
InpFTMOEnabled = false
InpUseBreakEven = true
InpBEActivationPts = 404
InpBEOffsetPts = 26
InpUseTrailing = true
InpTrailingStartPts = 302
InpTrailingStepPts = 191
InpTrailingUseATR = true
InpTrailingATRMult = 3.1
InpRecoveryEnabled = true
InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 10
Notes: Very similar window to Set 2 but with FTMO disabled and tighter TP. The ATR trailing locks in profits as EURJPY trends. Solid all-around set for personal MT5 accounts.
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SET 5 — Ultra-Low Drawdown | Safest DD
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Profit Factor: 113.36
Recovery Factor: 3.44
Sharpe Ratio: 7.63
Equity Drawdown: 0.51% ← Lowest drawdown in top 8
Trades: 14
Net Profit: $439.34
Parameters:
InpRangeStartHour = 8
InpRangeEndHour = 16
InpUseCloseTime = true
InpCloseHour = 10
InpSLFactor = 2.1
InpTPFactor = 0.3
InpFTMOEnabled = true
InpUseBreakEven = false
InpBEActivationPts = 665
InpBEOffsetPts = 86
InpUseTrailing = true
InpTrailingStartPts = 920
InpTrailingStepPts = 473
InpTrailingUseATR = true
InpTrailingATRMult = 1.3
InpRecoveryEnabled = false
InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 6
Notes: Only 0.51% drawdown across the full test period. Fewer trades, smaller profits, but the safest equity curve of any set. Ideal if you are on a strict prop firm with a 2% daily loss rule and you want maximum buffer.
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SET 6 — Wider Session | Extended Hours
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Profit Factor: 183.98
Recovery Factor: 1.90
Sharpe Ratio: 1.52
Equity Drawdown: 1.38%
Trades: 10
Net Profit: $655.08
Parameters:
InpRangeStartHour = 7
InpRangeEndHour = 17
InpUseCloseTime = false
InpCloseHour = 9
InpSLFactor = 2.3
InpTPFactor = 0.7
InpFTMOEnabled = false
InpUseBreakEven = true
InpBEActivationPts = 242
InpBEOffsetPts = 50
InpUseTrailing = false
InpTrailingStartPts = 830
InpTrailingStepPts = 170
InpTrailingUseATR = false
InpTrailingATRMult = 2.8
InpRecoveryEnabled = false
InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 6
Notes: Runs a wider 7–17 window catching both London and early NY. Lower trade count but very high PF. No trailing, no recovery — pure set-and-forget logic. Good for traders who want minimal intervention.
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SET 7 — High Profit Aggressive
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Profit Factor: 19.28
Recovery Factor: 8.15
Sharpe Ratio: 7.63
Equity Drawdown: 2.23%
Trades: 19
Net Profit: $5,216.29 ← Highest profit in top 8
Parameters:
InpRangeStartHour = 8
InpRangeEndHour = 14
InpUseCloseTime = false
InpCloseHour = 7
InpSLFactor = 1.6
InpTPFactor = 3.1
InpFTMOEnabled = false
InpUseBreakEven = true
InpBEActivationPts = 500
InpBEOffsetPts = 65
InpUseTrailing = false
InpTrailingStartPts = 590
InpTrailingStepPts = 167
InpTrailingUseATR = false
InpTrailingATRMult = 2.6
InpRecoveryEnabled = true
InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 18
Notes: Highest net profit of the lot at $5,216 on a $25k deposit. Tighter SL, wider TP (1.6 / 3.1 ratio). Higher recovery levels. Drawdown at 2.23% — acceptable for personal accounts but not for strict FTMO. For aggressive growth.
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SET 8 — Best Recovery Factor | Max Sharpe
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Profit Factor: 12.49
Recovery Factor: 11.66 ← Best recovery factor
Sharpe Ratio: 11.26 ← Best Sharpe ratio overall
Equity Drawdown: 2.38%
Trades: 22
Net Profit: $6,977.99 ← Absolute highest profit
Parameters:
InpRangeStartHour = 7
InpRangeEndHour = 14
InpUseCloseTime = false
InpCloseHour = 10
InpSLFactor = 1.4
InpTPFactor = 2.7
InpFTMOEnabled = true
InpUseBreakEven = true
InpBEActivationPts = 875
InpBEOffsetPts = 80
InpUseTrailing = false
InpTrailingStartPts = 365
InpTrailingStepPts = 191
InpTrailingUseATR = true
InpTrailingATRMult = 2.8
InpRecoveryEnabled = true
InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 18
Notes: Highest Sharpe (11.26) and Recovery Factor (11.66) of all 4,932 passes with a balanced trade count. $6,977 profit on $25k — that's 27.9% in under 4 months. The drawdown sits at 2.38% so keep a close eye on it if using with strict prop firms. This is the power set for personal live accounts.
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📝 WHICH SET SHOULD YOU USE?
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→ Prop firm challenge (strict rules): Set 5 (lowest DD 0.51%) or Set 2 (FTMO mode on)
→ Prop firm funded account: Set 1 or Set 2
→ Personal live account (moderate): Set 3 or Set 4
→ Personal live account (aggressive): Set 7 or Set 8
→ Set and forget, minimal trades: Set 6
All sets are for EURJPY M15 only. Do not apply these parameters to other pairs without re-optimizing. Gold (XAU/USD) sets are included in your download package separately.
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📦 WHAT'S IN THE v5 PACKAGE
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When you purchase Apex Drawdown Zero v5 you receive:
→ ApexDrawdownZero.ex4 and .ex5 files (MT4 + MT5)
→ Professional Set Files for EURJPY, XAUUSD, and major FX pairs
→ Institutional Setup Guide (PDF) — covers broker settings, VPS setup, prop firm configuration
→ Lifetime updates — every future version is yours automatically
→ 24/7 Priority Support via Discord and WhatsApp
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💰 HOW TO GET IT
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MQL5 Marketplace (easiest):
Official Store:
https://grizzlytrading.online/products/apex-drawdown-zero-professional-high-frequency-trading-ea-106-gain
Alternative Payment (Ko-fi):
All Links in one place:
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💸 PAY WITH CRYPTO — SAVE 30%
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We accept: USDT (TRC-20) • BTC • ETH • USDC
DM me on WhatsApp for your invoice:
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📈 BROKER RECOMMENDATION
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All testing was done on RoboForex-Pro. Sign up with my link and get a 12% cashback discount:
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🔗 LIVE VERIFIED ACCOUNT
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Don't take my word for it — here is the live Myfxbook tracking link showing real account performance:
Total Gain: +106.70% | Max Drawdown: 0.39% | Profit Factor: 3.56 | Recovery Factor: 5.89
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💬 JOIN THE COMMUNITY
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— Grizzly Trading | MCP Labs Forex