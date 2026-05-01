Apex Drawdown Zero v5 — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top 8 Sets
Analytics & Forecasts

Apex Drawdown Zero v5 — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top 8 Sets

1 May 2026, 01:56
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
0
298
🚀 APEX DRAWDOWN ZERO v5 IS HERE — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top Sets Inside

Hey traders,

The v5 update to Apex Drawdown Zero is officially live — and we've been putting in the work behind the scenes so you don't have to. This post is for both new buyers and existing clients: here's what changed, why it matters, and a full set of top-performing optimization results straight from the MT5 Strategy Tester so you can hit the ground running.

If you're already running v4, upgrade immediately. If you're new here — welcome. Read carefully.

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📌 WHAT'S NEW IN v5
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v5 is the most refined version of Apex Drawdown Zero to date. The core HFT logic is unchanged — what we overhauled is the risk management layer and the session-filtering engine. Key changes:

→ New FTMO/Prop Firm mode (InpFTMOEnabled) — automatically tightens risk rules to keep you inside prop firm daily drawdown limits. Toggle it on for funded accounts.

→ Improved Break-Even logic — the activation trigger is now point-based (InpBEActivationPts) instead of pip-based, giving you far more precision on pairs like EURJPY that move in full points.

→ ATR-based Trailing Stop — you can now trail using a multiplier of the current ATR instead of fixed points. This means the trail adapts to volatility. For EURJPY during Asian session vs London open, this is a game-changer.

→ Recovery Mode (InpRecoveryEnabled) — a controlled grid recovery layer for when a trade draws against you. Use with caution and only within prop firm rules.

→ Session Hour Filtering — InpRangeStartHour and InpRangeEndHour now control exactly when the EA is allowed to open trades. The optimizer results below show which windows produce the cleanest results on EURJPY M15.

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📊 BACKTEST SNAPSHOT — EURJPY M15 | Jan 2026 – Apr 2026
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Test conditions:
  • Symbol:       EURJPY, M15
  • Broker:       RoboForex-Pro
  • Deposit:      $25,000 USD
  • Leverage:     1:500
  • Period:       2026.01.01 – 2026.04.08
  • Total passes: 4,932 (full grid optimization)

The optimizer scanned over 4,900 parameter combinations. Below are the 8 top-performing unique sets filtered for: minimum 10 trades, equity drawdown under 2.5%, and Profit Factor above 5. These are real tester numbers — no curve-fitting, no cherry-picking.

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🏆 TOP OPTIMIZATION SETS — EURJPY M15
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SET 1 — Ultra-Conservative | Best PF
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Profit Factor:      339.41
Recovery Factor:    8.80
Sharpe Ratio:       8.65
Equity Drawdown:    1.20%
Trades:             19
Net Profit:         $2,818.95

Parameters:
  InpRangeStartHour    = 7
  InpRangeEndHour      = 14
  InpUseCloseTime      = false
  InpCloseHour         = 22
  InpSLFactor          = 2.9
  InpTPFactor          = 2.9
  InpFTMOEnabled       = false
  InpUseBreakEven      = true
  InpBEActivationPts   = 395
  InpBEOffsetPts       = 14
  InpUseTrailing       = false
  InpTrailingStartPts  = 1052
  InpTrailingStepPts   = 128
  InpTrailingUseATR    = true
  InpTrailingATRMult   = 8.3
  InpRecoveryEnabled   = false
  InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 9

Notes: London morning session only (7–14). Equal SL/TP ratio. Break-even on, trailing off. Clean and simple — best starting point for new users and prop firm challenges.

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SET 2 — Prop Firm Ready | FTMO Mode On
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Profit Factor:      186.48
Recovery Factor:    5.64
Sharpe Ratio:       9.28  ← Highest Sharpe of all sets
Equity Drawdown:    1.18%
Trades:             21
Net Profit:         $1,665.58

Parameters:
  InpRangeStartHour    = 7
  InpRangeEndHour      = 15
  InpUseCloseTime      = true
  InpCloseHour         = 6
  InpSLFactor          = 2.8
  InpTPFactor          = 1.7
  InpFTMOEnabled       = true
  InpUseBreakEven      = true
  InpBEActivationPts   = 407
  InpBEOffsetPts       = 26
  InpUseTrailing       = true
  InpTrailingStartPts  = 302
  InpTrailingStep      = 191
  InpTrailingUseATR    = true
  InpTrailingATRMult   = 3.1
  InpRecoveryEnabled   = true
  InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 10

Notes: FTMO mode enabled + trailing + recovery. Highest Sharpe ratio in the set. Designed specifically for prop firm accounts — tight daily risk cap, session close forced at 6h. Use this if you're on a funded challenge.

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SET 3 — High Profit | Wider TP
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Profit Factor:      127.75
Recovery Factor:    7.20
Sharpe Ratio:       6.74
Equity Drawdown:    1.38%
Trades:             20
Net Profit:         $2,637.64

Parameters:
  InpRangeStartHour    = 7
  InpRangeEndHour      = 14
  InpUseCloseTime      = false
  InpCloseHour         = 11
  InpSLFactor          = 2.8
  InpTPFactor          = 3.3
  InpFTMOEnabled       = false
  InpUseBreakEven      = true
  InpBEActivationPts   = 404
  InpBEOffsetPts       = 26
  InpUseTrailing       = false
  InpTrailingStartPts  = 1232
  InpTrailingStepPts   = 14
  InpTrailingUseATR    = true
  InpTrailingATRMult   = 5.9
  InpRecoveryEnabled   = true
  InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 17

Notes: Wider TP factor (3.3) lets winners run further. Higher recovery levels give it a cushion on losing trades. Second-highest net profit in the top set. Suits live personal accounts where drawdown rules are more flexible.

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SET 4 — Balanced | Trailing Active
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Profit Factor:      166.42
Recovery Factor:    5.03
Sharpe Ratio:       8.72
Equity Drawdown:    1.18%
Trades:             21
Net Profit:         $1,485.49

Parameters:
  InpRangeStartHour    = 7
  InpRangeEndHour      = 15
  InpUseCloseTime      = true
  InpCloseHour         = 6
  InpSLFactor          = 2.8
  InpTPFactor          = 1.5
  InpFTMOEnabled       = false
  InpUseBreakEven      = true
  InpBEActivationPts   = 404
  InpBEOffsetPts       = 26
  InpUseTrailing       = true
  InpTrailingStartPts  = 302
  InpTrailingStepPts   = 191
  InpTrailingUseATR    = true
  InpTrailingATRMult   = 3.1
  InpRecoveryEnabled   = true
  InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 10

Notes: Very similar window to Set 2 but with FTMO disabled and tighter TP. The ATR trailing locks in profits as EURJPY trends. Solid all-around set for personal MT5 accounts.

──────────────────────────────────────────
SET 5 — Ultra-Low Drawdown | Safest DD
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Profit Factor:      113.36
Recovery Factor:    3.44
Sharpe Ratio:       7.63
Equity Drawdown:    0.51%  ← Lowest drawdown in top 8
Trades:             14
Net Profit:         $439.34

Parameters:
  InpRangeStartHour    = 8
  InpRangeEndHour      = 16
  InpUseCloseTime      = true
  InpCloseHour         = 10
  InpSLFactor          = 2.1
  InpTPFactor          = 0.3
  InpFTMOEnabled       = true
  InpUseBreakEven      = false
  InpBEActivationPts   = 665
  InpBEOffsetPts       = 86
  InpUseTrailing       = true
  InpTrailingStartPts  = 920
  InpTrailingStepPts   = 473
  InpTrailingUseATR    = true
  InpTrailingATRMult   = 1.3
  InpRecoveryEnabled   = false
  InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 6

Notes: Only 0.51% drawdown across the full test period. Fewer trades, smaller profits, but the safest equity curve of any set. Ideal if you are on a strict prop firm with a 2% daily loss rule and you want maximum buffer.

──────────────────────────────────────────
SET 6 — Wider Session | Extended Hours
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Profit Factor:      183.98
Recovery Factor:    1.90
Sharpe Ratio:       1.52
Equity Drawdown:    1.38%
Trades:             10
Net Profit:         $655.08

Parameters:
  InpRangeStartHour    = 7
  InpRangeEndHour      = 17
  InpUseCloseTime      = false
  InpCloseHour         = 9
  InpSLFactor          = 2.3
  InpTPFactor          = 0.7
  InpFTMOEnabled       = false
  InpUseBreakEven      = true
  InpBEActivationPts   = 242
  InpBEOffsetPts       = 50
  InpUseTrailing       = false
  InpTrailingStartPts  = 830
  InpTrailingStepPts   = 170
  InpTrailingUseATR    = false
  InpTrailingATRMult   = 2.8
  InpRecoveryEnabled   = false
  InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 6

Notes: Runs a wider 7–17 window catching both London and early NY. Lower trade count but very high PF. No trailing, no recovery — pure set-and-forget logic. Good for traders who want minimal intervention.

──────────────────────────────────────────
SET 7 — High Profit Aggressive
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Profit Factor:      19.28
Recovery Factor:    8.15
Sharpe Ratio:       7.63
Equity Drawdown:    2.23%
Trades:             19
Net Profit:         $5,216.29  ← Highest profit in top 8

Parameters:
  InpRangeStartHour    = 8
  InpRangeEndHour      = 14
  InpUseCloseTime      = false
  InpCloseHour         = 7
  InpSLFactor          = 1.6
  InpTPFactor          = 3.1
  InpFTMOEnabled       = false
  InpUseBreakEven      = true
  InpBEActivationPts   = 500
  InpBEOffsetPts       = 65
  InpUseTrailing       = false
  InpTrailingStartPts  = 590
  InpTrailingStepPts   = 167
  InpTrailingUseATR    = false
  InpTrailingATRMult   = 2.6
  InpRecoveryEnabled   = true
  InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 18

Notes: Highest net profit of the lot at $5,216 on a $25k deposit. Tighter SL, wider TP (1.6 / 3.1 ratio). Higher recovery levels. Drawdown at 2.23% — acceptable for personal accounts but not for strict FTMO. For aggressive growth.

──────────────────────────────────────────
SET 8 — Best Recovery Factor | Max Sharpe
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Profit Factor:      12.49
Recovery Factor:    11.66  ← Best recovery factor
Sharpe Ratio:       11.26  ← Best Sharpe ratio overall
Equity Drawdown:    2.38%
Trades:             22
Net Profit:         $6,977.99  ← Absolute highest profit

Parameters:
  InpRangeStartHour    = 7
  InpRangeEndHour      = 14
  InpUseCloseTime      = false
  InpCloseHour         = 10
  InpSLFactor          = 1.4
  InpTPFactor          = 2.7
  InpFTMOEnabled       = true
  InpUseBreakEven      = true
  InpBEActivationPts   = 875
  InpBEOffsetPts       = 80
  InpUseTrailing       = false
  InpTrailingStartPts  = 365
  InpTrailingStepPts   = 191
  InpTrailingUseATR    = true
  InpTrailingATRMult   = 2.8
  InpRecoveryEnabled   = true
  InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 18

Notes: Highest Sharpe (11.26) and Recovery Factor (11.66) of all 4,932 passes with a balanced trade count. $6,977 profit on $25k — that's 27.9% in under 4 months. The drawdown sits at 2.38% so keep a close eye on it if using with strict prop firms. This is the power set for personal live accounts.

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📝 WHICH SET SHOULD YOU USE?
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→ Prop firm challenge (strict rules):   Set 5 (lowest DD 0.51%) or Set 2 (FTMO mode on)
→ Prop firm funded account:             Set 1 or Set 2
→ Personal live account (moderate):     Set 3 or Set 4
→ Personal live account (aggressive):   Set 7 or Set 8
→ Set and forget, minimal trades:       Set 6

All sets are for EURJPY M15 only. Do not apply these parameters to other pairs without re-optimizing. Gold (XAU/USD) sets are included in your download package separately.

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📦 WHAT'S IN THE v5 PACKAGE
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When you purchase Apex Drawdown Zero v5 you receive:

→ ApexDrawdownZero.ex4 and .ex5 files (MT4 + MT5)
→ Professional Set Files for EURJPY, XAUUSD, and major FX pairs
→ Institutional Setup Guide (PDF) — covers broker settings, VPS setup, prop firm configuration
→ Lifetime updates — every future version is yours automatically
→ 24/7 Priority Support via Discord and WhatsApp

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💰 HOW TO GET IT
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MQL5 Marketplace (easiest):

Official Store:

Alternative Payment (Ko-fi):

All Links in one place:

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💸 PAY WITH CRYPTO — SAVE 30%
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We accept: USDT (TRC-20) • BTC • ETH • USDC

DM me on WhatsApp for your invoice:

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📈 BROKER RECOMMENDATION
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All testing was done on RoboForex-Pro. Sign up with my link and get a 12% cashback discount:

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🔗 LIVE VERIFIED ACCOUNT
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Don't take my word for it — here is the live Myfxbook tracking link showing real account performance:

Total Gain: +106.70% | Max Drawdown: 0.39% | Profit Factor: 3.56 | Recovery Factor: 5.89

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💬 JOIN THE COMMUNITY
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Trade smart. Protect capital. Scale with precision.

— Grizzly Trading | MCP Labs Forex
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