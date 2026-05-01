Apex Drawdown Zero v5 — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top 8 Sets

🚀 APEX DRAWDOWN ZERO v5 IS HERE — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top Sets Inside





Hey traders,





The v5 update to Apex Drawdown Zero is officially live — and we've been putting in the work behind the scenes so you don't have to. This post is for both new buyers and existing clients: here's what changed, why it matters, and a full set of top-performing optimization results straight from the MT5 Strategy Tester so you can hit the ground running.





If you're already running v4, upgrade immediately. If you're new here — welcome. Read carefully.





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📌 WHAT'S NEW IN v5

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v5 is the most refined version of Apex Drawdown Zero to date. The core HFT logic is unchanged — what we overhauled is the risk management layer and the session-filtering engine. Key changes:





→ New FTMO/Prop Firm mode (InpFTMOEnabled) — automatically tightens risk rules to keep you inside prop firm daily drawdown limits. Toggle it on for funded accounts.





→ Improved Break-Even logic — the activation trigger is now point-based (InpBEActivationPts) instead of pip-based, giving you far more precision on pairs like EURJPY that move in full points.





→ ATR-based Trailing Stop — you can now trail using a multiplier of the current ATR instead of fixed points. This means the trail adapts to volatility. For EURJPY during Asian session vs London open, this is a game-changer.





→ Recovery Mode (InpRecoveryEnabled) — a controlled grid recovery layer for when a trade draws against you. Use with caution and only within prop firm rules.





→ Session Hour Filtering — InpRangeStartHour and InpRangeEndHour now control exactly when the EA is allowed to open trades. The optimizer results below show which windows produce the cleanest results on EURJPY M15.





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📊 BACKTEST SNAPSHOT — EURJPY M15 | Jan 2026 – Apr 2026

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Test conditions:

• Symbol: EURJPY, M15

• Broker: RoboForex-Pro

• Deposit: $25,000 USD

• Leverage: 1:500

• Period: 2026.01.01 – 2026.04.08

• Total passes: 4,932 (full grid optimization)





The optimizer scanned over 4,900 parameter combinations. Below are the 8 top-performing unique sets filtered for: minimum 10 trades, equity drawdown under 2.5%, and Profit Factor above 5. These are real tester numbers — no curve-fitting, no cherry-picking.





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🏆 TOP OPTIMIZATION SETS — EURJPY M15

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SET 1 — Ultra-Conservative | Best PF

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Profit Factor: 339.41

Recovery Factor: 8.80

Sharpe Ratio: 8.65

Equity Drawdown: 1.20%

Trades: 19

Net Profit: $2,818.95





Parameters:

InpRangeStartHour = 7

InpRangeEndHour = 14

InpUseCloseTime = false

InpCloseHour = 22

InpSLFactor = 2.9

InpTPFactor = 2.9

InpFTMOEnabled = false

InpUseBreakEven = true

InpBEActivationPts = 395

InpBEOffsetPts = 14

InpUseTrailing = false

InpTrailingStartPts = 1052

InpTrailingStepPts = 128

InpTrailingUseATR = true

InpTrailingATRMult = 8.3

InpRecoveryEnabled = false

InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 9





Notes: London morning session only (7–14). Equal SL/TP ratio. Break-even on, trailing off. Clean and simple — best starting point for new users and prop firm challenges.





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SET 2 — Prop Firm Ready | FTMO Mode On

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Profit Factor: 186.48

Recovery Factor: 5.64

Sharpe Ratio: 9.28 ← Highest Sharpe of all sets

Equity Drawdown: 1.18%

Trades: 21

Net Profit: $1,665.58





Parameters:

InpRangeStartHour = 7

InpRangeEndHour = 15

InpUseCloseTime = true

InpCloseHour = 6

InpSLFactor = 2.8

InpTPFactor = 1.7

InpFTMOEnabled = true

InpUseBreakEven = true

InpBEActivationPts = 407

InpBEOffsetPts = 26

InpUseTrailing = true

InpTrailingStartPts = 302

InpTrailingStep = 191

InpTrailingUseATR = true

InpTrailingATRMult = 3.1

InpRecoveryEnabled = true

InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 10





Notes: FTMO mode enabled + trailing + recovery. Highest Sharpe ratio in the set. Designed specifically for prop firm accounts — tight daily risk cap, session close forced at 6h. Use this if you're on a funded challenge.





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SET 3 — High Profit | Wider TP

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Profit Factor: 127.75

Recovery Factor: 7.20

Sharpe Ratio: 6.74

Equity Drawdown: 1.38%

Trades: 20

Net Profit: $2,637.64





Parameters:

InpRangeStartHour = 7

InpRangeEndHour = 14

InpUseCloseTime = false

InpCloseHour = 11

InpSLFactor = 2.8

InpTPFactor = 3.3

InpFTMOEnabled = false

InpUseBreakEven = true

InpBEActivationPts = 404

InpBEOffsetPts = 26

InpUseTrailing = false

InpTrailingStartPts = 1232

InpTrailingStepPts = 14

InpTrailingUseATR = true

InpTrailingATRMult = 5.9

InpRecoveryEnabled = true

InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 17





Notes: Wider TP factor (3.3) lets winners run further. Higher recovery levels give it a cushion on losing trades. Second-highest net profit in the top set. Suits live personal accounts where drawdown rules are more flexible.





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SET 4 — Balanced | Trailing Active

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Profit Factor: 166.42

Recovery Factor: 5.03

Sharpe Ratio: 8.72

Equity Drawdown: 1.18%

Trades: 21

Net Profit: $1,485.49





Parameters:

InpRangeStartHour = 7

InpRangeEndHour = 15

InpUseCloseTime = true

InpCloseHour = 6

InpSLFactor = 2.8

InpTPFactor = 1.5

InpFTMOEnabled = false

InpUseBreakEven = true

InpBEActivationPts = 404

InpBEOffsetPts = 26

InpUseTrailing = true

InpTrailingStartPts = 302

InpTrailingStepPts = 191

InpTrailingUseATR = true

InpTrailingATRMult = 3.1

InpRecoveryEnabled = true

InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 10





Notes: Very similar window to Set 2 but with FTMO disabled and tighter TP. The ATR trailing locks in profits as EURJPY trends. Solid all-around set for personal MT5 accounts.





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SET 5 — Ultra-Low Drawdown | Safest DD

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Profit Factor: 113.36

Recovery Factor: 3.44

Sharpe Ratio: 7.63

Equity Drawdown: 0.51% ← Lowest drawdown in top 8

Trades: 14

Net Profit: $439.34





Parameters:

InpRangeStartHour = 8

InpRangeEndHour = 16

InpUseCloseTime = true

InpCloseHour = 10

InpSLFactor = 2.1

InpTPFactor = 0.3

InpFTMOEnabled = true

InpUseBreakEven = false

InpBEActivationPts = 665

InpBEOffsetPts = 86

InpUseTrailing = true

InpTrailingStartPts = 920

InpTrailingStepPts = 473

InpTrailingUseATR = true

InpTrailingATRMult = 1.3

InpRecoveryEnabled = false

InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 6





Notes: Only 0.51% drawdown across the full test period. Fewer trades, smaller profits, but the safest equity curve of any set. Ideal if you are on a strict prop firm with a 2% daily loss rule and you want maximum buffer.





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SET 6 — Wider Session | Extended Hours

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Profit Factor: 183.98

Recovery Factor: 1.90

Sharpe Ratio: 1.52

Equity Drawdown: 1.38%

Trades: 10

Net Profit: $655.08





Parameters:

InpRangeStartHour = 7

InpRangeEndHour = 17

InpUseCloseTime = false

InpCloseHour = 9

InpSLFactor = 2.3

InpTPFactor = 0.7

InpFTMOEnabled = false

InpUseBreakEven = true

InpBEActivationPts = 242

InpBEOffsetPts = 50

InpUseTrailing = false

InpTrailingStartPts = 830

InpTrailingStepPts = 170

InpTrailingUseATR = false

InpTrailingATRMult = 2.8

InpRecoveryEnabled = false

InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 6





Notes: Runs a wider 7–17 window catching both London and early NY. Lower trade count but very high PF. No trailing, no recovery — pure set-and-forget logic. Good for traders who want minimal intervention.





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SET 7 — High Profit Aggressive

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Profit Factor: 19.28

Recovery Factor: 8.15

Sharpe Ratio: 7.63

Equity Drawdown: 2.23%

Trades: 19

Net Profit: $5,216.29 ← Highest profit in top 8





Parameters:

InpRangeStartHour = 8

InpRangeEndHour = 14

InpUseCloseTime = false

InpCloseHour = 7

InpSLFactor = 1.6

InpTPFactor = 3.1

InpFTMOEnabled = false

InpUseBreakEven = true

InpBEActivationPts = 500

InpBEOffsetPts = 65

InpUseTrailing = false

InpTrailingStartPts = 590

InpTrailingStepPts = 167

InpTrailingUseATR = false

InpTrailingATRMult = 2.6

InpRecoveryEnabled = true

InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 18





Notes: Highest net profit of the lot at $5,216 on a $25k deposit. Tighter SL, wider TP (1.6 / 3.1 ratio). Higher recovery levels. Drawdown at 2.23% — acceptable for personal accounts but not for strict FTMO. For aggressive growth.





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SET 8 — Best Recovery Factor | Max Sharpe

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Profit Factor: 12.49

Recovery Factor: 11.66 ← Best recovery factor

Sharpe Ratio: 11.26 ← Best Sharpe ratio overall

Equity Drawdown: 2.38%

Trades: 22

Net Profit: $6,977.99 ← Absolute highest profit





Parameters:

InpRangeStartHour = 7

InpRangeEndHour = 14

InpUseCloseTime = false

InpCloseHour = 10

InpSLFactor = 1.4

InpTPFactor = 2.7

InpFTMOEnabled = true

InpUseBreakEven = true

InpBEActivationPts = 875

InpBEOffsetPts = 80

InpUseTrailing = false

InpTrailingStartPts = 365

InpTrailingStepPts = 191

InpTrailingUseATR = true

InpTrailingATRMult = 2.8

InpRecoveryEnabled = true

InpRecoveryMaxLevels = 18





Notes: Highest Sharpe (11.26) and Recovery Factor (11.66) of all 4,932 passes with a balanced trade count. $6,977 profit on $25k — that's 27.9% in under 4 months. The drawdown sits at 2.38% so keep a close eye on it if using with strict prop firms. This is the power set for personal live accounts.





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📝 WHICH SET SHOULD YOU USE?

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→ Prop firm challenge (strict rules): Set 5 (lowest DD 0.51%) or Set 2 (FTMO mode on)

→ Prop firm funded account: Set 1 or Set 2

→ Personal live account (moderate): Set 3 or Set 4

→ Personal live account (aggressive): Set 7 or Set 8

→ Set and forget, minimal trades: Set 6





All sets are for EURJPY M15 only. Do not apply these parameters to other pairs without re-optimizing. Gold (XAU/USD) sets are included in your download package separately.





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📦 WHAT'S IN THE v5 PACKAGE

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When you purchase Apex Drawdown Zero v5 you receive:





→ ApexDrawdownZero.ex4 and .ex5 files (MT4 + MT5)

→ Professional Set Files for EURJPY, XAUUSD, and major FX pairs

→ Institutional Setup Guide (PDF) — covers broker settings, VPS setup, prop firm configuration

→ Lifetime updates — every future version is yours automatically

→ 24/7 Priority Support via Discord and WhatsApp





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💰 HOW TO GET IT

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MQL5 Marketplace (easiest):





Official Store:





Alternative Payment (Ko-fi):





All Links in one place:





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📈 BROKER RECOMMENDATION

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All testing was done on RoboForex-Pro. Sign up with my link and get a 12% cashback discount:





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🔗 LIVE VERIFIED ACCOUNT

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Don't take my word for it — here is the live Myfxbook tracking link showing real account performance:





Total Gain: +106.70% | Max Drawdown: 0.39% | Profit Factor: 3.56 | Recovery Factor: 5.89





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💬 JOIN THE COMMUNITY

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Trade smart. Protect capital. Scale with precision.





— Grizzly Trading | MCP Labs Forex