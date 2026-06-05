See What Other Traders Miss: Candlestick Pattern Indicators for MT4 and MT5

Every trader knows this moment.

You open the chart, price is moving fast, candles are forming one after another, and somewhere between noise, hesitation, and momentum, the market leaves a clue. A bullish engulfing after a decline. A shooting star near resistance. A hammer where sellers suddenly lose control. A morning star that appears exactly when the chart starts to breathe again.

Japanese candlestick patterns are one of the most visual languages of the market. They do not promise certainty, but they help traders read pressure, reaction, exhaustion, and possible reversal zones. The challenge is simple: it takes time to find them manually.

And when you trade more than one symbol, time becomes the enemy.

That is exactly why this Candlestick Patterns product line was created: to help traders detect important candlestick formations faster, cleaner, and with less manual chart scanning.

For MetaTrader 4, the line includes:

Candlestick Patterns Standard for MT4 — a practical single-chart indicator that automatically detects popular candlestick patterns, shows arrows and text labels, supports Moving Average trend filtering, tick volume filtering, alerts, and closed-candle signal calculation.

Candlestick Patterns Pro for MT4 — a more advanced single-chart version with a pattern summary table, clear bullish and bearish classification, chart labels, alerts, trend filter, volume filter, and flexible pattern settings.

Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4 — the ultimate MT4 version for traders who want to monitor multiple symbols and timeframes from one dashboard panel instead of opening dozens of charts manually.

For MetaTrader 5, the line includes:

Candlestick Patterns Standart for MT5 — an advanced MT5 indicator for automatic candlestick pattern detection directly on the chart, with arrows, text labels, Moving Average filtering, optional volume confirmation, alerts, and closed-candle logic.

Japanese Candlestick Patterns Pro MT5 — a professional MT5 version with a summary table, directional arrows, on-chart labels, trend and volume filters, alerts, and support for a wide range of classical Japanese candlestick formations.

Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5 — a professional multi-currency and multi-timeframe dashboard scanner for MT5, designed to help traders find bullish and bearish candlestick setups across several markets from one clean panel.

The idea behind these tools is simple: stop wasting attention on routine pattern searching.

The indicator watches the chart. It detects the pattern. It marks the signal. It shows the name. It can alert you when a new setup appears on a closed candle. The trader remains in control, but the workflow becomes faster and more organized.

The Standard versions are ideal for traders who want a clean and flexible tool for one chart. They are simple enough for daily use, but strong enough to support serious Price Action analysis.

The Pro versions are for traders who want more structure. The pattern summary table gives a faster view of the current chart situation and makes bullish and bearish signals easier to evaluate.

The Multi-Currency Scanners are for active traders who do not want to miss setups across different symbols and timeframes. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, you can monitor the market from one dashboard and focus only on the situations that deserve attention.

These tools are not trading robots. They do not open trades automatically. They do not promise profit. They are technical analysis assistants built for traders who already understand that every signal must be confirmed.

A candlestick pattern becomes stronger when it appears in the right context: near support or resistance, after a clear movement, with trend structure, volatility, volume conditions, and proper risk management.

But when the right pattern appears in the right place, you want to see it.

That is the value of automation in technical analysis. Not to replace your judgment, but to protect your attention.

If you trade with Japanese candlesticks, Price Action, reversal setups, trend confirmation, or multi-timeframe analysis, this product line can become a powerful visual assistant inside MetaTrader.

Choose your version:

MT4:

Standard

Pro

Multi Currency Scanner

MT5:

Standard

Pro

Multi Currency Scanner

The market will always be complex.

But finding candlestick patterns does not have to be chaos.