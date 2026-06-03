SUPERIOR TRADER - Test results
My Trading

SUPERIOR TRADER - Test results

3 June 2026, 09:35
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
370

This page contains the test results of the multi-currency expert advisor SUPERIOR TRADER.

The main features of this trading bot:

  • Trading Timeframe – M15
  • Trading Instruments:
  • EURUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURSGD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDSGD, USDSGD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, EURGBP
  • Leverage: Any
  • No Martingale and No Grid Trading
  • Every Trade Is Protected by a Stop Loss Order
  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio (R:R) = 1:1
  • Recommended Starting Capital: From $200
  • Average Trade Duration: 18–20 Hours
  • Recommended Account Type: RAW | ECN



Correlation Table for Assets Within the SUPERIOR TRADER Trading Portfolio

AUDCAD


AUDSGD


AUDUSD


EURAUD


EURCAD


EURGBP


EURSGD


EURUSD


GBPAUD


GBPCHF


GBPUSD


NZDCAD


NZDUSD


USDSGD





#SUPERIOR TRADER