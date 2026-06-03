SUPERIOR TRADER - Test results

This page contains the test results of the multi-currency expert advisor SUPERIOR TRADER.



The main features of this trading bot:

Trading Timeframe – M15

Trading Instruments:

EURUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURSGD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDSGD, USDSGD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, EURGBP

Leverage: Any

No Martingale and No Grid Trading

Every Trade Is Protected by a Stop Loss Order

Risk-to-Reward Ratio (R:R) = 1:1

Recommended Starting Capital: From $200

Average Trade Duration: 18–20 Hours

Recommended Account Type: RAW | ECN







Correlation Table for Assets Within the SUPERIOR TRADER Trading Portfolio

AUDCAD





AUDSGD





AUDUSD





EURAUD





EURCAD





EURGBP





EURSGD





EURUSD





GBPAUD





GBPCHF





GBPUSD





NZDCAD





NZDUSD





USDSGD















