SUPERIOR TRADER - Test results

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This page contains the test results of the multi-currency expert advisor SUPERIOR TRADER.
The main features of this trading bot:
- Trading Timeframe – M15
- Trading Instruments:
- EURUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURSGD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDSGD, USDSGD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, EURGBP
- Leverage: Any
- No Martingale and No Grid Trading
- Every Trade Is Protected by a Stop Loss Order
- Risk-to-Reward Ratio (R:R) = 1:1
- Recommended Starting Capital: From $200
- Average Trade Duration: 18–20 Hours
- Recommended Account Type: RAW | ECN
AUDCAD
AUDSGD
AUDUSD
EURAUD
EURCAD
EURGBP
EURSGD
EURUSD
GBPAUD
GBPCHF
GBPUSD
NZDCAD
NZDUSD
USDSGD