After the Gold EA Hype: Which MT5 Robots Continued Winning — and Which Ones Slowed Down?

In April, I published a comparison of several popular MT5 Gold Expert Advisors based on their March 2026 live signal performance.

You can read the original post here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768836

At that time, March looked very strong for many systems.

Some signals showed impressive monthly growth. Some had low drawdown. Some looked almost perfect from the outside.

But in trading, one month is never enough.

The real question is not only:

“How did they perform in March?”

The better question is:

“What happened after that?”

That is why I wanted to make this follow-up.

This is not only about checking other EAs.

It is also about checking myself.

In the original post, I included my own EA, Smart Gold Hunter, together with other popular MT5 Gold EAs. So now it is only fair to review what happened after that post and see which systems continued, which systems slowed, and which results became harder to trust or verify.

You can also check Smart Gold Hunter here:

Smart Gold Hunter MQL5 Product Page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

Smart Gold Hunter Main Live Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My

Quick Summary After The April Post

EA / Signal March Result In Original Post What Happened Afterward Quantum Queen +24.99% Still positive, but slower than March Quantum King +26.37% Big slowdown after March Gold Reaper New V2.2 +7.29% Continued more steadily, but not explosive Gold House +24.92% Strong March, but negative monthly performance afterward TwisterPro Scalper +21.78% Original compared signal is no longer clearly available for direct verification Quantum Valkyrie -10.72% Weak in March and still weak afterward Smart Gold Hunter +31%+ Continued positive growth after the post

Main conclusion: March was the hype month for many Gold EAs. After the post, the real test started. Some systems slowed, some went negative, one signal became difficult to verify, while Smart Gold Hunter continued growing positively.

Why I Am Making This Follow-Up

Many traders buy Expert Advisors after seeing one strong month.

But one strong month can be dangerous if we do not check what happens afterward.

A system may perform very well in one specific market condition, especially on Gold, but the real test starts when market behavior changes.

That is why I believe follow-up analysis is very important.

In my April post, I compared several popular Gold EAs and also included Smart Gold Hunter. Now I want to review the situation again and see whether those results continued after the original post.

This is not a perfect scientific test.

But it is a useful public signal-based follow-up.

Because live signal behavior can show us many things that screenshots cannot.

March Was Strong — But Did It Continue?

In the April post, the March results looked like this:

Quantum Queen: +24.99%

Quantum King: +26.37%

Gold Reaper New V2.2: +7.29%

Gold House: +24.92%

TwisterPro Scalper: +21.78%

Quantum Valkyrie: -10.72%

Smart Gold Hunter: +31%+

Those numbers were strong, especially for the Gold EA category.

But after the post, the picture changed.

Some systems continued, but much slower.

Some failed to keep the same momentum.

Some went negative.

And one of the signals from the original comparison is no longer available for direct comparison.

This is exactly why follow-up analysis matters.

1. Quantum Queen — Still Positive, But Slower

Quantum Queen was one of the stronger systems in the March comparison.

In March, it showed around +24.99% growth.

After the post, the system still remained profitable, but the performance slowed. The current monthly growth is around +13%.

That is still a positive result, but it is not the same explosive performance we saw in March.

So the conclusion is simple:

Quantum Queen continued performing, but March was clearly stronger than the period after our post.

However, traders should also look beyond only monthly growth.

When analyzing any signal, especially aggressive systems, it is important to check:

Deposit history

Withdrawal history

Balance curve

Equity curve

Drawdown

Whether growth comes from trading or account adjustments

A high growth number can look attractive, but if there are large deposits and withdrawals, the real picture can become harder to understand.

2. Quantum King — Big Slowdown After March

Quantum King looked very strong in March with around +26.37% monthly growth.

But after the April post, the current monthly growth is around +5%.

This is a major slowdown.

It does not mean the system failed completely. It is still positive.

But compared to March, the difference is very clear.

March looked aggressive and powerful.

After the post, performance became much more modest.

So for Quantum King, the follow-up result is:

Still alive, still positive, but no longer showing March-level power.

Again, this is why traders should not judge any EA from one good month only.

A system that makes +25% in one month but slows heavily later may still be profitable, but the buyer must understand that the first month may not represent normal long-term behavior.

3. Gold Reaper New V2.2 — More Stable, But Not Explosive

Gold Reaper New V2.2 showed around +7.29% in March.

After the post, its current monthly growth is around +5.65%.

This is actually one of the more stable follow-up results.

It did not explode upward like some aggressive systems, but it also did not collapse.

The performance slowed slightly, but it remained positive.

So for Gold Reaper, the conclusion is:

Less hype, more moderate continuation.

This is not bad. In fact, for many traders, slower but steadier performance can be more attractive than one big month followed by instability.

4. Gold House — Strong March, Negative Afterward

Gold House was one of the most interesting signals in the April post.

In March, it showed around +24.92% with low drawdown.

That looked very attractive.

But after the post, the current monthly growth is around -5.35%.

This is a very important change.

It shows that the strong March result did not continue in the same way.

A system can look excellent in one month, but the next period can tell a very different story.

So for Gold House, the follow-up result is:

March was strong, but after our post the system moved into negative monthly performance.

This is exactly why traders should not judge an EA only from one good month.

5. TwisterPro Scalper — The Original Signal Is No Longer Available

TwisterPro Scalper was one of the strongest performers in March, showing around +21.78%.

But after the post, the original signal used in the comparison appears to be unavailable / not found.

This is a very important point.

When a signal disappears, is deleted, or becomes impossible to compare directly, traders lose continuity.

And continuity matters.

A strong month is useful only if we can keep tracking the same account later.

So for TwisterPro, the follow-up result is:

March looked strong, but the same signal cannot be properly verified now.

That does not automatically mean the EA is bad.

But from a serious analysis perspective, we cannot treat it the same as a signal that remains publicly trackable.

6. Quantum Valkyrie — Weak In March, Still Weak Afterward

Quantum Valkyrie was already the warning example in the April post.

In March, it showed around -10.72%.

After our post, the current monthly growth is still negative, around -9%.

This confirms the original concern.

The system did not simply have one bad month and recover strongly afterward.

It continued to show weakness.

So for Quantum Valkyrie, the follow-up result is:

The weakness continued after the April post.

This is very important because it shows that not every high-profile EA automatically recovers after a bad period.

Important Warning: Grid, Martingale, Recovery Logic And Account Manipulation Risk

When traders compare EAs, they often look only at growth.

But growth alone can be misleading.

Some EAs may use dangerous logic such as:

Grid trading

Martingale

Averaging down

Recovery systems

Increasing lot sizes after losses

Holding floating losses for a long time

These systems can look amazing while the market is friendly.

They can show smooth profits for weeks or even months.

But when the market moves strongly against them, the real risk appears very quickly.

This is especially important on Gold.

XAUUSD can move aggressively, and a grid or martingale system can become dangerous very fast if it keeps adding positions against the trend.

Another point traders should always check is the signal’s deposit and withdrawal history.

Large deposits and withdrawals do not automatically mean something bad.

But they can make the real performance harder to understand.

For example, if an account starts with a small deposit and later receives large extra deposits, the headline growth may not tell the full story.

Withdrawals can also change how the growth curve and drawdown look.

So before buying or trusting any EA, traders should check:

Was the growth created by trading only?

Were there large deposits after drawdown?

Were withdrawals used in a way that changes the visual performance?

Is the same signal still running?

Is the equity curve healthy?

Is the drawdown acceptable?

Does the EA use grid, martingale, or recovery logic?

This is not about accusing any developer.

It is about being careful.

Because in the MQL5 Marketplace, the most important thing is not only how beautiful the product page looks.

The most important thing is whether the trading logic and live signal are transparent enough for real traders.

Smart Gold Hunter — What Happened After The Post?

Now let’s look at Smart Gold Hunter.

In the April post, Smart Gold Hunter had shown around +31%+ in March.

Of course, March was a very strong month.

The real question was:

Can it continue after that?

The answer so far is yes.

After the post, Smart Gold Hunter continued trading and currently shows around +19.81% monthly growth, with total growth around +74%.

That means the EA did not only perform well in March.

It continued to grow after the comparison.

Yes, the pace is slower than March.

But that is normal.

What matters is that the signal continued positively while many others slowed, turned negative, or became harder to verify.

You can check the current live signal here:

Smart Gold Hunter Main Live Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My

And you can check the product page here:

Smart Gold Hunter MQL5 Product Page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

Why Smart Gold Hunter Is Different

Smart Gold Hunter was designed with a different philosophy.

It is not based on dangerous recovery logic.

It is not designed to keep adding trades against the market until the account is under pressure.

The main idea is controlled Gold trading with strict risk logic.

Smart Gold Hunter focuses on:

XAUUSD / Gold trading

No Grid

No Martingale

No dangerous averaging

Controlled entries

Fixed Stop Loss logic

Risk management

Prop firm friendly trading style

Live signal transparency

This does not mean every trade will win.

No real EA can promise that.

But it means the strategy does not depend on hiding floating losses or rescuing bad positions with bigger and bigger trades.

For me, that is very important.

Especially for Gold.

For Traders Who Want To Check Smart Gold Hunter

If you want to see the EA directly, you can visit the product page here:

Smart Gold Hunter on MQL5 Market:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

If you want to follow the live performance, you can check the main signal here:

Smart Gold Hunter Main Live Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My

And if you are interested in buying MQL5 products using crypto or looking for an alternative payment method, you can also check RedotPay here:

RedotPay Crypto Payment Option:

https://url.hk/i/en/h4kkb

The Real Lesson After April

The April post was useful because it captured a strong month.

But the follow-up is even more important.

After our post:

Quantum Queen slowed from very strong growth to moderate growth.

Quantum King slowed heavily.

Gold Reaper continued steadily but not explosively.

Gold House moved from strong March performance to negative monthly performance.

TwisterPro’s original compared signal is no longer available for clean verification.

Quantum Valkyrie remained weak.

Smart Gold Hunter continued positive growth.

This tells us something very important:

One strong month is not enough.

A serious EA must prove itself after the hype month.

Why This Matters For Buyers

Many traders buy EAs after seeing one strong screenshot or one strong monthly result.

But that can be dangerous.

A good month can happen because market conditions were perfect for that strategy.

The real test comes later:

Does the EA continue trading?

Does it keep risk under control?

Does it survive different market conditions?

Does the signal remain public and trackable?

Does performance continue after the first big month?

This is why live signal follow-up is so important.

My Honest Conclusion

March was a strong month for many Gold EAs.

But after our April post, the situation became much clearer.

Some systems slowed.

Some became negative.

Some could not be verified on the same signal anymore.

Some systems also require deeper checking because deposit and withdrawal activity can make headline growth harder to interpret.

Smart Gold Hunter also slowed compared to March, but it continued in the right direction.

For me, that is the most important point.

I do not want to show only one lucky month.

I want to show continued live performance.

Smart Gold Hunter is still young, but so far it has continued to do what it was designed to do:

Trade Gold

Avoid grid

Avoid martingale

Avoid dangerous averaging

Use controlled risk

Continue building live signal performance

No EA is perfect.

No EA wins every month.

But after the April comparison, Smart Gold Hunter continued to prove that it is not just a one-month story.

And in this market, that matters more than hype.