⏳ 19 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader are at their lowest price ever. That changes on May 21, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

The Biggest Nova Update Is Coming. Here Is Why Now Is The Right Time To Buy.

Nova is about to change in a way that makes it genuinely easier to use than anything else on this market. Before that happens, the current prices disappear. Here is what you need to know.

What Is Changing

Right now, Nova EAs give you full control over every setting. Risk model, volatility filter, spread filter, news filter, signal settings, session filters, trailing stop configuration. The idea was flexibility. The reality, after a year of development and real user feedback, is that too many options creates confusion. Too many variables to get wrong. Too much backtesting before you can even start.

The next version of Nova fixes this completely.

Instead of handing you a framework and expecting you to configure it yourself, Nova will come with built-in, tested setups for specific markets. You pick your market. You pick your style. Everything else is handled internally. No setup files to load. No settings to get wrong. No backtesting required before you run it.

100% plug and play. Starting with major forex pairs.

What Stays The Same

The engine underneath does not change. The same risk calculations, the same filter logic, the same signal architecture. Everything that makes Nova professional grade is still there. It just stops being your problem to configure.

The same license. The same EA. Just significantly more useful.

Why Buying Now Is The Best Deal Available

You are buying at the lowest price Nova will ever be, right before the update that makes it the most usable Nova has ever been.

When the plug and play update arrives, it goes to every existing license holder as a free update. The people who bought at $69 and $49 get the same product as anyone who buys after the price increase at $199 and $149.

That gap is not small. It is the difference between buying now and waiting.

The May 20 deadline is real. The price increase is real. And the update coming after it is the most significant thing Nova has done since it launched.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

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