Alpha Pulse AI Phase 2: GPT-5.5, Claude Opus 4.7, and Multi-Pair Live Testing

You have probably been burned by an EA before.

Bought it. Watched the demo. Saw the curve. Set it up. Two weeks later it stopped working — or worse, it blew up an account.

You are not stupid for distrusting trading bots. You were trained to distrust them by an industry that ships pretty backtests and disappears the moment you start asking real questions.

This post is not selling you another curve. Alpha Pulse AI Phase 2 starts the week of April 27, 2026 — GPT-5.5, Claude Opus 4.7, and multi-pair forward testing in public. Watch it work, watch it struggle, watch it adapt. Decide afterwards.

The Industry Trained You to Distrust AI Trading

Most "AI EAs" are not AI. They are if-then logic with "AI" stamped on the marketing page.

The ones actually wired to a real large language model usually do something stupid with it — ask the AI a yes/no question, ignore the reasoning, execute on a trigger that has nothing to do with the model output. AI-flavored, not AI-driven. I wrote a full breakdown of how to detect fake AI EAs here — short version: if you cannot see the reasoning, it is probably not there.

And almost none of them run in public. They show you a backtest. Sometimes a Myfxbook signal that mysteriously resets every quarter. Never a live test you can watch make decisions in real time, on a real account, against a real market.

If you have felt scammed before, you were not paranoid. You were calibrated. The smart move was always to wait until someone showed you the inside.

Alpha Pulse AI Phase 2 Starts April 27, 2026

From the week of April 27, 2026, the public Alpha Pulse AI test is moving into a new phase: GPT-5.5 and Claude Opus 4.7 decision testing, expanded beyond XAUUSD into a multi-pair setup.

That sentence has three parts. Each one matters.

1. GPT-5.5 — Released April 23, 2026

OpenAI's latest frontier model. Stronger reasoning, better tool use, cleaner handling of structured market context. The relevant question for trading is not "is GPT-5.5 smarter?" — it obviously is. The relevant question is whether smarter reasoning produces cleaner decisions under live market pressure, where latency, noise, and contradictory signals all hit at once.

That is what this Phase 2 test is for. Not to prove GPT-5.5 is good at math. To see what it actually does at 14:32 GMT on a Tuesday when XAUUSD breaks structure on weak news.

2. Claude Opus 4.7 — Released April 16, 2026

Anthropic's deepest reasoner. Slower than GPT-5.5 to respond, but the analysis layer is denser. Where GPT-5.5 tends to act, Opus 4.7 tends to question. The interesting comparison is not which one wins on profit. It is which one says "no" more cleanly when conditions are bad — because in trading, the rejected trade is often more valuable than the taken one.

If you have followed the model evolution conversation here before, this is the next chapter. The earlier Claude vs GPT vs Gemini gold experiment framed how I think about model comparison. Phase 2 takes that frame and runs it forward, in public, with the current frontier.

3. Multi-Pair, Not XAUUSD-Only

Gold is useful for stress-testing an AI EA. It is volatile, news-driven, sentiment-heavy, and brutal in fast spreads. If your decision logic survives gold, it can probably handle quieter pairs.

But XAUUSD alone is too narrow to judge the whole system. A bad week of gold can wreck the perception of an EA that is actually fine on five other instruments. So Phase 2 expands the public test beyond a single symbol — different sessions, different volatility regimes, different correlation structures. The goal is not to trade more. The goal is to see better selection across more market conditions.

Why this matters now — GPT-5.5 just dropped:

Every model release is followed by a wave of "AI trading bots" claiming the new model. Most have not touched the API. Phase 2 is the opposite — the test runs first, the claims come from what actually happens.

What Phase 2 Actually Changes (And What It Does Not Promise)

I want to be precise here, because this is exactly where most vendor messaging falls apart.

Phase 2 does not promise:

That GPT-5.5 will produce profitable trades. A better model can still meet a worse market.

That Opus 4.7 is "the right model" for trading. There is no right model — there is a model that fits a context, and the only way to know is to watch it work.

That multi-pair = automatic diversification benefit. More pairs only help if the AI's selectivity holds up across them. If it does not, more pairs just means more noise.

That the forward test will be clean. Forward tests are not clean. That is the entire point of running one.

Phase 2 does promise:

The test runs on a real account, on a regulated broker (Axi — institutional execution, audit-friendly, no requote-happy fills), on the public YouTube channel. Model and provider configuration may evolve as the test evolves.

You can watch the rejections, the entries, the drawdowns, and the adjustments in real time.

If something breaks, it breaks in front of you. If something works, it works in front of you. Same camera, both directions.

That is the whole offer. Alpha Pulse AI is the system being tested. The Phase 2 forward test is the receipt.

Why Static EAs Die and AI EAs Evolve

Most expert advisors are frozen in time. You buy version 1.0, the developer moves on, and your strategy slowly becomes outdated as the market shifts under it. The logic does not learn. The parameters do not adapt. The "edge" that worked on 2018-2022 data quietly stops working in 2026, and the EA does not notice — because it cannot.

An AI EA wired to a frontier model has a different failure mode. It can also fail. But when the underlying model improves, the system improves with it — without a code update, without a new purchase, without waiting on a vendor. The static-vs-evolving EA argument is here in detail.

Phase 2 is the cleanest version of this argument I can show you. The same EA, now routed through GPT-5.5 and Opus 4.7, on more pairs, in public. If the "AI evolves with the models" claim is real, this is where you should see it. If it is marketing, this is where it should fall apart. Either way, you watch.

The other half of the equation: the broker.

An AI EA that updates with every model release but runs on a broker that requotes and slips on every trade loses the edge before it starts. Axi Select gives institutional execution + scaled capital with no challenge fees — the natural partner for AI-native EAs that need clean fills to express the model's edge. Phase 2 runs on it.

What "Public Forward Testing" Actually Looks Like

Let me set expectations honestly, because this matters.

A polished backtest looks like a clean curve up and to the right. A real forward test does not look like that — ever. A real forward test looks like:

Trades that get rejected for reasons you have to read the AI reasoning to understand.

Drawdown periods that last days, not hours.

Pairs that perform and pairs that lag the same week.

Entries that look wrong in the moment and right two days later — and entries that look right in the moment and wrong two days later.

Configuration adjustments. New model assignments. Pair changes.

If you watch Phase 2 and see all of that, you are watching a real test. If you watched a forward test that was always green and never adjusted, that would be the warning sign — not this.

The first week of any new public test phase is also the loudest week. Things break that did not break in private testing. Latency surprises. Provider rate limits. Edge cases nobody simulated. That is data, not failure. The point of running it in public is that I cannot quietly fix and re-run — the screen is on.

How to Follow Phase 2

Three ways to engage, by commitment level. Pick the one that fits where you are.

1. Watch (Lowest Commitment)

Open the YouTube channel. Bookmark it. Check in once or twice a week during Phase 2 weeks 1–2. You do not need to buy anything to evaluate whether AI trading at the frontier model level is worth your attention.

Watch the current Alpha Pulse AI live test on YouTube:

DoItTrading YouTube Channel →

The exact live stream link may change as the test evolves. The channel is the stable address — current Phase 2 forward tests, archives, and updates all post there.

2. Subscribe (Mid Commitment)

The newsletter goes out with Phase 2 notes — what the AI took, what it rejected, what changed in the configuration, and the honest read on the week. No hype. No "AI made me $X". Just the log of what actually happened, written in the same tone you are reading now. Subscribe here.

3. Run It Yourself (Highest Commitment)

If you want to run the same system on your own account — same multi-LLM stack, same logic, your own pairs, on a broker built for AI execution (I run it on Axi for clean fills + scaled capital without challenge fees) — that is what Alpha Pulse AI is. Phase 2 is the public test of the system you would be running. If a polished backtest curve is what you need to feel safe, this is not for you. If watching a real forward test on real frontier models is what convinces you, this is exactly the experiment.

The Honest Close

I am not going to tell you GPT-5.5 changed AI trading. I do not know yet. Nobody does — the model is days old at the time of this post. What I do know is that an EA wired to it can be tested, in public, with the screen on, on multiple pairs, against real markets. And that is the only kind of evidence that should move you off the fence.

Alpha Pulse AI Phase 2 starts the week of April 27, 2026. The first weekly notes drop two weeks later. Between now and then, the channel is the place to be.

If you have been waiting for a vendor to actually show the inside before asking for your money — this is the version of that.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Alpha Pulse AI Phase 2?

Phase 2 is the public forward-testing phase of Alpha Pulse AI starting the week of April 27, 2026. It introduces GPT-5.5 and Claude Opus 4.7 as decision-making models and expands the test from XAUUSD-only to a multi-pair setup, with results visible in real time on the DoItTrading YouTube channel.

Are you guaranteeing GPT-5.5 or Claude Opus 4.7 will be profitable in trading?

No. A more capable AI model can still meet a worse market. Phase 2 is a forward test, not a profit promise. The point is to see how the new models handle live market pressure — selectivity, rejection quality, drawdown behavior — not to claim a result before the test runs.

Why expand from XAUUSD to multi-pair now?

Because XAUUSD alone is too narrow to judge a trading system. Gold is brutal and useful for stress-testing, but a single instrument creates dependency on one volatility regime. Multi-pair forward testing exposes the AI to different sessions, correlation structures, and conditions. The goal is better selection across more contexts, not more trades.

Where can I follow the Phase 2 forward test?

The DoItTrading YouTube channel: youtube.com/@doittradingg. The exact live stream URL may change as the test evolves, but the channel is the stable address. Newsletter subscribers also get the weekly Phase 2 notes by email.