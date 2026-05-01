Straight up!
My Trading

Straight up!

1 May 2026, 09:37
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
132

Only 1 copies left at $299. Next price: $399

GRABBER BOT

Trade 1 trade - LIVE SIGNAL

Trade 3 trades - LIVE SIGNAL

NO GRID

NO MARTINGALE

ALL TRADES ARE PROTECTED BY STOP-LOSS ORDERS

How does the Grabber bot work? It uses the world-famous Fibonacci formula to calculate market reversal levels and adaptive stop-loss/take-profit orders so that each trade is aligned with the latest market movements and volatility. As a result, this system constantly adapts to the market. See how it works in more detail in my video:



Only 1 copies left at $299. Next price: $399

GRABBER BOT

My Telegram group - link


My Youtube channel - link


My Broker for Algo trading - link

TEST RESULTS:

AUDCAD

AUDCAD

AUDUSD


EURAUD


EURCAD


EURCHF


EURGBP


GBPAUD


GBPCAD


NZDUSD


USDCAD


#GRABBER BOT