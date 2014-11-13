USDJPY Pattern Analysis - Focus Remains Higher With Bearish Signals Lacking

USD/JPY has powered to higher in leaving Hanging Man formation to fall flat. With bearish signals lacking - the pair may be primed for further gains. Clearance of the nearby 115.90 hurdle could pave the way for an ascent on the October 07 high near 117.90 price.

A daily close below 114.50 would be required to warn of a top for the pair.

Tensions are running high in intraday trade, as evidenced by a string of Doji formation on the four hour chart. Yet a lack of more definitive reversal signals suggests the bulls may yet regain their grip on prices to lead the charge higher.

