NZD/USD Near Key Support With Hanging Man Offering Bearish Signal

0
143
- NZD/USD Technical Strategy: Sidelines Preferred
- Hanging Man hints at a reversal to support at 0.8700
- Awaiting close of candle on four hour chart to offer signal
NZD/USD: Hanging Man Offers Bearish Signal Near Key Resistance
The four hour chart reveals the emergence of a narrow range between 0.8720 and 0.8790. Typically such thin corridors do not persist for extended periods. While a Morning Star formation appears to be forming, the third candle needs to close before offering a bullish reversal signal.
NZD/USD: Narrow Range Forms As Traders Await Guidance