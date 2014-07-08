NZD/USD Near Key Support With Hanging Man Offering Bearish Signal

NZD/USD Technical Strategy: Sidelines Preferred

Hanging Man hints at a reversal to support at 0.8700

Awaiting close of candle on four hour chart to offer signal

NZD/USD could be primed for a further pullback following the emergence of a Hanging Man pattern on the daily. A push below support at 0.8700 would be seen as a bearish signal and pave the way for a retreat to 0.8500.

NZD/USD: Hanging Man Offers Bearish Signal Near Key Resistance







The four hour chart reveals the emergence of a narrow range between 0.8720 and 0.8790. Typically such thin corridors do not persist for extended periods. While a Morning Star formation appears to be forming, the third candle needs to close before offering a bullish reversal signal.



NZD/USD: Narrow Range Forms As Traders Await Guidance