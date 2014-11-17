EURUSD Pattern Analysis - Shooting Star Signaled An Early Warning For A Retreat: Short, Stop: 1.2500 (Close), Target: 1.2270

EURUSD is on consolidation between the 1.2360 and 1.2500 trading band continues, with clear cues from candlesticks lacking. Yet in the context of a medium-term downtrend the pair may be set to revisit the recent lows near 1.2360. Beneath which would put the August 2012 trough at 1.2250 in sight.



A close above 1.2500 would be required to negate a short-term bearish technical bias as this 1.2500 is psy resistance level.



The four hour chart reveals a Shooting Star formation near the 1.2490/1.2500 ceiling. The key reversal pattern flashed an early warning of an intraday retreat, and turns the focus on the range-bottom to 1.2365.