PATTERNS: Technical Analysis for GBPUSD - Dark Cloud Cover Receives Confirmation with Bullish Engulfing Pattern Emerges On H4

GBP/USD remains in a congestion “zone” with a Dark Cloud Cover formation in the rearview mirror. The key reversal candlestick pattern has received confirmation from a successive down-day, which may herald a return to the recent lows near 1.5950. A more convincing close above the 1.6170 barrier would be required to negate the bearish reversal pattern and open the 1.6400 ceiling.
There is some other patterns for this pair created by free tools by Metatrader 5 ... together with myself :)
Bat for downtrend, formed pattern for H2:
Recovery Loses Steam As A Bearish Pattern Emerges:
The four hour chart paints a divergent picture to the daily. A Bullish Engulfing formation near the 1.6000 floor signals the potential for an advance over the session ahead. A break above the 1.6130 mark could clear the way for a push towards the recent highs near 1.6210.
Forming Retracement pattern for downtrend, H1 timeframe:
Bat for downtrend, formed pattern for H2: