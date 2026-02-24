Long Legged Doji Trading System - MANUAL

|PART
|Section
|Description
|1
|INTRODUCTION
|Product introduction, what the product helps you with
|2
|INSTALLATION & SETUP
|System requirements, step-by-step installation guide
|Guide to Installing Free Indicators and EAs Included with the Mirage Trading System Purchase
|3
|INTERFACE DISPLAY
|Explanation of the components displayed on the chart
| User Guide: Trading Lines & Signal Tracking System
|The system automatically draws Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines (TP 1–4) on the chart, tracks price action for hits, records Win/Loss results, and displays real-time performance statistics.
|User Guide : Visualization, Zone Fill, Signal Dashboard & Cancelled Signals
|When you attach an indicator to a chart, the system renders the following visual components for each detected signal
|User Guide: MTF SCAN & Dashboard User Guide
|MTF SCAN automatically scans all Market Watch symbols across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1) and displays results on a Dashboard grid directly on your chart.
|User Guide : Chart Theme User Guide
|Chart Theme is a feature that changes the entire chart color scheme in MetaTrader 5 — including the background, candles, grid, text, and Bid/Ask lines — with a single click.
|4
|CORE CONCEPTS
|Fundamental concepts that the system is built upon
| User Guide: Market Structure Functionality in the Trading System
|Identifies trend direction (Uptrend, Downtrend, Ranging) by analyzing swing highs/lows, and detects key events: BOS (trend continuation) and CHoCH (potential trend reversal).
|User Guide : Signal Types, States, and Lifecycle
|A signal is the system's notification when it detects a qualifying candlestick pattern on the chart. Each signal tells you the expected price direction and provides suggested entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.
|5
|SIGNAL FILTERS
|Filters that refine and validate trading signals
| User Guide: Trade Direction (Direction Filter) in the Trading System
|Defines the allowed trading direction (Buy only, Sell only, both, or neither) as the first filter before searching for entry signals, based on current market trend.
| User Guide: Signal Zone Filter in the Trading System
|Eliminates signals not near important price zones, retaining only those connected to market structures (swing high/low, BOS, CHoCH) to reduce noise.
| User Guide: StoplossHunt Filter User Guide — Filtering "SL Sweep" Signals
|Identifies higher-probability signals by checking whether price "swept stoploss" before forming a pattern.
| User Guide : Extreme Zone Filter
|Extreme Zone Filter is a signal filtering feature that helps avoid entering trades when price is at the top or bottom of a Donchian price channel.
|User Guide: Opposite Signal Filter
|The Opposite Signal Filter is an automatic feature that prevents new signals from appearing when you already have an active trade running in the opposite direction.The principle is very simple: Don't buy when you're selling. Don't sell when you're buying.
|User Guide : Quality Filter User Guide
|Quality Filter is a feature that helps you receive only the best signals — price patterns formed clearly, with balanced proportions and high reliability — and reject weak signals, dull patterns, and those below standard.
|6
|TRADE MANAGEMENT
|User Guide : Risk/Reward & SL Method User Guide
|Risk/Reward (R:R) is the ratio between the amount of money you accept losing (Risk) and the amount of money you expect to gain (Reward) in a single trade.
|User Guide: Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) User Guide
|Regular Stop Loss (SL) stays fixed in one place. You set SL at 1990.00, and it stays there forever — even if price has risen to 2030.00.Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) is different. It automatically moves in your favor when price advances. As price moves up, TSL moves up with it. When price stalls or reverses, TSL holds the best position it reached.
|7
|CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE
|Detailed guide to each configuration parameter
|SIGNAL SCANNING CONFIGURATION GUIDE - MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM EA
|Guide to mastering signal scanning settings within the Inputs tab, optimizing trade discovery on a single chart or across the entire market.
|8
|ALERTS & NOTIFICATIONS
|User Guide: Alerts & Notifications User Guide
|Configure push notifications, and on-screen popups when new signals are detected.
|9
|SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS
|Notes on system risks and limitations
1. INTRODUCTION
Indecision Detection with Confirmation Model
Author: Ich Khiem Nguyen | MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller
What is LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem?
LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem helps you spot Long-Legged Doji patterns on your MetaTrader 5 charts — automatically. The indicator scans every candle for the distinctive indecision shape (tiny body with equally long upper and lower shadows), waits for a confirmation candle to determine direction, filters out weak setups, and shows you only the best opportunities with clear entry points, stop losses, and profit targets already calculated. It works on any market and any timeframe.
What Are Long-Legged Doji Patterns?
The Long-Legged Doji is a single-candle indecision pattern that signals a potential turning point in the market. Its distinctive shape tells a story of extreme market indecision: both bulls and bears pushed price significantly in their direction during the session, but neither side could maintain control. The result is a candle with a tiny body near the center and very long shadows extending both above and below. This represents a balanced tug-of-war where the outcome is undecided — the next candle determines the winner.
Bullish Long-Legged Doji (Confirmed by Next Bar)
The Long-Legged Doji forms after a period of directional movement. Both shadows are long and roughly symmetric, with open and close nearly equal near the center. When the next candle (N+1) closes bullish (close above open), the indecision resolves in favor of buyers. A Buy Stop is placed at the Doji High — price must break the upper shadow resistance before entry triggers.
The more symmetric the shadows and the smaller the body relative to ATR, the stronger the indecision signal. Quality Long-Legged Doji patterns often precede significant directional moves once confirmed.
Bearish Long-Legged Doji (Confirmed by Next Bar)
The same Doji shape can resolve bearishly. When the confirmation candle (N+1) closes bearish (close below open), sellers won the battle. A Sell Stop is placed at the Doji Low — price must break the lower shadow support before entry triggers.
How the Indicator Finds Patterns
The indicator scans your charts in real-time and checks each potential pattern against multiple quality requirements:
- Scans each completed bar and checks if the current candle forms a Long-Legged Doji shape — open and close must be nearly equal (tiny body relative to ATR) with both upper and lower shadows extending significantly
- Verifies the wick symmetry — the difference between upper and lower shadow lengths must be within the maximum symmetry threshold, ensuring the characteristic balanced appearance of a true Long-Legged Doji
- Waits for the next candle (confirmation bar) to close — if it closes bullish, the signal is bullish; if bearish, the signal is bearish. If the confirmation candle has no clear direction (open equals close), no signal is generated
- Applies quality scoring based on body/ATR tightness, range significance, wick symmetry, body position (center = ideal), relative range vs recent bars, and close position relative to prior bar — only patterns meeting the minimum quality threshold appear on your chart
Only patterns that pass all these checks appear on your chart, so you don't waste time on weak or invalid setups.
Quality Score — How Good Is the Pattern?
Every pattern gets a quality score from 0.00 to 1.00. This helps you focus on the best trading opportunities.
What the Score Means
The indicator evaluates six aspects of each Long-Legged Doji pattern. It checks how small the body is relative to ATR (true doji quality), whether the candle range is significant relative to recent volatility, how balanced the upper and lower shadows are (wick symmetry), where the body sits within the candle range (center is ideal for the Rickshaw Man variant), the doji range compared to the prior 10-bar range, and how the confirmation close relates to the prior bar's midpoint. Each factor is weighted by importance, and the combined score tells you at a glance how textbook-perfect the pattern is.
- Grade A (0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Best signals, highest probability setups
- Grade B (0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable setups worth trading
- Grade C (0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Needs additional confirmation from price action
- Grade D (0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Risky, use with caution
- Grade F (0.00 - 0.19) — Poor: Avoid trading these signals
Quality Threshold Setting
By default, the indicator only shows patterns scoring 0.30 or higher. You can adjust this in the settings:
- Raise to 0.50-0.60: See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality)
- Lower to 0.15-0.25: See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality)
- Tip: Start with the default 0.30 and adjust based on your backtest results
What You See on the Chart
When the indicator detects a Long-Legged Doji pattern with confirmation, it draws everything you need to know directly on the chart:
Signal Markers
- Arrow icons: Green upward arrows for bullish signals, red downward arrows for bearish — placed at the confirmation candle. Gray arrows indicate signals blocked by an active filter.
- Quality labels: A numeric score (e.g., "0.68") appears near each signal, showing how strongly the pattern scored across all six quality factors
Trading Lines
- Entry line: An orange horizontal line placed at the Doji High (bullish Buy Stop) or Doji Low (bearish Sell Stop), with entry buffer = 0.05 x ATR
- Stop Loss line: A red horizontal line on the opposite side of the Doji (Low for bullish, High for bearish), with SL buffer = 0.10 x ATR
- Take Profit lines: Up to four green horizontal lines, labeled TP1 through TP4, calculated at 1.0R, 2.0R, 3.0R, and 5.0R reward multiples respectively
Visual Zones
- Pattern highlight: A shaded rectangle spans both the Doji candle and the confirmation candle, helping you instantly see the two-bar pattern. Risk zone between entry and SL is shaded in red; reward zones between entry and each TP level are shaded in progressively lighter green.
- Tracking dots: Small colored dots trail the signal and change color as it evolves — white for pending, yellow for triggered/active, green for target hit, red for stop hit
Signal Lifecycle
Signals progress through different states, shown by changing colors and tracking dots:
- Pending: Pattern just detected, waiting for entry confirmation
- Triggered: Entry price reached, trade is active
- Target Hit: Price reached take profit level (signal turns green)
- Stop Hit: Price hit stop loss (signal turns red)
- Cancelled: Signal invalidated before entry (signal disappears or grays out)
You can watch your signals evolve in real-time without opening any menus or panels.
Settings You Can Adjust
Here are the main settings that control how the indicator finds and displays Long-Legged Doji patterns:
|Setting
|What It Does
|Default
|When to Change It
|ATR Period for volatility
|Number of bars used to calculate ATR, which normalizes all thresholds to current market volatility
|14
|Increase to 20+ for smoother measurement on noisy markets; decrease for faster response
|Max Bars to Scan (history depth)
|How many historical bars the indicator scans on first load to find past patterns
|3000
|Increase for more history; decrease to speed up loading
|Min Bars Between Patterns
|Minimum gap between two consecutive signals, preventing overlapping signals
|3
|Increase to 5-7 if signals cluster too closely
|Detection Preset
|Standard (~10% pass rate), Strict (~1.4%), or Custom
|PRESET_STANDARD
|Switch to Strict for higher conviction; use Custom to fine-tune
|Quality Score Filter
|Only patterns scoring at or above threshold appear
|true
|Disable only for study/research
|Min Quality (0.0-1.0)
|Minimum quality score threshold
|0.30
|Raise to 0.50+ for fewer stronger signals
|[Custom] Max Body/ATR (Std=0.15, Strict=0.05)
|Maximum body size relative to ATR — lower = tighter doji
|0.15
|Decrease to 0.05 for stricter doji definition
|[Custom] Min Range/ATR (Std=0.30, Strict=0.50)
|Minimum candle range relative to ATR — ensures meaningful size
|0.30
|Increase to 0.50+ for larger, more significant dojis
|[Custom] Min Upper Shadow Ratio (Std=0.15, Strict=0.25)
|Minimum upper shadow as ratio of range
|0.15
|Increase to 0.25 for longer upper shadow requirement
|[Custom] Min Lower Shadow Ratio (Std=0.15, Strict=0.25)
|Minimum lower shadow as ratio of range
|0.15
|Increase to 0.25 for longer lower shadow requirement
|[Custom] Max Wick Symmetry (Std=0.65, Strict=0.40)
|Maximum imbalance between upper and lower shadows — lower = more symmetric
|0.65
|Decrease to 0.40 for strictly balanced shadows
|SL Buffer (xATR)
|Extra buffer added beyond pattern extreme for stop loss
|0.10
|Increase to 0.15-0.20 on volatile markets
Settings Tips
- Start with all default settings and let the indicator run for a few days to see performance on your preferred market and timeframe
- If you get too many signals, switch Detection Preset to Strict or raise Min Quality to 0.50
- If signals are too rare, keep Standard and consider raising Max Body/ATR to 0.20 or lowering Max Wick Symmetry requirement to 0.75
- The Wick Symmetry parameter is unique to this pattern — lower values mean more balanced (symmetric) shadows, which is the hallmark of a true Long-Legged Doji
- Always backtest any setting changes before using them on a live account
Best Timeframes and Markets
Recommended Timeframes
- M15 — Quality: Medium | Frequency: High | Best for: Scalpers who want frequent intraday indecision signals
- H1 — Quality: High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Day traders catching indecision at intraday pivots
- H4 — Quality: High | Frequency: Lower | Best for: Swing traders who want well-formed doji patterns with strong follow-through
- D1 — Quality: Highest | Frequency: Low | Best for: Position traders seeking textbook-quality signals at major daily levels
Best Markets
- XAUUSD (Gold): Indecision patterns form frequently at key support/resistance zones on H1 and H4 — Long-Legged Doji at pivot levels often precedes significant directional moves
- Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY): Good signal quality on H1 and above, especially at session boundaries where market sentiment shifts
- Indices (US30, NAS100): Indecision at daily structure zones; best on H1 and H4
- Oil (USOIL): Long-Legged Doji patterns form at key supply/demand zones after volatile moves
The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe, but these combinations tend to produce the most reliable signals.
Getting Started — Quick Setup
Follow these steps to start using LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem:
- Open MetaTrader 5 and load your chart (recommended: XAUUSD on H1 or H4 for the clearest initial signals)
- In the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N), expand 'Indicators' -> 'Custom' and find LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem
- Drag the indicator onto your chart
- In the settings dialog, select your preferred Detection Preset (Standard recommended for beginners) and click OK — the indicator will scan history and display detected patterns immediately
- Watch for new signals forming in real-time — colored doji candles with arrows indicate Long-Legged Doji patterns with confirmed direction; check the quality score label to gauge signal strength
- After observing several signals, adjust the Min Quality threshold if needed
- Optional: Enable alerts in the ALERTS section for popup or push notifications
That's it! The indicator is now scanning your charts automatically and will alert you when high-quality Long-Legged Doji patterns appear with confirmed direction.
All Features at a Glance
- Automatic Long-Legged Doji indecision pattern detection on any symbol and timeframe
- Confirmation candle model — direction determined by next bar, not the doji itself
- 6-factor weighted quality scoring (bodyATR 0.30, rangeATR 0.25, wickSymmetry 0.20, bodyPosition 0.10, relativeRange 0.10, closeVsPrev 0.05)
- 3 detection presets: Standard (~10% pass rate), Strict (~1.4% pass rate), Custom (user-defined)
- Novel wickSymmetry gate ensuring balanced upper and lower shadows
- Signal states and lifecycle tracking (Pending -> Active -> Finished)
- Quality filter to reject weak patterns below threshold
- Extreme zone filter (overbought/oversold rejection)
- Stoploss hunt filter (liquidity sweep validation)
- Opposite signal filter (prevent conflicting signals)
- Risk/Reward with 3 stop loss methods (Donchian, ATR, Pattern)
- Up to 4 take profit levels (TP1-TP4) at 1R, 2R, 3R, 5R
- Donchian Channel trailing stop loss
- MTF Scanner (up to 150 symbols x 8 timeframes)
- Market structure analysis (BOS / CHOCH)
- 4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push, email)
- Signal statistics dashboard
- Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom)
- EA signal buffers for automated trading
For detailed guides on each feature, see the MANUAL included with the indicator.
Common Questions
Q: Why does this pattern need a confirmation candle?
The Long-Legged Doji is inherently neutral — unlike Dragonfly or Gravestone Doji which have directional bias from their shape, the Long-Legged Doji has equally long shadows in both directions. Neither bulls nor bears won during the doji session, so the next candle's close determines which side ultimately prevailed. This confirmation model eliminates premature entries on truly undecided candles.
Q: What's the difference between Standard and Strict presets?
Standard allows more signals (~10% of candidates pass) with relaxed thresholds — good for more trading opportunities, especially on intraday timeframes. Strict uses tighter specifications (~1.4% pass rate) requiring near-perfect symmetry and minimal body — fewer but higher conviction signals. Start with Standard and switch to Strict if you prefer quality over quantity.
Q: How does wickSymmetry work?
WickSymmetry measures the absolute difference between upper and lower shadow lengths divided by the total range. A value of 0 means perfectly symmetric shadows, while 1.0 means completely one-sided. The Standard preset allows up to 0.65 (moderately balanced), while Strict requires 0.40 or less (highly balanced). This is the defining characteristic that separates Long-Legged Doji from Dragonfly/Gravestone variants.
Q: How do I reduce the number of false signals?
Enable the Quality Filter (default 0.30) and raise it to 0.50+ for fewer but stronger signals. Switch to Strict preset for tighter wickSymmetry requirement. Lower the Max Body/ATR to 0.05 for stricter doji definition, or enable the Direction Filter to only accept signals aligned with the overall trend.
Q: What if I don't see many Long-Legged Doji patterns?
Long-Legged Doji patterns with confirmation are naturally less frequent because they require very specific conditions: tiny body + long balanced shadows + clear confirmation candle. This is a strength — you're seeing genuine indecision moments, not noise. If you need more signals, lower Min Quality to 0.20, raise Max Wick Symmetry to 0.75, or use intraday timeframes (M15, H1).
Q: What's the difference between Long-Legged Doji and Rickshaw Man?
The Rickshaw Man is a subset of Long-Legged Doji where the body is positioned exactly at the center of the range (bodyPosition = 0.50). This indicator detects both variants — the bodyPosition quality factor rewards center-positioned bodies with higher scores, so Rickshaw Man patterns naturally score higher.
What's New — Version 1.00
This is the 1.00 release of LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem. Key features include:
- Long-Legged Doji indecision pattern detection with confirmation candle model across all timeframes and symbols
- 6-factor quality scoring system evaluating body/ATR, range significance, wick symmetry, body position, relative range, and close vs prior bar
- Standard and Strict detection presets, plus fully customizable threshold mode
- Novel wickSymmetry gate ensuring balanced shadows
- 7-layer filter system (Quality, Extreme Zone, Direction, Stoploss Hunt, Signal Zone, Market Structure, Opposite Signal)
- Multi-timeframe scanner covering up to 150 symbols and 8 timeframes simultaneously
- Automated Entry/SL/TP trading levels with Donchian Channel trailing stop
- 4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push notification, email)
- EA signal buffers enabling automated trading systems to consume signals directly
- Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom)
Getting Help
If you have questions or need support:
- Documentation: Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above
- MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller
- Direct Contact: Message me through MQL5 for technical support
I'm committed to helping you get the most out of this indicator.
Ready to Start?
LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem is designed to save you time and help you find high-probability indecision patterns automatically. The confirmation candle model ensures you only enter when direction is decided — no more guessing on neutral candles. Attach the indicator to your chart and start with the default settings.
Happy trading!
Ich Khiem Nguyen
LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem 1.00 — Created 2026-02-23