Long Legged Doji Trading System - MANUAL

1. INTRODUCTION



LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem 1.00

Indecision Detection with Confirmation Model

Author: Ich Khiem Nguyen | MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

What is LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem?

LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem helps you spot Long-Legged Doji patterns on your MetaTrader 5 charts — automatically. The indicator scans every candle for the distinctive indecision shape (tiny body with equally long upper and lower shadows), waits for a confirmation candle to determine direction, filters out weak setups, and shows you only the best opportunities with clear entry points, stop losses, and profit targets already calculated. It works on any market and any timeframe.

What Are Long-Legged Doji Patterns?

The Long-Legged Doji is a single-candle indecision pattern that signals a potential turning point in the market. Its distinctive shape tells a story of extreme market indecision: both bulls and bears pushed price significantly in their direction during the session, but neither side could maintain control. The result is a candle with a tiny body near the center and very long shadows extending both above and below. This represents a balanced tug-of-war where the outcome is undecided — the next candle determines the winner.

Bullish Long-Legged Doji (Confirmed by Next Bar)

The Long-Legged Doji forms after a period of directional movement. Both shadows are long and roughly symmetric, with open and close nearly equal near the center. When the next candle (N+1) closes bullish (close above open), the indecision resolves in favor of buyers. A Buy Stop is placed at the Doji High — price must break the upper shadow resistance before entry triggers.

The more symmetric the shadows and the smaller the body relative to ATR, the stronger the indecision signal. Quality Long-Legged Doji patterns often precede significant directional moves once confirmed.

Bearish Long-Legged Doji (Confirmed by Next Bar)

The same Doji shape can resolve bearishly. When the confirmation candle (N+1) closes bearish (close below open), sellers won the battle. A Sell Stop is placed at the Doji Low — price must break the lower shadow support before entry triggers.

How the Indicator Finds Patterns

The indicator scans your charts in real-time and checks each potential pattern against multiple quality requirements:

Scans each completed bar and checks if the current candle forms a Long-Legged Doji shape — open and close must be nearly equal (tiny body relative to ATR) with both upper and lower shadows extending significantly Verifies the wick symmetry — the difference between upper and lower shadow lengths must be within the maximum symmetry threshold, ensuring the characteristic balanced appearance of a true Long-Legged Doji Waits for the next candle (confirmation bar) to close — if it closes bullish, the signal is bullish; if bearish, the signal is bearish. If the confirmation candle has no clear direction (open equals close), no signal is generated Applies quality scoring based on body/ATR tightness, range significance, wick symmetry, body position (center = ideal), relative range vs recent bars, and close position relative to prior bar — only patterns meeting the minimum quality threshold appear on your chart

Only patterns that pass all these checks appear on your chart, so you don't waste time on weak or invalid setups.

Quality Score — How Good Is the Pattern?

Every pattern gets a quality score from 0.00 to 1.00. This helps you focus on the best trading opportunities.

What the Score Means

The indicator evaluates six aspects of each Long-Legged Doji pattern. It checks how small the body is relative to ATR (true doji quality), whether the candle range is significant relative to recent volatility, how balanced the upper and lower shadows are (wick symmetry), where the body sits within the candle range (center is ideal for the Rickshaw Man variant), the doji range compared to the prior 10-bar range, and how the confirmation close relates to the prior bar's midpoint. Each factor is weighted by importance, and the combined score tells you at a glance how textbook-perfect the pattern is.

Grade A (0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Best signals, highest probability setups

(0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Best signals, highest probability setups Grade B (0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable setups worth trading

(0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable setups worth trading Grade C (0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Needs additional confirmation from price action

(0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Needs additional confirmation from price action Grade D (0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Risky, use with caution

(0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Risky, use with caution Grade F (0.00 - 0.19) — Poor: Avoid trading these signals

Quality Threshold Setting

By default, the indicator only shows patterns scoring 0.30 or higher. You can adjust this in the settings:

Raise to 0.50-0.60 : See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality)

: See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality) Lower to 0.15-0.25 : See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality)

: See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality) Tip: Start with the default 0.30 and adjust based on your backtest results

What You See on the Chart

When the indicator detects a Long-Legged Doji pattern with confirmation, it draws everything you need to know directly on the chart:

Signal Markers

Arrow icons : Green upward arrows for bullish signals, red downward arrows for bearish — placed at the confirmation candle. Gray arrows indicate signals blocked by an active filter.

: Green upward arrows for bullish signals, red downward arrows for bearish — placed at the confirmation candle. Gray arrows indicate signals blocked by an active filter. Quality labels: A numeric score (e.g., "0.68") appears near each signal, showing how strongly the pattern scored across all six quality factors

Trading Lines

Entry line : An orange horizontal line placed at the Doji High (bullish Buy Stop) or Doji Low (bearish Sell Stop), with entry buffer = 0.05 x ATR

: An orange horizontal line placed at the Doji High (bullish Buy Stop) or Doji Low (bearish Sell Stop), with entry buffer = 0.05 x ATR Stop Loss line : A red horizontal line on the opposite side of the Doji (Low for bullish, High for bearish), with SL buffer = 0.10 x ATR

: A red horizontal line on the opposite side of the Doji (Low for bullish, High for bearish), with SL buffer = 0.10 x ATR Take Profit lines: Up to four green horizontal lines, labeled TP1 through TP4, calculated at 1.0R, 2.0R, 3.0R, and 5.0R reward multiples respectively

Visual Zones

Pattern highlight : A shaded rectangle spans both the Doji candle and the confirmation candle, helping you instantly see the two-bar pattern. Risk zone between entry and SL is shaded in red; reward zones between entry and each TP level are shaded in progressively lighter green.

: A shaded rectangle spans both the Doji candle and the confirmation candle, helping you instantly see the two-bar pattern. Risk zone between entry and SL is shaded in red; reward zones between entry and each TP level are shaded in progressively lighter green. Tracking dots: Small colored dots trail the signal and change color as it evolves — white for pending, yellow for triggered/active, green for target hit, red for stop hit

Signal Lifecycle

Signals progress through different states, shown by changing colors and tracking dots:

Pending: Pattern just detected, waiting for entry confirmation Triggered: Entry price reached, trade is active Target Hit: Price reached take profit level (signal turns green) Stop Hit: Price hit stop loss (signal turns red) Cancelled: Signal invalidated before entry (signal disappears or grays out)

You can watch your signals evolve in real-time without opening any menus or panels.

Settings You Can Adjust

Here are the main settings that control how the indicator finds and displays Long-Legged Doji patterns:

Setting What It Does Default When to Change It ATR Period for volatility Number of bars used to calculate ATR, which normalizes all thresholds to current market volatility 14 Increase to 20+ for smoother measurement on noisy markets; decrease for faster response Max Bars to Scan (history depth) How many historical bars the indicator scans on first load to find past patterns 3000 Increase for more history; decrease to speed up loading Min Bars Between Patterns Minimum gap between two consecutive signals, preventing overlapping signals 3 Increase to 5-7 if signals cluster too closely Detection Preset Standard (~10% pass rate), Strict (~1.4%), or Custom PRESET_STANDARD Switch to Strict for higher conviction; use Custom to fine-tune Quality Score Filter Only patterns scoring at or above threshold appear true Disable only for study/research Min Quality (0.0-1.0) Minimum quality score threshold 0.30 Raise to 0.50+ for fewer stronger signals [Custom] Max Body/ATR (Std=0.15, Strict=0.05) Maximum body size relative to ATR — lower = tighter doji 0.15 Decrease to 0.05 for stricter doji definition [Custom] Min Range/ATR (Std=0.30, Strict=0.50) Minimum candle range relative to ATR — ensures meaningful size 0.30 Increase to 0.50+ for larger, more significant dojis [Custom] Min Upper Shadow Ratio (Std=0.15, Strict=0.25) Minimum upper shadow as ratio of range 0.15 Increase to 0.25 for longer upper shadow requirement [Custom] Min Lower Shadow Ratio (Std=0.15, Strict=0.25) Minimum lower shadow as ratio of range 0.15 Increase to 0.25 for longer lower shadow requirement [Custom] Max Wick Symmetry (Std=0.65, Strict=0.40) Maximum imbalance between upper and lower shadows — lower = more symmetric 0.65 Decrease to 0.40 for strictly balanced shadows SL Buffer (xATR) Extra buffer added beyond pattern extreme for stop loss 0.10 Increase to 0.15-0.20 on volatile markets

Settings Tips

Start with all default settings and let the indicator run for a few days to see performance on your preferred market and timeframe

If you get too many signals, switch Detection Preset to Strict or raise Min Quality to 0.50

If signals are too rare, keep Standard and consider raising Max Body/ATR to 0.20 or lowering Max Wick Symmetry requirement to 0.75

The Wick Symmetry parameter is unique to this pattern — lower values mean more balanced (symmetric) shadows, which is the hallmark of a true Long-Legged Doji

Always backtest any setting changes before using them on a live account

Best Timeframes and Markets

Recommended Timeframes

M15 — Quality: Medium | Frequency: High | Best for: Scalpers who want frequent intraday indecision signals

— Quality: Medium | Frequency: High | Best for: Scalpers who want frequent intraday indecision signals H1 — Quality: High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Day traders catching indecision at intraday pivots

— Quality: High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Day traders catching indecision at intraday pivots H4 — Quality: High | Frequency: Lower | Best for: Swing traders who want well-formed doji patterns with strong follow-through

— Quality: High | Frequency: Lower | Best for: Swing traders who want well-formed doji patterns with strong follow-through D1 — Quality: Highest | Frequency: Low | Best for: Position traders seeking textbook-quality signals at major daily levels

Best Markets

XAUUSD (Gold): Indecision patterns form frequently at key support/resistance zones on H1 and H4 — Long-Legged Doji at pivot levels often precedes significant directional moves

Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY): Good signal quality on H1 and above, especially at session boundaries where market sentiment shifts

Indices (US30, NAS100): Indecision at daily structure zones; best on H1 and H4

Oil (USOIL): Long-Legged Doji patterns form at key supply/demand zones after volatile moves

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe, but these combinations tend to produce the most reliable signals.

Getting Started — Quick Setup

Follow these steps to start using LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem:

Open MetaTrader 5 and load your chart (recommended: XAUUSD on H1 or H4 for the clearest initial signals) In the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N), expand 'Indicators' -> 'Custom' and find LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem Drag the indicator onto your chart In the settings dialog, select your preferred Detection Preset (Standard recommended for beginners) and click OK — the indicator will scan history and display detected patterns immediately Watch for new signals forming in real-time — colored doji candles with arrows indicate Long-Legged Doji patterns with confirmed direction; check the quality score label to gauge signal strength After observing several signals, adjust the Min Quality threshold if needed Optional: Enable alerts in the ALERTS section for popup or push notifications

That's it! The indicator is now scanning your charts automatically and will alert you when high-quality Long-Legged Doji patterns appear with confirmed direction.

All Features at a Glance

Automatic Long-Legged Doji indecision pattern detection on any symbol and timeframe

Confirmation candle model — direction determined by next bar, not the doji itself

6-factor weighted quality scoring (bodyATR 0.30, rangeATR 0.25, wickSymmetry 0.20, bodyPosition 0.10, relativeRange 0.10, closeVsPrev 0.05)

3 detection presets: Standard (~10% pass rate), Strict (~1.4% pass rate), Custom (user-defined)

Novel wickSymmetry gate ensuring balanced upper and lower shadows

Signal states and lifecycle tracking (Pending -> Active -> Finished)

Quality filter to reject weak patterns below threshold

Extreme zone filter (overbought/oversold rejection)

Stoploss hunt filter (liquidity sweep validation)

Opposite signal filter (prevent conflicting signals)

Risk/Reward with 3 stop loss methods (Donchian, ATR, Pattern)

Up to 4 take profit levels (TP1-TP4) at 1R, 2R, 3R, 5R

Donchian Channel trailing stop loss

MTF Scanner (up to 150 symbols x 8 timeframes)

Market structure analysis (BOS / CHOCH)

4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push, email)

Signal statistics dashboard

Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom)

EA signal buffers for automated trading

For detailed guides on each feature, see the MANUAL included with the indicator.

Common Questions

Q: Why does this pattern need a confirmation candle?

The Long-Legged Doji is inherently neutral — unlike Dragonfly or Gravestone Doji which have directional bias from their shape, the Long-Legged Doji has equally long shadows in both directions. Neither bulls nor bears won during the doji session, so the next candle's close determines which side ultimately prevailed. This confirmation model eliminates premature entries on truly undecided candles.

Q: What's the difference between Standard and Strict presets?

Standard allows more signals (~10% of candidates pass) with relaxed thresholds — good for more trading opportunities, especially on intraday timeframes. Strict uses tighter specifications (~1.4% pass rate) requiring near-perfect symmetry and minimal body — fewer but higher conviction signals. Start with Standard and switch to Strict if you prefer quality over quantity.

Q: How does wickSymmetry work?

WickSymmetry measures the absolute difference between upper and lower shadow lengths divided by the total range. A value of 0 means perfectly symmetric shadows, while 1.0 means completely one-sided. The Standard preset allows up to 0.65 (moderately balanced), while Strict requires 0.40 or less (highly balanced). This is the defining characteristic that separates Long-Legged Doji from Dragonfly/Gravestone variants.

Q: How do I reduce the number of false signals?

Enable the Quality Filter (default 0.30) and raise it to 0.50+ for fewer but stronger signals. Switch to Strict preset for tighter wickSymmetry requirement. Lower the Max Body/ATR to 0.05 for stricter doji definition, or enable the Direction Filter to only accept signals aligned with the overall trend.

Q: What if I don't see many Long-Legged Doji patterns?

Long-Legged Doji patterns with confirmation are naturally less frequent because they require very specific conditions: tiny body + long balanced shadows + clear confirmation candle. This is a strength — you're seeing genuine indecision moments, not noise. If you need more signals, lower Min Quality to 0.20, raise Max Wick Symmetry to 0.75, or use intraday timeframes (M15, H1).

Q: What's the difference between Long-Legged Doji and Rickshaw Man?

The Rickshaw Man is a subset of Long-Legged Doji where the body is positioned exactly at the center of the range (bodyPosition = 0.50). This indicator detects both variants — the bodyPosition quality factor rewards center-positioned bodies with higher scores, so Rickshaw Man patterns naturally score higher.

What's New — Version 1.00

This is the 1.00 release of LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem. Key features include:

Long-Legged Doji indecision pattern detection with confirmation candle model across all timeframes and symbols

6-factor quality scoring system evaluating body/ATR, range significance, wick symmetry, body position, relative range, and close vs prior bar

Standard and Strict detection presets, plus fully customizable threshold mode

Novel wickSymmetry gate ensuring balanced shadows

7-layer filter system (Quality, Extreme Zone, Direction, Stoploss Hunt, Signal Zone, Market Structure, Opposite Signal)

Multi-timeframe scanner covering up to 150 symbols and 8 timeframes simultaneously

Automated Entry/SL/TP trading levels with Donchian Channel trailing stop

4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push notification, email)

EA signal buffers enabling automated trading systems to consume signals directly

Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom)

Getting Help

If you have questions or need support:

Documentation : Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above

: Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above MQL5 Profile : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller Direct Contact: Message me through MQL5 for technical support

I'm committed to helping you get the most out of this indicator.

Ready to Start?

LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem is designed to save you time and help you find high-probability indecision patterns automatically. The confirmation candle model ensures you only enter when direction is decided — no more guessing on neutral candles. Attach the indicator to your chart and start with the default settings.

Happy trading!

Ich Khiem Nguyen

LongLeggedDojiTradingSystem 1.00 — Created 2026-02-23



