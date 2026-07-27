A New Day—New Profits

0
47
Every day brings new percentage growth – that's how my ONE MAN ARMY trading bot works. This time-tested algorithm works on a multi-currency portfolio, and every trade is protected by a stop loss! No magic, just pure medium-term trading with an effective strategy. Don't waste time – add this expert advisor to your portfolio and enjoy watching your deposit grow!
ONLINE MONITORING OF EA ONE MAN ARMY WORK:
Trading Portfolio (Double Shot Trading) - LIVE SIGNAL
Trading Portfolio (Standard Trading) - LIVE SIGNAL
Description of EA ONE MAN ARMY - DESCRIPTION PAGE
A little about One Man Army:
- Without the Martingale strategy and averaging
- Each trade is protected by a stop loss.
- Suitable for both proprietary trading and private trading
- Trading timeframe: M15
- Assets: 17 currency pairs
- Recommended leverage: any (from 1:30 and above)
- Minimum starting capital: $500