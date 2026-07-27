A New Day—New Profits
My Trading

A New Day—New Profits

27 July 2026, 08:21
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
47

Every day brings new percentage growth – that's how my ONE MAN ARMY trading bot works. This time-tested algorithm works on a multi-currency portfolio, and every trade is protected by a stop loss! No magic, just pure medium-term trading with an effective strategy. Don't waste time – add this expert advisor to your portfolio and enjoy watching your deposit grow!


ONLINE MONITORING OF EA ONE MAN ARMY WORK:

Trading Portfolio (Double Shot Trading) -   LIVE SIGNAL

Trading Portfolio (Standard Trading) -   LIVE SIGNAL

Description of EA ONE MAN ARMY -   DESCRIPTION PAGE

A little about One Man Army:

  • Without the Martingale strategy and averaging
  • Each trade is protected by a stop loss.
  • Suitable for both proprietary trading and private trading
  • Trading timeframe: M15
  • Assets: 17 currency pairs
  • Recommended leverage: any (from 1:30 and above)
  • Minimum starting capital: $500


#A New Day—New Profits