Understanding Drawdown: What EA Buyers Should Check Before Purchasing

A profitable backtest can look impressive, but profit alone does not tell you whether an Expert Advisor is safe, stable, or suitable for your trading account.

One of the most important metrics to examine before purchasing an EA is drawdown.





Drawdown shows how much an account declined from a previous peak before recovering. It helps you understand the amount of risk an EA took to generate its returns.

An EA may produce strong profits while also exposing the account to large floating losses, aggressive position sizing, or a high risk of ruin. That is why buyers should evaluate drawdown alongside profit, recovery factor, trade history, and risk-management settings.





This guide explains the main drawdown metrics and how to use them when comparing automated trading systems.





What Is Drawdown?

Drawdown measures the decline in an account from its highest value to a subsequent low point.

For example, imagine an account grows from $10,000 to $12,000 and then falls to $9,600.

The decline from the $12,000 peak to $9,600 is $2,400.

The percentage drawdown is:

$2,400 ÷ $12,000 × 100 = 20%

This means the account experienced a 20% drawdown.

Drawdown is important because it represents the financial and psychological pressure a trader may experience while using an EA. Even when a strategy eventually recovers, the trader must be able to tolerate the losses that occur during the recovery period.





Balance Drawdown

Balance drawdown is calculated using closed trades only.

The account balance changes when a position is closed. Open trades, including floating profits and losses, are not reflected in the balance.

Suppose an account has the following balance history:

Starting balance: $10,000

Balance increases to: $12,000

Several losing trades reduce the balance to: $10,800

The balance drawdown is:

$12,000 − $10,800 = $1,200

The percentage balance drawdown is:

$1,200 ÷ $12,000 × 100 = 10%

Balance drawdown can be useful, but it does not always reveal the full risk of an EA.

An EA may keep losing positions open for a long time. While those positions remain open, the balance may appear stable even though the account is experiencing a large floating loss.

This is particularly important when evaluating systems that use:

Grid trading

Martingale position sizing

Recovery trades

Averaging down

Wide or hidden stop losses

Long holding periods

For these strategies, balance drawdown may significantly understate the real risk.





Equity Drawdown

Equity drawdown includes both closed trades and the floating profit or loss of open positions.

Account equity is calculated as:

Equity = Balance + Floating Profit or Loss

Suppose an account has a balance of $10,000, but its open positions are currently losing $2,500.

The account equity is only $7,500.

Although the balance still shows $10,000, the account is already experiencing a 25% floating loss.

This is why equity drawdown is usually more informative than balance drawdown when evaluating an EA.

An EA may show a smooth balance curve while its equity curve experiences deep declines. This often happens when the system delays closing losing trades.

When reviewing a backtest or live trading signal, compare the balance curve and equity curve closely.

A large gap between the two curves may indicate that the EA is holding substantial floating losses.





Maximum Drawdown

Maximum drawdown is the largest peak-to-trough decline recorded during the test or trading period.

For example, an EA may experience several drawdown periods:

5%

8%

12%

7%

18%

The maximum drawdown is 18%.

This number gives buyers an idea of the worst historical decline, but it should not be interpreted as the maximum possible future loss.

Future drawdown can be larger than historical drawdown because market conditions change. Slippage, spreads, execution quality, broker conditions, and unexpected volatility can also affect performance.

A useful rule is to assume that live drawdown may exceed the amount shown in a backtest.

If an EA has a historical maximum drawdown of 20%, a buyer should consider whether they could financially and emotionally tolerate a considerably larger decline.





Absolute, Relative, and Maximum Drawdown

Trading reports may display several drawdown figures.

Absolute Drawdown

Absolute drawdown measures how far the account fell below its initial deposit.

If a $10,000 account falls to $9,200 before recovering, the absolute drawdown is $800.

If the account never falls below the initial deposit, the absolute drawdown may be zero even if the account later experiences a large decline from a profit peak.

Because of this, absolute drawdown is not always the most useful risk metric.

Maximum Drawdown

Maximum drawdown measures the largest monetary decline from a previous equity or balance peak.

For example, if equity falls from $15,000 to $11,500, the maximum drawdown is $3,500.

Relative Drawdown

Relative drawdown expresses the decline as a percentage of the account peak.

Using the same example:

$3,500 ÷ $15,000 × 100 = 23.33%

Relative drawdown is helpful when comparing EAs tested with different account sizes.

A $2,000 drawdown may be small on a $100,000 account but extremely dangerous on a $5,000 account. The percentage provides the necessary context.





Why Drawdown Matters More Than Profit Alone

Two EAs may generate the same return while taking very different levels of risk.

Consider the following example:

EA A

Annual return: 30%

Maximum equity drawdown: 10%

EA B

Annual return: 35%

Maximum equity drawdown: 45%

EA B generated slightly more profit, but it exposed the account to much greater risk.

A 45% drawdown also requires a much larger percentage gain to recover.

The deeper the drawdown, the harder the recovery becomes.

Drawdown Gain Required to Recover 10% 11.1% 20% 25% 30% 42.9% 40% 66.7% 50% 100% 70% 233.3%

After a 50% loss, an account must gain 100% just to return to its previous value.

This is why capital protection should be a major consideration when choosing an EA.





What Is Recovery Factor?

The recovery factor compares an EA’s net profit with its maximum drawdown.

A common formula is:

Recovery Factor = Net Profit ÷ Maximum Drawdown

Suppose an EA produces $20,000 in net profit with a maximum drawdown of $5,000.

Its recovery factor is:

$20,000 ÷ $5,000 = 4.0

Another EA may produce $20,000 in profit but experience a $15,000 drawdown.

Its recovery factor is:

$20,000 ÷ $15,000 = 1.33

Although both systems generated the same profit, the first EA achieved it more efficiently relative to the drawdown.

A higher recovery factor generally indicates a better relationship between return and risk. However, it should not be used in isolation.

A recovery factor can be distorted by:

A very short backtest

A small number of trades

Overoptimized settings

Unrealistic spreads or execution

One unusually profitable market period

Deposits or withdrawals included in the report

Buyers should examine the complete trading record rather than relying on one statistic.





Drawdown Duration Is Also Important

The size of a drawdown is only part of the story.

You should also consider how long the EA remained below its previous equity peak.

An EA may experience a relatively modest 10% drawdown but take 18 months to recover. Another system may experience a 15% drawdown and recover within six weeks.

Long recovery periods can be difficult for users because they may lose confidence, stop the EA at the worst possible time, or change settings while the strategy is underperforming.

When reviewing an EA, ask:

How often do drawdowns occur?

How long does the average drawdown last?

What was the longest recovery period?

Did the EA depend on one market condition to recover?

Has the strategy experienced extended stagnation?

A stable EA should be evaluated across multiple market environments, not only during its most profitable period.





Watch for Hidden Drawdown

Some trading systems appear safer than they really are.

A smooth balance curve can hide significant equity risk when losing trades remain open.

Warning signs may include:

Balance rising while equity remains far below it

Multiple positions opened in the same direction

Lot sizes increasing after losses

Trades remaining open for weeks or months

No visible stop loss

Very high margin usage

Small frequent profits followed by occasional large losses

Backtests ending while positions are still open

These characteristics do not automatically mean an EA is unsuitable, but they require closer examination.

A buyer should understand exactly how the system handles losing trades.





Check Whether the EA Uses Martingale or Grid Logic

Grid and martingale strategies can produce attractive performance reports because they often generate frequent winning trades.

However, they may also accumulate large exposure during extended market movements.

A martingale system typically increases position size after a loss. A grid system may continue opening positions as the market moves against the original trade direction.

These approaches can recover successfully many times before one extreme trend or volatility event causes a severe loss.

Questions buyers should ask include:

Does the EA increase lot sizes after losing trades?

Is there a maximum number of positions?

Is there a maximum total lot size?

Does the EA use a basket stop loss?

Is there an equity protection feature?

Can the system close all trades at a defined drawdown level?

What happens during a strong one-directional market?

The presence of a stop-loss parameter is not enough. Buyers should confirm that the stop loss is actually used in the tested strategy.





Understand the Relationship Between Lot Size and Drawdown

Drawdown is directly affected by trading volume.

The same EA can appear conservative or aggressive depending on the lot size used.

For example, reducing the lot size by half will often reduce both profit and drawdown by approximately half, although the relationship may not always be perfectly linear.

When reviewing a performance report, check:

Initial deposit

Fixed lot size

Risk percentage per trade

Leverage

Symbol contract size

Number of simultaneous positions

Maximum margin usage

A 15% drawdown achieved with very low risk settings is different from a 15% drawdown produced while the account is using most of its available margin.

Buyers should also avoid assuming that the same lot size is appropriate for every broker, symbol, or account balance.





Backtest Drawdown vs. Live Drawdown

Backtests are valuable, but they are simulations.

Live trading results may differ because of:

Variable spreads

Slippage

Commission

Swap charges

Execution delays

Broker liquidity

Different price feeds

Missed trades

VPS interruptions

Market gaps

Changing volatility

A backtest using ideal execution may underestimate drawdown.

For a more realistic assessment, buyers should look for tests that include:

Variable or realistic spreads

Commission

Sufficient historical data

Multiple market cycles

High-quality tick data

Out-of-sample periods

Forward testing

Live verified results

A long test period is usually more informative than a test covering only a few months.





How Much Drawdown Is Acceptable?

There is no universal drawdown level that is suitable for every trader.

Acceptable drawdown depends on:

Account size

Trading objectives

Risk tolerance

Income stability

Leverage

Strategy type

Portfolio diversification

Whether the funds are essential or disposable

A trader using a small speculative account may accept more risk than someone managing retirement savings or client capital.

However, buyers should be cautious when an EA requires large drawdowns to produce its advertised returns.

The key question is not simply, “Can this EA recover?”

The better question is:

“Can my account and my psychology survive the drawdown if recovery takes longer than expected?”





A Practical Checklist Before Buying an EA

Before purchasing or activating an EA, review the following:

Maximum equity drawdown

Prioritize equity drawdown rather than balance drawdown alone. Drawdown duration

Check how long the system remained below its previous peak. Recovery factor

Compare net profit with the maximum drawdown taken to achieve it. Balance and equity curves

Look for large gaps that may reveal hidden floating losses. Lot-sizing method

Confirm whether the EA uses fixed lots, percentage risk, martingale, or another recovery method. Stop-loss behavior

Verify whether losses are limited at the trade, basket, or account level. Margin usage

High margin usage can increase liquidation risk during volatile markets. Test duration

Prefer results covering different market conditions and multiple years. Trade count

A small sample may not be statistically meaningful. Live verification

Compare backtest results with forward or live performance where possible. Broker sensitivity

Determine whether the strategy depends on extremely low spreads or unusually fast execution. Risk controls

Look for maximum daily loss, equity stop, lot-size limits, spread filters, and maximum open positions.





Final Thoughts

Drawdown is one of the most important measures of an EA’s risk.

A high-profit system is not necessarily a high-quality system. The profit may have been achieved through excessive leverage, large floating losses, aggressive recovery methods, or exposure that is not obvious from the balance curve.

Before purchasing an EA, examine:

Balance drawdown

Equity drawdown

Maximum drawdown

Drawdown duration

Recovery factor

Lot sizing

Margin usage

Stop-loss logic

The goal is not to find an EA that never loses. Every genuine trading strategy will experience losing trades and periods of underperformance.

The goal is to choose a system with risk that is transparent, controlled, and appropriate for your account.

Past performance cannot guarantee future results. However, understanding drawdown can help you avoid systems that generate attractive profits by taking risks you may not be prepared to accept.