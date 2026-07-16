Elliott wave analysis of the market for July 16, 2026 BTCUSD

BTCUSD: BUY 65550, SL 64200, TP 75000.

The Bitcoin outlook has remained largely unchanged over the past trading session. After slightly breaking above the previous Wave 1 high, the price has paused. This is likely just a brief consolidation before the next leg of the uptrend begins.

The current scenario still favors further upside as Wave 3 of the bullish impulse starts to unfold.

As a result, long positions continue to offer an attractive trading opportunity.

New positions may be considered on a breakout above the nearest local high at 65,550.

Investment idea: BUY 65550, SL 64200, TP 75000.





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