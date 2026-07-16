Start With A Free EA. Understand Everything Before You Pay Anything.

Nova FI Trader Is Free. The Knowledge You Build With It Is Worth More Than Most Paid Products On This Platform.

Here is what most traders skip when they move into automated trading. They buy an EA before they understand how automated systems make decisions. They look at the equity curve, check the win rate, read a description full of confident language, and deposit. Then they discover, over the following weeks, how the system actually behaves when the conditions are not what the description implied.

The knowledge that would have protected them was always available. They just never built it before spending.

Nova FI Trader is the free EA that lets you build that knowledge first.

What You Learn By Running It

Download Nova FI Trader and run it in the Strategy Tester. Watch how the Force Index reading changes across different market conditions. Watch which sessions trigger an entry and which sessions the EA decides to sit out entirely. Watch what a stop loss closing cleanly looks like compared to a winning trade. Watch how changing the risk percentage changes position sizing without changing the signal logic.

None of that learning requires paying for anything. The full EA is free, every input is accessible, and the Strategy Tester is already in your MetaTrader platform. You are running real backtests on real historical data with a real trading system, completely free, and you come out of the process with an understanding of how automated trading systems work that most paid EA buyers never develop.

That understanding then applies to everything else you evaluate in this marketplace. You know what full input access looks like. You know what a system without recovery logic feels like to backtest. You know what to look for when a developer's description is vague about the risk model.

The Free Setup Library Accelerates Everything

The Nova Telegram channel has a free setup library for Nova FI Trader. Tested configurations with documented logic for different markets and timeframes. Instead of guessing parameters and running blind backtests, you start from a configuration that already has a rationale and verify it yourself.

The channel also posts daily live session updates from Nova GOLD Breakout, so you can see what systematic gold trading looks like in current market conditions while you are testing the free EA framework in the Strategy Tester. Both are free from the moment you download the EA.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Get The Free Setup Library On Telegram

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

Understand the framework before you pay for anything. That is the only sequence that actually protects you in this marketplace.