COPYLATOR – MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 with Drawdown Protection

A new description has been added to the product, along with unique features including the Drawdown Protection System that monitors daily and total drawdown (Equity/Balance-based), triggers configurable emergency actions (close all, block new trades, delete pending orders) with cooldown timer and daily reset. This feature can be enabled by those who care about drawdown, such as prop firm traders and others – now fully integrated in the latest version.

PRODUCT ACCESS LINK ON MQL5 MARKET:

Copier MT5 To MT5

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157869

COPYLATOR – MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5

COPYLATOR is a local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that synchronizes trades between multiple MT5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS. The system is designed for traders who manage multiple accounts and require reliable copying between terminals. It works efficiently in different environments including personal computers and VPS setups.

Use Cases

The system is suitable for multi-account trading, prop firm account management, trade signal replication between MT5 terminals, portfolio distribution, and VPS or local environments requiring trade copying between accounts.

Key Features

Advanced Drawdown Protection System



Monitors daily and total drawdown percentages, based on either Equity (floating P&L) or Balance (closed P&L). When a configured limit is breached, the system can close all trades (with or without blocking new ones), block new trades and optionally delete all pending orders. A cooldown timer prevents premature reopening, making it ideal for funded/prop firm accounts. Daily reset at a user-defined hour (GMT) for the daily drawdown counter. Dedicated on-chart dashboard panel (for Slave mode) showing real-time status: active/blocked, current daily and total drawdown percentages, and remaining cooldown time. CloseOrdersOnDrawdown parameter allows you to decide whether orders are closed when drawdown triggers, or just blocking is applied.

Graphical On-Chart Dashboard

The built-in graphical dashboard provides a clear overview of copier activity directly on the MT5 chart. It displays account and terminal information, sync status, operation mode, latency, connection quality, Slave monitoring table (for Master mode), and a dedicated Drawdown Protection panel (for Slave mode). All panels can be individually shown/hidden.

Real-Time Slave Monitoring (Master Mode)

Monitor all Slave terminals directly on the chart. Track connection status, offline duration, synchronisation status, and latency information. Popup alerts notify users about disconnection and reconnection events, while automatic reconnection handling helps maintain synchronisation. Manual disable options are available for inactive Slave terminals.

Reliable Trade Replication

COPYLATOR provides local trade copying between MT5 terminals with reliable synchronisation between Master and Slave accounts. Market orders, pending orders (Limit/Stop), Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels are copied according to configured settings.

Reverse Trade Mode

The system can reverse copied trade directions. Buy orders become Sell orders and Sell orders become Buy orders. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are automatically adjusted according to the reversed trade direction.

Investor Password Support

The Master terminal can operate using an Investor (read-only) Password. This allows the EA to read Master trade information without exposing the main trading password. Slave terminals continue executing copied trades using their own permissions.

No DLLs or External Dependencies

COPYLATOR is a native MetaTrader 5 solution that does not require DLLs or external libraries. The EA operates directly inside MetaTrader 5 with a simple installation process.

Advanced Symbol Mapping and Risk Management

The system supports trade copying between different brokers with different symbol formats. Manual mapping, prefix handling, suffix handling, and multi-symbol configuration allow accurate synchronisation between accounts. Flexible lot management includes fixed lot size, multiplier, balance-based calculation, and risk-based calculation.

Additional Features

Support for multiple Master and Slave terminals concurrently, pending order replication (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop), custom Stop Loss and Take Profit settings (copy from Master or use fixed distances), Magic Number filtering for exclusive trade management, Buy-only and Sell-only filters, Day & Time filters with auto-close at end of window, maximum lot size limitation, push notifications, email alerts and detailed operation logs, error tracking and automatic resend attempts.

Complete Input Parameters

Below is the full list of all configurable input parameters grouped by category. Each setting is briefly described for quick reference.





CopyMode

Select MASTER to broadcast trades, or SLAVE to receive and copy from a master.

MasterID

Unique ID for this master instance (used by slaves to identify the source).

CopyFromMasterID

In slave mode, specify the exact Master ID to copy from.

SlaveNumber

Unique ID for this slave instance, differentiating multiple slaves on one master.

SendPending

Enable copying of pending orders (limit/stop) along with market orders.

CopyWithReversal

Copy trades in reverse direction (Buy↔Sell) with automatic SL/TP adjustment.

CopyStopLoss / CopyTakeProfit

Enable copying SL and TP from the master trade.

CustomStopLoss / CustomTakeProfit

Override copied SL/TP with a fixed distance in points; set 0 to use the master's original values.

Symbol & Filtering

EnableSymbolMapping

Automatically replace master symbol names with mapped ones for the slave broker.

SymbolMappings

Define pair mappings (e.g., XAUUSD:Gold) to match master symbols to your broker's ticker.

SlippagePips

Maximum allowed slippage in pips when executing copied trades.

MaxSpread

Maximum spread in pips allowed to copy; set 0 to disable filtering.

CopyLongOnly

Copy only Buy (long) trades; Sell trades are ignored.

CopyShortOnly

Copy only Sell (short) trades; Buy trades are ignored.

Lot & Risk Management

UseBalanceRatio

Adjust copied lot sizes proportionally to the balance ratio between master and slave.

BalanceBasedLot

Calculate lot size dynamically based on the slave's current balance.

LotMultiplier

Multiply the master's original lot size by this factor.

FixedLotSize

Override volume with this exact fixed lot size; set 0 to use multiplier/ratio logic.

MaxLotSize

Absolute cap on the maximum lot size this EA can trade.

MaxTrades

Maximum number of trades tracked simultaneously to prevent performance overload.

ShowEvents

Print detailed logs in the Experts tab for debugging and monitoring.

SlaveMagicNumber

Unique Magic Number assigned to all trades opened by this EA for exclusive management.

Day & Time Filters

AllowMonday…AllowSunday

Enable or disable trading on each specific day of the week individually.

EnableTimeFilter

Restrict copying to a specific daily time window (GMT).

StartHourGMT / StartMinuteGMT

Set the exact GMT time when copying is allowed to begin.

EndHourGMT / EndMinuteGMT

Set the exact GMT time when copying must cease.

CloseOrdersAtEnd

Automatically close all copied positions when the time window ends.

Notifications & Dashboard

EnableNotifications

Enable push notifications and email alerts for trade events and failures.

EmailAddress

Email address to receive trade copy failure reports and status summaries.

ShowAllPanels

Master switch to show/hide all dashboard panels globally.

ShowTopPanel / ShowLeftPanel / ShowCenterPanel / ShowRightPanel / ShowBottomPanel

Toggle specific dashboard panels on/off individually.

ShowTopRightPanel

Show the "Get Latest Version" link button in the top-right corner.

Drawdown Protection (New – Slave Only)

EnableDrawdownProtection

Master switch to activate the emergency drawdown protection system.

CloseOrdersOnDrawdown

If true, orders are closed when drawdown triggers; if false, only blocking is applied.

MaxDailyDrawdownPercent

Maximum daily loss as a percentage of the day's peak equity/balance; triggers protection.

MaxTotalDrawdownPercent

Maximum total loss from the initial balance as a percentage; triggers protection.

DrawdownBasedOn

Choose calculation basis: Equity (includes floating P&L) or Balance (closed P&L only).

DrawdownAction

Define emergency response: close all, close and block new trades, or close, block, and delete pending orders.

DrawdownCooldownMinutes

Lock duration after a trigger before allowing new trades again.

ResetHour / ResetMinute

Set the server time (GMT) when the daily drawdown counter resets.

Common Drawdown Scenarios

Scenario 1 – Alert & Block only (no trade closing)

EnableDrawdownProtection = true

CloseOrdersOnDrawdown = false

DrawdownAction = CLOSE_ALL_BLOCK

Trades are not closed, but new entries are blocked to prevent further losses.

Scenario 2 – Full close & block

CloseOrdersOnDrawdown = true

DrawdownAction = CLOSE_ALL_BLOCK

All trades are closed and new entries are blocked.

Scenario 3 – Close only (no blocking)

CloseOrdersOnDrawdown = true

DrawdownAction = CLOSE_ALL

Trades are closed, but new entries are allowed immediately.

Supported Trade Types

COPYLATOR supports different trade operations including market orders, pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop), Stop Loss and Take Profit synchronisation, and trade direction filtering.

Installation Guide

Master Terminal

Attach the EA to a chart, set CopyMode = MASTER, assign a unique MasterID, and enable AutoTrading.

Slave Terminal

Attach the EA to a chart, set CopyMode = SLAVE, set the matching CopyFromMasterID, assign a unique SlaveNumber, and enable AutoTrading.

Only one chart per terminal is required. MT5 can handle multiple symbols from a single chart, so no additional charts are needed. Restarting terminals after configuration changes is recommended.

Important Notes

All terminals must remain running for synchronisation. Unique MasterID/SlaveNumber settings are required for proper operation. Always test on a demo account first, especially drawdown protection, by setting low percentages (for example 1%) to verify emergency closure before going live.