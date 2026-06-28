Gold Surge Pro — User Guide
Trading Strategies

Gold Surge Pro — User Guide

28 June 2026, 16:52
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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BUY PRODUCT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183464



Gold Surge Pro flags the moment price has just flipped trend with confirmed momentum — a fresh directional move that still has room to run (not overbought, not oversold). It enters with the trend, never picking tops or bottoms.

Every signal ships with a complete trade plan drawn on the chart:

  • Buy / Sell arrow on the closed signal bar.
  • ATR-based Stop Loss (gold is volatile — it gets a wide breathing room).
  • 4 Take-Profit rungs at R-multiples (partial scaling).
  • Live Win-Rate panel — per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung.
  • MTF Scan radar — direction/strength across many symbols × timeframes.

⚠️ This is a momentum system — moderate signal frequency; quality depends on spread and execution. It underperforms in flat, choppy ranges (the trend keeps flipping). Use a low-spread (raw/ECN) account.

Free companion tools

Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.

1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals

The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).

  • %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
  • Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
  • Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
  • → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)

2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram

A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.



2. Reading the chart

Element Meaning
Green up-arrow Buy signal (closed bar) — a fresh up-flip with confirmed momentum
Red down-arrow Sell signal (closed bar) — a fresh down-flip with confirmed momentum
Red line Stop Loss (ATR-based)
Gold dashed line Entry
Green lines TP1–TP4 Take-Profit rungs (R-multiples)
Gold ★ line Recommended TP rung (best balanced win-rate × profit)
Cell colour (radar) Green = uptrend / Red = downtrend; intensity = trend strength vs ATR

No repaint: an arrow appears only after its bar closes and never moves. Backtest = live behaviour.

3. On-chart panels

  • Win-Rate panel: for the current symbol, lists each rung  TP1…TP4  with  W/L ,  Rate % ,  NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung.
  • MTF Scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M15 H1 H4 D1 ), cells show direction/strength. Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L).

4. Indicator inputs (by the label shown in MT5)

Signal direction

Displayed label Default Description
Which signals to show Both Buy only / Sell only / Both

Signal strength (entry quality)

Displayed label Default Description
Gate weak signals (range + decisive close) true Filter out weak signals (wide range + decisive close required)
Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off 0.8 Used while the gate is ON
Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off 0.60 Min close position in the signal direction

Trading session

Displayed label Default Description
Enable trading session filter (off = run all day) false Restrict signals to a GMT window
Start time (GMT) "13:00" Window start
End time (GMT) "17:00" Window end (≈ London/NY overlap, winter)

Chart history

Displayed label Default Description
Chart history to scan (bars) 3000 Historical bars scanned on the chart

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Displayed label Default Description
Stop Loss distance (x ATR) 3.0 ATR multiple for SL on the indicator preview
Take Profit 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (R:R, 0 = off) 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0 TP rungs (R:R)

MTF Scan

Displayed label Default Description
Scan multiple symbols & timeframes true Multi-symbol / multi-TF scan
Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch) "" Symbol list
Max symbols 100 Max symbols to scan
Timeframes "M15,H1,H4,D1" Timeframes scanned in the radar
Send signals to the auto-trade EA true Publish signals to the companion EA
Signal ID (EA must use the same) 930501 Signal ID — the companion EA must match

Trade setup display & Alerts

Standard: show last N setups, shade R/R zones, draw only recommended TP (default true), show win-rate panel; alerts (popup/sound/push) default OFF.

The entry-logic knobs (EMA periods, RSI period & momentum bands, RSI warm-up, ATR period, swing lookback, live spread gate) are sealed and fixed at their tuned defaults. The with-trend gate is ON by default.

7. Honest limitations

  • Momentum only — weak in flat, choppy ranges where the trend keeps flipping.
  • Companion EA is not backtestable (needs the live indicator); use the Solo EA for testing.
  • The Recovery EA carries martingale risk — see the warning in §5.
  • Win-rate / net-point figures are historical sample stats, not a profit guarantee.
  • Always size positions to your own risk plan.


#gold, rsi, xauusd, scalping, EMA, momentum, expert advisor, trend following, auto trading, m5