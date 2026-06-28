Gold Surge Pro — User Guide

BUY PRODUCT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183464

Gold Surge Pro flags the moment price has just flipped trend with confirmed momentum — a fresh directional move that still has room to run (not overbought, not oversold). It enters with the trend, never picking tops or bottoms.

Every signal ships with a complete trade plan drawn on the chart:

Buy / Sell arrow on the closed signal bar.

on the closed signal bar. ATR-based Stop Loss (gold is volatile — it gets a wide breathing room).

(gold is volatile — it gets a wide breathing room). 4 Take-Profit rungs at R-multiples (partial scaling).

at R-multiples (partial scaling). Live Win-Rate panel — per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung.

— per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung. MTF Scan radar — direction/strength across many symbols × timeframes.

⚠️ This is a momentum system — moderate signal frequency; quality depends on spread and execution. It underperforms in flat, choppy ranges (the trend keeps flipping). Use a low-spread (raw/ECN) account.

Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)





2. Reading the chart

Element Meaning Green up-arrow Buy signal (closed bar) — a fresh up-flip with confirmed momentum Red down-arrow Sell signal (closed bar) — a fresh down-flip with confirmed momentum Red line Stop Loss (ATR-based) Gold dashed line Entry Green lines TP1–TP4 Take-Profit rungs (R-multiples) Gold ★ line Recommended TP rung (best balanced win-rate × profit) Cell colour (radar) Green = uptrend / Red = downtrend; intensity = trend strength vs ATR

No repaint: an arrow appears only after its bar closes and never moves. Backtest = live behaviour.

3. On-chart panels

Win-Rate panel : for the current symbol, lists each rung TP1…TP4 with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung.

: for the current symbol, lists each rung TP1…TP4 with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung. MTF Scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M15 H1 H4 D1 ), cells show direction/strength. Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L).

4. Indicator inputs (by the label shown in MT5)

Signal direction

Displayed label Default Description Which signals to show Both Buy only / Sell only / Both

Signal strength (entry quality)

Displayed label Default Description Gate weak signals (range + decisive close) true Filter out weak signals (wide range + decisive close required) Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off 0.8 Used while the gate is ON Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off 0.60 Min close position in the signal direction

Trading session

Displayed label Default Description Enable trading session filter (off = run all day) false Restrict signals to a GMT window Start time (GMT) "13:00" Window start End time (GMT) "17:00" Window end (≈ London/NY overlap, winter)

Chart history

Displayed label Default Description Chart history to scan (bars) 3000 Historical bars scanned on the chart

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Displayed label Default Description Stop Loss distance (x ATR) 3.0 ATR multiple for SL on the indicator preview Take Profit 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (R:R, 0 = off) 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0 TP rungs (R:R)

MTF Scan

Displayed label Default Description Scan multiple symbols & timeframes true Multi-symbol / multi-TF scan Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch) "" Symbol list Max symbols 100 Max symbols to scan Timeframes "M15,H1,H4,D1" Timeframes scanned in the radar Send signals to the auto-trade EA true Publish signals to the companion EA Signal ID (EA must use the same) 930501 Signal ID — the companion EA must match

Trade setup display & Alerts

Standard: show last N setups, shade R/R zones, draw only recommended TP (default true), show win-rate panel; alerts (popup/sound/push) default OFF.

The entry-logic knobs (EMA periods, RSI period & momentum bands, RSI warm-up, ATR period, swing lookback, live spread gate) are sealed and fixed at their tuned defaults. The with-trend gate is ON by default.





7. Honest limitations

Momentum only — weak in flat, choppy ranges where the trend keeps flipping.

Companion EA is not backtestable (needs the live indicator); use the Solo EA for testing.

The Recovery EA carries martingale risk — see the warning in §5.

Win-rate / net-point figures are historical sample stats, not a profit guarantee.

Always size positions to your own risk plan.



