Gold Surge Pro — User Guide

BUY PRODUCT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183464
Gold Surge Pro flags the moment price has just flipped trend with confirmed momentum — a fresh directional move that still has room to run (not overbought, not oversold). It enters with the trend, never picking tops or bottoms.
Every signal ships with a complete trade plan drawn on the chart:
- Buy / Sell arrow on the closed signal bar.
- ATR-based Stop Loss (gold is volatile — it gets a wide breathing room).
- 4 Take-Profit rungs at R-multiples (partial scaling).
- Live Win-Rate panel — per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung.
- MTF Scan radar — direction/strength across many symbols × timeframes.
⚠️ This is a momentum system — moderate signal frequency; quality depends on spread and execution. It underperforms in flat, choppy ranges (the trend keeps flipping). Use a low-spread (raw/ECN) account.
Free companion tools
Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.
1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals
The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).
- %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
- Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
- Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
- → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)
2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram
A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.
- One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID
- Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff
- → Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)
2. Reading the chart
|Element
|Meaning
|Green up-arrow
|Buy signal (closed bar) — a fresh up-flip with confirmed momentum
|Red down-arrow
|Sell signal (closed bar) — a fresh down-flip with confirmed momentum
|Red line
|Stop Loss (ATR-based)
|Gold dashed line
|Entry
|Green lines TP1–TP4
|Take-Profit rungs (R-multiples)
|Gold ★ line
|Recommended TP rung (best balanced win-rate × profit)
|Cell colour (radar)
|Green = uptrend / Red = downtrend; intensity = trend strength vs ATR
No repaint: an arrow appears only after its bar closes and never moves. Backtest = live behaviour.
3. On-chart panels
- Win-Rate panel: for the current symbol, lists each rung TP1…TP4 with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung.
- MTF Scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M15 H1 H4 D1 ), cells show direction/strength. Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L).
4. Indicator inputs (by the label shown in MT5)
Signal direction
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Which signals to show
|Both
|Buy only / Sell only / Both
Signal strength (entry quality)
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Gate weak signals (range + decisive close)
|true
|Filter out weak signals (wide range + decisive close required)
|Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off
|0.8
|Used while the gate is ON
|Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off
|0.60
|Min close position in the signal direction
Trading session
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Enable trading session filter (off = run all day)
|false
|Restrict signals to a GMT window
|Start time (GMT)
|"13:00"
|Window start
|End time (GMT)
|"17:00"
|Window end (≈ London/NY overlap, winter)
Chart history
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Chart history to scan (bars)
|3000
|Historical bars scanned on the chart
Stop Loss & Take Profit
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Stop Loss distance (x ATR)
|3.0
|ATR multiple for SL on the indicator preview
|Take Profit 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (R:R, 0 = off)
|1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0
|TP rungs (R:R)
MTF Scan
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Scan multiple symbols & timeframes
|true
|Multi-symbol / multi-TF scan
|Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch)
|""
|Symbol list
|Max symbols
|100
|Max symbols to scan
|Timeframes
|"M15,H1,H4,D1"
|Timeframes scanned in the radar
|Send signals to the auto-trade EA
|true
|Publish signals to the companion EA
|Signal ID (EA must use the same)
|930501
|Signal ID — the companion EA must match
Trade setup display & Alerts
Standard: show last N setups, shade R/R zones, draw only recommended TP (default true), show win-rate panel; alerts (popup/sound/push) default OFF.
The entry-logic knobs (EMA periods, RSI period & momentum bands, RSI warm-up, ATR period, swing lookback, live spread gate) are sealed and fixed at their tuned defaults. The with-trend gate is ON by default.
7. Honest limitations
- Momentum only — weak in flat, choppy ranges where the trend keeps flipping.
- Companion EA is not backtestable (needs the live indicator); use the Solo EA for testing.
- The Recovery EA carries martingale risk — see the warning in §5.
- Win-rate / net-point figures are historical sample stats, not a profit guarantee.
- Always size positions to your own risk plan.