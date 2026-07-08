Fair Value Gap FVG & iFVG Zone

🚀 MAJOR UPDATE: Fair Value Gap (FVG) Pro - Now with Dynamic Scoring! 🚀





Hello traders! I am thrilled to announce a massive update for the FVG & iFVG Pro Indicator, now live for both MT4 and MT5.

We’ve listened to your feedback and taken SMC & ICT trading to a whole new level. This isn't just a regular imbalance detector anymore—we've added a highly advanced feature that lets you look inside the gap.

🔥 WHAT’S NEW IN THIS UPDATE?

Introducing Dynamic Zone Scoring (First of its kind!): Stop guessing the strength of an imbalance. The indicator now calculates the tick volume and momentum behind every single FVG formation. If enabled, it visually splits the FVG background into a precise Buyer vs. Seller Ratio (e.g., 75% Blue for Buyers / 25% Red for Sellers). You can now literally see the institutional pressure inside the gap to filter out weak zones!

Smart Zoom-Adaptive Visuals: Tired of messy charts when zooming in or out? We’ve implemented a dynamic scaling engine. Text labels and midline lengths now automatically adjust their distance based on your chart's active zoom level. Your charts will always look incredibly clean and professional.

Refined UI & Split-Color Ratio: Beautiful, non-intrusive split background colors to show who is in control without hiding the main price action. The base FVG color remains crisp, while the inner ratio highlights the volume battle.

Perfect MT4 & MT5 Parity: Both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions have been fully synchronized with these exact same features and optimized logic.

💡 HOW TO GET IT? If you already own the indicator, simply head over to the "Market" tab in your terminal and click Update.

If you haven't checked it out yet, click the link below to see the new Dynamic Scoring system in action and upgrade your chart reading capabilities today!

👉 [ MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147694 ]

👉 [ MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695 ]

Happy trading, and as always, feel free to leave a review or reach out if you have any questions!

#FVG #Imbalance #ICT #SmartMoneyConcepts #SMC #TradingLabsID #MQL5 #ForexTrading