Momentum Radar PRO — Multi-Asset Momentum Scanner (free)

Real-time momentum acceleration detection for 28+ forex pairs, indices, and crypto

Why most traders miss the best moves

You open MT5. You see 28 pairs. You pick one — maybe EURUSD because it is familiar. You stare at the chart for 20 minutes. Nothing happens. Meanwhile, GBPJPY just moved 120 pips in 45 minutes and you missed it entirely.

This is the core problem: you cannot watch everything at once. And by the time you hear about a move on Twitter or Telegram, it is already over.

Momentum Radar PRO solves this by scanning all 28+ pairs every second and telling you exactly which pair is moving abnormally right now — before the move is finished.

How the momentum score works

For each symbol, the indicator calculates a composite score (0–100) from four components:

RSI (30%) — directional pressure

— directional pressure Momentum (40%) — rate of price change, the primary driver

— rate of price change, the primary driver ATR ratio (15%) — current volatility vs its 100-bar average

— current volatility vs its 100-bar average Volume ratio (15%) — current tick volume vs its 20-bar average

A score above 80 means strong bullish momentum. Below 20 means strong bearish momentum. Between 40–60 is neutral — no trade.

On top of this, the indicator tracks delta (how the score changed recently) and acceleration (is delta itself increasing or decreasing). This is what separates "strong" from "getting stronger."

5 Trading Setups You Can Take Today

Setup 1: The Spike Entry (Trend Continuation)

When to use: A pair suddenly explodes with abnormal speed and volume. You want to ride the continuation.

Conditions:

Spike Alert fires (score > 85 or < 15)

ATR is 2x+ its average (confirmed volatility)

Volume is 2x+ its average (real participation, not a thin market spike)

MTF Heatmap shows the same color on at least 2 higher timeframes

How to enter:

Spike Alert fires on GBPUSD — score hits 91, direction = BUY Check the Heatmap: H1 green, H4 green, D1 yellow → 2 out of 3 aligned = OK Switch to GBPUSD chart (click the pair in the dashboard) Enter BUY at market SL: below the last 15-minute swing low (or 1.5x ATR below entry) TP1: 1:1 risk-reward → move SL to breakeven TP2: 2:1 risk-reward or when Acceleration turns negative

When to skip:

Heatmap shows mixed colors (H1 green but H4 and D1 red) → the spike is against the bigger trend

Score is 85 but Volume is only 1.2x → weak participation, likely a false spike

It is 5 minutes before a major news event (NFP, FOMC, CPI)

Real example scenario: London session opens. USDJPY spike alert fires — score 93, ATR 2.8x, Volume 3.1x. Heatmap: M15 green, H1 green, H4 green, D1 yellow. All timeframes aligned. You enter BUY at 151.20, SL at 150.85 (35 pips), TP1 at 151.55 (35 pips, 1:1). Price hits TP1 in 25 minutes. You move SL to breakeven and let the rest run to TP2 at 151.90. Acceleration stays positive for another hour. Total: +70 pips on the runner.

Setup 2: Divergence Reversal

When to use: Price is pushing higher but momentum is fading. The move is exhausted and likely to reverse.

Conditions:

Divergence Alert fires (Bearish: price ↑ but momentum ↓, or Bullish: price ↓ but momentum ↑)

Score is retreating from an extreme (was above 85, now dropping below 75)

Acceleration is negative (momentum is decelerating)

At least 1 higher timeframe confirms (H4 or D1 Heatmap turning opposite color)

How to enter:

Divergence Alert fires on XAUUSD H1 — Bearish divergence Score was 88 ten bars ago, now 71 and falling. Acceleration = -4.2 Check Heatmap: H1 turning red, H4 still green but fading → transition phase Wait for price to break below the last H1 swing low (confirmation) Enter SELL on the break SL: above the recent high (the divergence high) TP: previous support level or 2x the SL distance

When to skip:

Score is still above 80 and acceleration is still positive → divergence is premature

D1 Heatmap is strongly green → you are fighting the daily trend

No clear swing low to use as a trigger — divergence without a trigger is just information, not a trade

Real example scenario: XAUUSD has been rallying for 3 hours. Price makes a new high at 3,245 but the momentum score drops from 89 to 73. Acceleration is -5.1. Divergence alert fires. You wait. Price breaks below 3,238 (last swing low). You enter SELL at 3,237, SL at 3,247 (10 USD), TP at 3,217 (20 USD, 2:1). Gold reverses and drops 30 USD in the next 2 hours.

Setup 3: Smart Pair + MTF Confluence (The "Easy" Trade)

When to use: You want a high-probability trade with multiple confirmations. Less frequent but more reliable.

Conditions:

Smart Pair Finder suggests a pair (strongest currency vs weakest currency)

MTF Heatmap shows the same color on ALL 4 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1)

Score is above 75 (buy) or below 25 (sell)

Delta is positive (buy) or negative (sell) — momentum is still building

How to enter:

Smart Pair suggests EURJPY — EUR is strongest, JPY is weakest Click the suggestion → chart switches to EURJPY Heatmap: M15 green, H1 green, H4 green, D1 green → FULL confluence Score: 82, Delta: +6.3, Acceleration: +1.8 → momentum still building Enter BUY at market SL: below the H1 swing low TP: next H4 resistance or hold until Heatmap breaks (any TF turns red)

Why this works: When the strongest currency is paired against the weakest and all timeframes agree, you are trading with maximum institutional flow behind you. These setups produce the smoothest, most directional moves.

When to exit:

Any timeframe on the Heatmap flips color → tighten your SL

Acceleration turns negative → momentum is fading, consider partial close

Score drops below 60 → the edge is gone, close the trade

Setup 4: Momentum Cross 80/20 (Breakout Confirmation)

When to use: A pair transitions from neutral to strong territory. This often coincides with a technical breakout on the chart.

Conditions:

Momentum Cross Alert fires — score crosses above 80 (buy) or below 20 (sell)

The cross happens on H1 or H4 (M15 crosses are too noisy)

Check the chart: is price also breaking a key level (support, resistance, trendline)?

Volume column in the dashboard shows above-average activity

How to enter:

AUDUSD score crosses above 80 on H1 → Momentum Cross Alert fires Switch to AUDUSD chart → price is breaking above a 3-day resistance at 0.6520 Volume is 1.8x average → good participation Enter BUY at 0.6525 (after the candle closes above resistance) SL: below the broken resistance (now support) at 0.6505 TP: next resistance level or 3:1 RR

Key insight: Not every Momentum Cross is a breakout, and not every breakout shows a Momentum Cross. But when both happen together, the probability of follow-through is significantly higher. The momentum confirms that the breakout has real energy behind it.

Setup 5: Top Movers Session Scan (Session Open Strategy)

When to use: At the open of London or New York session, identify the pair that moved most in the prior session and trade the continuation or reversal.

How to use it:

London opens at 08:00 GMT. Open your chart with Momentum Radar PRO Look at the Top Movers panel — it shows the 5 biggest movers Sort the dashboard by ACCEL (click the sort button or press S) Find the pair with the highest positive acceleration → this is the pair still building momentum

Continuation play:

Top mover from Asian session is USDJPY with score 84 and acceleration +3.5

Heatmap confirms: H1 and H4 both green

Enter BUY with SL below the Asian session low

Reversal play:

Top mover is GBPUSD with score 92 but acceleration is now -4.1

The Asian session pushed it too far, momentum is fading

Wait for M15 score to drop below 75, then enter SELL against the exhausted move

SL above the Asian session high

How to Read the Dashboard for Trading Decisions

The 60-Second Morning Routine:

Sort by MOM → Which pairs have extreme scores? (above 80 or below 20 = potential trades) Sort by ACCEL → Of those, which ones are still accelerating? (positive = momentum building, negative = fading) Check Heatmap → Are the top candidates aligned across timeframes? Check Smart Pair → Does the currency strength analysis agree with your candidates? Pick 1–2 setups → Click the pair, analyze the chart, execute

This takes 60 seconds. You now know exactly where the opportunity is instead of guessing.

Risk Management Rules

No indicator is a crystal ball. Use these rules with every setup:

Never risk more than 1–2% per trade. Momentum can reverse at any time. Always use a stop loss. ATR-based stops work best (1.5x ATR on your entry timeframe). Move to breakeven after 1:1. This protects your capital on runners. Avoid trading into major news. Momentum readings become unreliable 5 minutes before and after high-impact events (NFP, CPI, FOMC). Pair this with Gold News Shield Pro if you trade gold. Trust the Heatmap. If higher timeframes disagree with your trade direction, reduce your position size or skip entirely. Watch Acceleration. Positive acceleration = stay in the trade. Negative acceleration = tighten SL or exit. This is your early warning system.

When NOT to Trade

Momentum Radar tells you what is moving, but sometimes the right decision is to do nothing:

All scores between 40–60 → The market is ranging. No edge. Wait.

→ The market is ranging. No edge. Wait. Heatmap is mixed colors everywhere → No directional consensus. Choppy conditions.

→ No directional consensus. Choppy conditions. It is Friday after 16:00 GMT → Liquidity drops, spreads widen, false signals increase.

→ Liquidity drops, spreads widen, false signals increase. You already have 3 open trades → Adding more does not increase profits, it increases risk.

Quick Setup