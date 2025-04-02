All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems Additional resources and information about the FourAverage indicator 2 April 2025, 04:53 Mikhail Sergeev 0 258 A practical example of connecting an indicator from the "MQL5 Market" to your EA The "Good Time" trading system. Part 1: Why it will work or the fundamental rationale behind the logic of the market. The "Good Time" trading system. Part 2: Adding exit points. Bitcoin FA 3x Trading System Alternative approaches to trend interpretation for the FourAverage indicator #trend indicator, FourAverage, trending trading systems To add comments, please log in or register Master Trend Trading: Peak Pips MT5 Multi-Timeframe Mastery Trading Systems 96 0 XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from June 15 to 19, 2026 My Trading 121 0 XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from June 8 to 12, 2026 My Trading 117 0 Heiken Ashi Trend Trading Systems 118 0 XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from June 1 to 5, 2026 My Trading 133 0 XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from May 25 to 29, 2026 My Trading 178 0 XAUUSD M5 Trade Update — 29 May 2026 (TrendCue Smart Trend + Trend Cue Basket Manager) Trading Strategies 147 0 1 XAUUSD M5 Trade Review — 27 and 28 May 2026 (TrendCue Smart Trend + Trend Cue Basket Manager) Trading Strategies 137 0 1 XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from May 18 to 22, 2026 My Trading 135 0 Statement Review: How I Combined TrendCue Smart Trend + Trend Cue Basket Manager on XAUUSD M5 Trading Systems 153 0 2 My planning number is not the drawdown in my backtest Trading Systems 1 0 Asian Stocks Set to Climb as Fed Hike Risk Fades, Long — What MT5 Systems Must Recheck Trading Systems 3 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 26 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 37 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 29 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 71 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB