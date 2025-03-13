Bitcoin FA 3x Trading System

Exit from all three trades when the indicator color changes to red. 3 trades simultaneously make it possible to smooth the balance curve and reduce relative drawdowns. This is the same as closing a position in parts. With a small deposit, you can only open one transaction. The lowest level will give the lowest drawdown. Accordingly, the furthest level will give the greatest profit.
Parameters of the FourAverage indicator
periodFA = 136;
average_1 = 91;
average_2 = 4;
average_3 = 261;
average_4 = 79;
Or just use a ready-made set of settings: TP 3X: BTC USD(Bitcoin), BUY, H1
The system shows good results and copes well with periods of falling asset prices. You can improve the result if you receive signals with a favorable news background. The figure below shows the test results for a permanent lot over 5 years.