Bitcoin FA 3x Trading System

A simple but effective trading system for bitcoin. It is characterized by low drawdowns and a sharp increase in profits on impulse trends. We will only buy. We will use the FourAverage trend indicator to enter. When the indicator changes its color from red to green, 3 trades with different take profits are opened simultaneously. The takeprofit is set as a percentage of the opening price of the transaction. Values: 3,6%, 5.7%, 8.2%.



