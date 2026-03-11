#AUDCAD: Bearish Move After Trap? 🇦🇺🇨🇦





A recent bullish violation of the underlined resistance on 📉AUDCAD

is probably a trap, and I see clear signs of the strength of the sellers

on an hourly time frame now.





Expect a retracement to 0.9681 level.

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Daily/1H time frames





My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



