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#AUDCAD: Bearish Move After Trap? 🇦🇺🇨🇦
A recent bullish violation of the underlined resistance on 📉AUDCAD
is probably a trap, and I see clear signs of the strength of the sellers
on an hourly time frame now.
Expect a retracement to 0.9681 level.
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Daily/1H time frames
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