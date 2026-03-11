Analytics & Forecasts

#AUDCAD: Bearish Move After Trap?

11 March 2026, 16:23
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
155

#AUDCAD: Bearish Move After Trap? 🇦🇺🇨🇦


A recent bullish violation of the underlined resistance on 📉AUDCAD

is probably a trap, and I see clear signs of the strength of the sellers

on an hourly time frame now.


Expect a retracement to 0.9681 level.

—————————

Daily/1H time frames


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#audcad