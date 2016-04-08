All Blogs / Trading Ideas / Wave Count All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Wave Count Short USDJPY-Good risk reward 8 April 2016, 13:32 AynGannRand 1 333 Trade Idea Here On Source Link #usdjpy, short term, fx, short, wave count, spot, Risk-Reward Source To add comments, please log in or register Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 53 0 1 How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 38 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 59 0 1 Expert Advisor Vs Manual Trading: Which Is Better? Trading Systems 46 0 1 How to install and test a free EA the right way (Wonder 8 walkthrough) My Trading 87 0 A 14-day demo plan for testing any free EA (we use our own as the example) My Trading 62 0 BUSHIDO User Guide — USDJPY 4-Strategy Portfolio EA Trading Systems 80 0 Gold Punishes Simple Systems Trading Systems 98 0 2 Three Weeks Left | Here Is The Fastest Way To Decide If This Is For You Trading Systems 87 0 2 Gold Trades Posted Live Every Day | Free To Follow Trading Systems 98 0 2 VEXORA SERA Scalping 43 0 Adaptive Quantum EA Neural Networks 74 0 💥 [$10,460] EURUSD Swing Trades || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 68 0 Reading Session Structure on MT5 Charts: A Practical Framework Scalping 69 0 Session-Based Scalping: Why Liquidity Windows Beat the Clock Scalping 77 0 Goldhydra – Complete User Guide & Settings Trading Ideas 94 0 Engineering High-Speed Execution: Overcoming MT5 Lag in Manual Scalping Scalping 106 0 💥 [+$6,049] US30 Breakout Trade || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 84 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 25 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 29 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 31 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 32 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 44 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 34 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 43 0 222 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 61 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB