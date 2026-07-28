Fundamentals decide, technicals execute: how Tefkir turns an event into a trade

Two schools, one target

There are two classic schools of trading, and people love to argue about which one is right. Technical analysis reads the price itself, the patterns, the levels, the behavior of the chart. Fundamental analysis reads the thing underneath the price, the state of the business and the events that change it. Most of the argument treats them as rivals, as if you have to belong to one camp.

We don't see it that way. They aren't opposing beliefs; they're two tools aimed at the same target: capturing a move by forming a thesis and taking a position that expresses it. The disagreement is mostly about where you look to build the thesis, not about what you're ultimately trying to do. So rather than choose, Tefkir uses both, and it uses each for the part of the job it's actually good at.





How a catalyst becomes a thesis



We start by gathering news data from different credible sources, the news is then analyzed by going through a pipeline of stages, each one filtering for something different, weighing what an event actually means and whether it changes anything, to separate the few catalysts that matter from the noise.

Because most events aren't worth trading. So before Tefkir treats an event as a reason to do anything, the event has to earn it.

The sequence an event moves through before it becomes a thesis.



Once an event has cleared the pipeline it means we now have a thesis: a catalyst that mattered, the instrument genuinely exposed to it, and a direction to trade. At this point we don't have an entry yet, only a reason to look for one. What the

pipeline settled is what to trade and why. Where to actually take the position, and at what price, is a separate question.





How a thesis becomes a position



This is the technical side, and it starts where the thesis left off: we know what to trade and why, but not yet where. A good reason to be in a trade is not the same as a good moment to enter it, so Tefkir treats those as two separate decisions. Entry is a question of timing, not of drawing a level on a chart. Inside the window the thesis allows, Tefkir works forward through the price action bar by bar, waiting for a specific short-term pattern, a brief consolidation or pullback against the move, the kind of pause that often precedes continuation. It doesn't chase the position in the moment the thesis appears. It also runs a regime check on the higher timeframe, reading whether the broader trend is aligned, neutral, or opposed to the trade. It won't enter a market working against the thesis. When the pattern confirms and the regime isn't opposed, that bar is the entry. The stop and the targets come from the instrument itself. Tefkir scales them to how much the instrument actually tends to move. A volatile name is given room, so ordinary noise doesn't stop it out; a calmer one is held tighter. The targets then step outward in proportion to the risk taken, so the trade has a defined shape of risk against reward before a single order is placed. The thesis tells you what to trade and why. The price is what lets the reasoning pay. Neither works alone: a thesis with no discipline about price is a good idea carelessly spent, and a clean entry with no thesis behind it is just a bet with a tidy chart. The thesis tells you what to trade and why. The price is what lets the reasoning pay. Neither works alone: a thesis with no discipline about price is a good idea carelessly spent, and a clean entry with no thesis behind it is just a bet with a tidy chart. Two halves make every Tefkir position

A catalyst that survived the pipeline, and a price that met the thesis. It's also what the reasoning trail shows you. When Tefkir tells you why it opened a trade, this is the why. In the posts ahead, we'll walk through real trades, the ones that worked and the ones that didn't.





