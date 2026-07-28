19 Consecutive Profitable Years, 12.7% Average Annual Return, ~5% Maximum Drawdown — BUSHIDO by the Numbers

Here are the results of the approximately 19-year backtest (2007–2026) of BUSHIDO, our USDJPY-only EA — numbers only.

19 consecutive profitable years — no losing year in the entire test period

— no losing year in the entire test period Average annual return 12.7% (19-year CAGR, recommended setting)

(19-year CAGR, recommended setting) Maximum drawdown 5.2%

Probability of reaching the 18% Permanent Stop: 1.35% (estimated from 20,000 Monte Carlo simulations with randomized trade sequences)

The backtest uses approximately 19 years of real tick data (real-tick modeling, history quality 98%, ~0.7 pips total trading cost included). The figures above are actual results of that test.

■ Behind these numbers

During development we ran more than 200,000 simulations and rejected about 95% of the ideas we tested. The portfolio built only from the surviving strategies is what produces both a high average annual return and a low maximum drawdown.

No spectacular short-term spikes — just finishing every one of the 19 years positive. That consistency is BUSHIDO's biggest selling point.

■ If you want higher returns

Risk and return can be adjusted with a single input parameter, "Risk level".

Default (recommended): 12.7% average annual return, 5.2% maximum drawdown

Medium Risk: 16.0% average annual return, 6.4% maximum drawdown

The full comparison table and test conditions are on the product page.

■ Links

Product page (all figures, comparison table, test conditions):

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186851

User Guide & FAQ:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772982

* All figures in this article come from backtests and Monte Carlo simulations. Past performance does not guarantee future results.